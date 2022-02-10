Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Bites

Owners of Lulo Kitchen Open Lulo Café in the IMG Building

Posted By on Thu, Feb 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge Mango salmon at Lulo Kitchen - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
  • Mango salmon at Lulo Kitchen

Late last year, Anna Harouvis closed her Good To Go Café after a 20-year run in the IMG building. The move allowed the chef to focus on her next location, which will open soon at the AECOM building (1300 East 9th St.).

Lucky for the workers in the IMG Center, the space was quickly claimed by Stefhanie and Mario Montoya, who operate the lovely Lulo Kitchen (1273 W. Ninth St., 216-929-1053) in the Warehouse District. Last month, the husband-and-wife team opened Lulo Café, a spin-off, of sorts, from their original Pan-Latin eatery.



“This is pretty much an extension of what we do here at Lulo Kitchen,” explains Mario. “When you walk in you get the same feeling as coming in here on the first floor.”

The Montoyas remodeled the space to replicate those breezy tropical vibes that so wonderfully permeate the Warehouse District spot. Visitors will immediately recognize the artwork, lighting and lush greenery. There is seating for 15 to 20 guests in the small dining room.

Everything that is available at the original location (upstairs not down) will be available here, although customers might have to preorder some items. Montoya says that orders can be placed online and designated for pickup at either location.

Walk-in customers can expect a similar line-up of coffees, teas, juices, smoothies, salads, soups, sandwiches, bowls and plates. There will be a heightened emphasis on breakfast items like overnight oatmeal, acai bowls with tropical fruit and grab-and-go Latin pastries like pan de queso, buñuelos and empanadas.

Lulo Café is open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Lulo Kitchen, lulo Cafe

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Hudson Mayor Says Ice Fishing is a Slippery Slope to Prostitution (???) Read More

  2. Cleveland Classics: Le Petit Triangle Is As Charming and Delicious As Ever Read More

  3. Welcome to the Farm in the Flats to Officially Open on March 4th Read More

  4. Despite Criticism, Bibb Stands by Decision to Limit Extended Hours Liquor Permits During NBA All-Star Festivities Read More

  5. Shepard Records To Open on Saturday with Live Music Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation