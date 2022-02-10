Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Scene & Heard

Bibb to Suit Up in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Alongside Myles Garrett, MGK, Tiffany Haddish and More

Posted By on Thu, Feb 10, 2022 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge Bibb gets some shots up at Tower City after NBA All-Star press conference. - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Bibb gets some shots up at Tower City after NBA All-Star press conference.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb joked at a Tower City press conference last week that he'd been working on his jumper and offered his services to Cavaliers' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff in a pinch. Bibb got a few shots up in a post-press conference photo op and revealed his form and mechanics to be sound.

The new mayor will have an opportunity to play before a local and national audience during NBA All-Star weekend as a rostered member of the "Celebrity Game." Tipoff will be Friday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. at the CSU Wolstein Center. ESPN will televise.



Bibb will be coached by NBA legend Dominique Wilkins and will be joined by the Browns' fearsome defensive end Myles Garrett, comedian Tiffany Haddish, singer Kane Brown, rappers Anuel AA and Jack Harlow, and former Cavs sharpshooter Boobie Gibson, among others.

Bibb's Squad, "Team Nique," will face off against a team coached by another NBA legend, Bill Walton. Celebs on that team include musical artist MGK, rapper Quavo, Wild Thing Andy Varejao, and popular Peleton instructor Alex Toussaint.

Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins will serve as analysts during the broadcast. Perkins, who is aligned with Bibb's Team Nique, has already forecast a monster game from Myles Garrett.

Bibb has faced criticism in recent days for his decision to restrict late-night special event liquor permits during the All-Star festivities to only seven hotels, a decision he said was made after consultation with his departments of Public Health and Public Safety and seems to have been based largely on local police capacity. But a victory and a few photos with Garrett may be enough to overcome, or at least overshadow, this week's tension.

***
