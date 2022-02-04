Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, February 4, 2022

C-Notes

The War on Drugs Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June

Posted By on Fri, Feb 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge The War on Drugs. - COURTESY OF AEG LIVE
  • Courtesy of AEG Live
  • The War on Drugs.
When indie rockers the War on Drugs last played Cleveland in 2018, we wrote that the band successfully “toggled between raging walls of sound and somewhat calmer, more Americana-laced songs like ‘Arms Like Boulders’ and ‘Eyes to the Wind’ in delivering a great mid-summer show.”

The group will likely be in good form again when it returns to town this summer to play at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on June 9.



Tickets to the War on Drugs concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica are on sale now.

