Thursday, February 10, 2022

C-Notes

New Rock Hall Exhibit Celebrates Crossover Between Music and Basketball

Posted By on Thu, Feb 10, 2022 at 2:22 PM

click to enlarge Poster for the new Rock Hall exhibit. - COURTESY OF THE ROCK HALL
  • Courtesy of the Rock Hall
  • Poster for the new Rock Hall exhibit.
Baseline to Bassline: 75 Years of Music and the NBA, a new Rock Hall exhibit that arrives just in time for the NBA All-Star Game, opens on Feb. 17 and runs through April 1.

“This timely exhibition illustrates the crossover between music and basketball and how, together, they have impacted the global cultural landscape,” says Greg Harris, President & CEO, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a press release. “We welcome fans from around the country to Cleveland to celebrate their teams, the players, and the power of rock 'n' roll during NBA All-Star Weekend and beyond.”



The exhibit includes custom casework constructed from pieces of the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball court and wooden locker room lockers used by Cavaliers coaches. Five-time All-Star Brad Daugherty’s jersey, players’ shoes, and City Edition rock & roll-themed uniform shorts will all be on display as will Cab Calloway's “Hepster’s Dictionary” and his zoot suit worn in Janet Jackson’s “Alright” video. Both spotlight hip-hop's origins and the beginning of basketball as entertainment with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Will.i.am’s outfit from the Black Eyed Peas’ 2004 NBA All-Star Game “Let’s Get It Started” promo will be on display and so will Air Jordans worn by Chuck D and Kelis.

You can scan QR codes in the exhibit to hear basketball-related tunes via Spotify.

The Rock Hall will have basketball apparel available through Rock Hall’s online or in-person store. 

