Owners of Lulo Kitchen Open Lulo Café in the IMG Building

Mango salmon at Lulo Kitchen

Late last year, Anna Harouvis closed her Good To Go Café after a 20-year run in the IMG building. The move allowed the chef to focus on her next location , which will open soon at the AECOM building (1300 East 9th St.).Lucky for the workers in the IMG Center, the space was quickly claimed by Stefhanie and Mario Montoya, who operate the lovely Lulo Kitchen (1273 W. Ninth St., 216-929-1053) in the Warehouse District. Last month, the husband-and-wife team opened Lulo Café, a spin-off, of sorts, from their original Pan-Latin eatery.“This is pretty much an extension of what we do here at Lulo Kitchen,” explains Mario. “When you walk in you get the same feeling as coming in here on the first floor.”The Montoyas remodeled the space to replicate those breezy tropical vibes that so wonderfully permeate the Warehouse District spot. Visitors will immediately recognize the artwork, lighting and lush greenery. There is seating for 15 to 20 guests in the small dining room.Everything that is available at the original location (upstairs not down) will be available here, although customers might have to preorder some items. Montoya says that orders can be placed online and designated for pickup at either location.Walk-in customers can expect a similar line-up of coffees, teas, juices, smoothies, salads, soups, sandwiches, bowls and plates. There will be a heightened emphasis on breakfast items like overnight oatmeal, acai bowls with tropical fruit and grab-and-go Latin pastries like pan de queso, buñuelos and empanadas.Lulo Café is open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.