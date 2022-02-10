Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 10, 2022

C-Notes

Flume To Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June

Posted By on Thu, Feb 10, 2022 at 10:29 AM

Flume. - NICK GREEN
  • Nick Green
  • Flume.
Flume (born Harley Streten) rose to prominence as a teenager after dropping his self-titled debut in 2012. In the two years that followed, Flume established himself as an international sensation thanks to his compelling live show and popular remixes of high-profile acts.

With a new studio album due out in May, Flume has announced the dates of a North American tour that includes a June 3 stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.



Artist pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and tickets to the Flume concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Hudson Mayor Says Ice Fishing is a Slippery Slope to Prostitution (???) Read More

  2. Opposing Affordable Housing Project, Dave Chappelle Threatens to Pull Business From Yellow Springs, Ohio Read More

  3. Cleveland Classics: Le Petit Triangle Is As Charming and Delicious As Ever Read More

  4. 15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 10-13) Read More

  5. Shepard Records To Open on Saturday with Live Music Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation