Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Scene & Heard

City Denies Extended Hours at Bars for NBA All-Star Weekend, Only Seven Hotels Open til 4 a.m.

Posted By on Tue, Feb 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM

Architect's rendering of the Cleveland Westin
  • Architect's rendering of the Cleveland Westin
Cleveland residents and visitors who wish to imbibe past standard hours during NBA All-Star weekend will have to do so at one of seven hotels authorized by the Bibb administration, the city has announced.

Though the city received 87 applications from businesses within the city limits that wished to remain open until 4 a.m. on the evenings of Feb. 18, 19 and 20, the administration opted to restrict the waivers to hotels only. These hotels will legally be able to serve drinks until 4 a.m. in accordance with a state law passed in 2016 in preparation for the RNC.



The following hotels have been approved: The InterContinental, The Holiday Inn at Cleveland Clinic, The Hilton Downtown, The Hotel Indigo, The Metropolitan at the 9
The Westin Downtown, and Betts at The Kimpton Schofield Hotel.

Ah yes, the Cleveland Clinic Holiday Inn.

Not exactly prime locations for the sort of late-night festivity the NBA All-Star proponents and the starry-eyed economic forecasters envisioned. But in a press release Monday night, the Bibb administration said it had weighed the economic benefits of allowing bars to remain open with the City’s "public safety needs."

"After careful consideration and discussion within Mayor Bibb’s cabinet and the COVID-19 Task Force," the statement read, "the City recommended only the seven applying hotels to the State of Ohio Division of Liquor Control for extended hours waiver approval during NBA All-Star Weekend. The decision will allow for optimal public safety throughout the city, while also accommodating the needs of players and visitors to enjoy a meal after the evening’s official NBA events."

Interim Police Chief Wayne Drummond provided the following comment, after questions about why the bars were rejected now when they were permitted to remain open during the RNC and MLB All-Star game. 

“This is a different time from the RNC and MLB All-Star," he said. "We are in the midst of a pandemic that has had a significant impact on the City and its public safety protective services. While we want people to enjoy themselves, we must lead by example when asking citizens to enjoy themselves with caution."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Bengals Fans Won't Stop Chugging Cans of Skyline Chili to Celebrate Making It to the Super Bowl Read More

  2. Banter to Reopen in Detroit Shoreway in Former Minh Anh Spot Read More

  3. Lumineers and Vampire Weekend To Headline WonderStruck in Cleveland Read More

  4. Cleveland's Longtime Director of Public Works Michael Cox to Retire April 4 After 50 Years Read More

  5. As Insulin Prices Soar, Some Ohio Patients Ration Their Doses: ‘You Try to Make Do’ Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation