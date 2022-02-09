Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Film

Lorain Palace To Host Special ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2’ Screening

Posted By on Wed, Feb 9, 2022 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge Poster for the upcoming screening of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2. - COURTESY OF MARK FLETCHER
  • Courtesy of Mark Fletcher
  • Poster for the upcoming screening of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2.
Actress Caroline Williams will appear at a special screening of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 that takes place on Saturday, April 16, at the Lorain Palace Theatre.

The event will also feature a performance of the film’s score on the venue's Wurlitzer organ by classically trained organist Don Verkulien. Food tucks and vendors will be on hand, and DJ Kung Fu Bob will spin tunes that capture the film’s grisly theme.



The event begins at 6 p.m., and tickets to the special screening of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 at the Lorain Palace Theatre cost $25 in advance and $35 the day of show.

Cleveland's the Mummy & the Monkey" will host, and there will be several "surprises" throughout the evening.

