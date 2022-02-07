Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, February 7, 2022

C-Notes

Lumineers and Vampire Weekend To Headline WonderStruck in Cleveland

Posted By on Mon, Feb 7, 2022 at 6:52 PM

Artwork for WonderStruck in Cleveland. - COURTESY OF WONDERSTRUCK IN CLEVELAND
  • Courtesy of WonderStruck in Cleveland
  • Artwork for WonderStruck in Cleveland.
WonderStruck in Cleveland, the annual music festival that takes place at Lakeland Community College, returns this summer on July 9 and 10, and organizers just announced that the Lumineers and Vampire Weekend will headline this year’s event.

National acts such as Michael Franti & Spearhead, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Tai Verdes, Saint Motel, Dean Lewis and Big Freedia will also perform. Wavrunner, Detention and Jack Harris will represent Northeast Ohio.



“The Lumineers and Vampire Weekend, both Grammy-honored bands, have headlined some of the largest festivals in the world," says Denny Young, president of Elevation Festivals, in a press release. "They are two of the great live musical acts of this era with some of the most passionate fans. We are beyond thrilled to present them together this summer in Cleveland."

Tickets to WonderStruck in Cleveland go on sale at noon on Friday.

