Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

C-Notes

England's IDLES To Play Agora in September

Posted By on Tue, Feb 8, 2022 at 12:51 PM

IDLES performing at the Beachland in 2019. - JACOB DESMIT
  • Jacob DeSmit
  • IDLES performing at the Beachland in 2019.
A terrific live act that performs with raw, punk rock power, England's IDLES has just announced the dates of a fall tour, and the trek includes a stop at the Agora on Sept. 9.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and tickets for the IDLES show at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 



Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of IDLES, Agora

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Bengals Fans Won't Stop Chugging Cans of Skyline Chili to Celebrate Making It to the Super Bowl Read More

  2. Lumineers and Vampire Weekend To Headline WonderStruck in Cleveland Read More

  3. Banter to Reopen in Detroit Shoreway in Former Minh Anh Spot Read More

  4. Cleveland's Longtime Director of Public Works Michael Cox to Retire April 4 After 50 Years Read More

  5. As Insulin Prices Soar, Some Ohio Patients Ration Their Doses: ‘You Try to Make Do’ Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation