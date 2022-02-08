Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

C-Notes

Destruction's 40th Anniversary Tour Headed to Grog Shop in May

Posted By on Tue, Feb 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge Germany's Destruction. - COURTESY OF FREEMAN PROMOTIONS
  • Courtesy of Freeman Promotions
  • Germany's Destruction.
The German thrash metal act Destruction has announced the details of its 40th anniversary tour, and the jaunt includes a May 4 stop at the Grog Shop.

Featuring direct support from "prime thrash metal force" and labelmates Nervosa, the tour will also feature special guests Sunlord and VX36.



“Yes, we are super thrilled: the first tour of the new record, Diabolical, will kick off in North America!” says the band’s Schmier. “We could not tour there on the last album because of the pandemic, so we made it a top priority to return as soon as the circumstances would allow us, to play for our American fans again! We are bringing our friends Nervosa along — they are a perfect match! We toured together before and the pits were smoking! They also haven't toured in the USA or Canada in a long while. This is a killer package and we are super excited! See you all for a serious beating!!!”   

