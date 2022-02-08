Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Bites

Old Brooklyn Mustard Takes Top Prize in Prestigious Good Food Awards

Posted By on Tue, Feb 8, 2022 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge Good Food Award winner Bohemian Blend. - COURTESY MICHAEL JANUSKA
  • Courtesy Michael Januska
  • Good Food Award winner Bohemian Blend.
On March 4, celebrated chef Alice Waters will present this year’s Good Food Awards at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. And when she does, she will hand over the trophy for “Best Pantry - Midwest” to Michael Januska of Old Brooklyn Mustards for his company’s Bohemian Blend.

Bohemian Blend is a “Cleveland-style mustard” with sauerkraut. Januska’s version of a stadium mustard begins with course-ground mustard and fermented mustard seeds, which is then infused with Cleveland Kraut’s Original Caraway.



"With Cleveland known as a mustard town, it’s amazing to earn national attention for Old Brooklyn Mustards," Januska says. "We now are receiving online orders from all over the country. We are very proud."

Januska describes the mustard as having "the right amount of zippy funk" combined with the "magic flavor pop of Cleveland Caviar."

Each year, the Good Food Foundation organizes the three-day Good Food Awards Weekend for the public and the trade to meet, interact, taste and buy exceptional food products from the nearly 200 winners.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Bengals Fans Won't Stop Chugging Cans of Skyline Chili to Celebrate Making It to the Super Bowl Read More

  2. Lumineers and Vampire Weekend To Headline WonderStruck in Cleveland Read More

  3. Banter to Reopen in Detroit Shoreway in Former Minh Anh Spot Read More

  4. Cleveland's Longtime Director of Public Works Michael Cox to Retire April 4 After 50 Years Read More

  5. As Insulin Prices Soar, Some Ohio Patients Ration Their Doses: ‘You Try to Make Do’ Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation