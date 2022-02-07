Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, February 7, 2022

C-Notes

Kenney Chesney Coming to Blossom in June

Posted By on Mon, Feb 7, 2022 at 9:14 AM

click to enlarge SCOTT SANDBERG
  • Scott Sandberg

While country music superstar Kenny Chesney is known for his stadium shows, the songwriter from East Tennessee also likes his amphitheater gigs. He's just announced a slew of amphitheater dates for the summer, and he'll perform on June 9 at Blossom.

“There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate,” Chesney says in a press release. “The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. It’s pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues, but I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world. Whether it’s a stadium full of people screaming ‘Noise’ at the top of their lungs, or ‘When The Sun Goes Down,’ or being quieter on ‘You & Tequila,’ or seeing all the lighters and cell phone lights out on the lawn at an amphitheater as people sing that first chorus of ‘Anything But Mine,’ you can sense how much these songs mean to people, and it’s incredible.”



Chesney, the only country artist in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top 25 Live Artists in 25 Years, says he's anxious to return to touring with his Here And Now 2022 Tour.

“I never thought we’d be away from No Shoes Nation for three years,” he says. “Now that we finally have the chance to spend the summer together again, I really wanted to provide as many opportunities as possible for everyone to come out and celebrate the music with us; the sense of community and the way we all feel so alive when we’re together celebrating what we love. Whether stadiums or amphitheaters, I can’t wait to see my favorite people in the world.”

Tickets to the Kenny Chesney concert at Blossom go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

