Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Bites

Welcome to the Farm in the Flats to Officially Open on March 4th

Posted By on Tue, Feb 8, 2022 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge Clayton Mann performing at a private event on New Year's. - COURTESY BOBBY RUTTER
  • Courtesy Bobby Rutter
  • Clayton Mann performing at a private event on New Year's.


Welcome to the Farm (1054 Old River Rd.), a live-music and entertainment venue from Forward Hospitality Group and country music star Chase Rice, will open to the public on March 4. The club is located in the same building as Smokey’s BBQ and Saloon, which also is nearing opening day.



The 5,250-square-foot space features a center stage, capacity for 280 people, and garage doors that open up to a patio on the banks of the Cuyahoga River. According to Forward partner Bobby Rutter, the club will announce in the coming days the lineup of forthcoming acts. To start, the venue will be open Fridays and Saturdays 4 p.m. to close. Days and hours will expand in April.

The venue joins other Forward Hospitality Group properties in the neighborhood such as Good Night John Boy and FWD and will become part of a diverse portfolio that also includes Garden City, Bell & Flower, 3 Palms and SeeSaw.

Tags: , , , ,

