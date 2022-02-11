Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, February 11, 2022

Scene & Heard

Akron Man Wanting to Support Canadian Mask Mandate Protestors in Ottawa Calls in Bomb Threat to... Ottawa, Ohio

Posted By on Fri, Feb 11, 2022 at 9:40 AM

click to enlarge The Ambassador Bridge - ALYSSA BLACK/FLICKRCC
  • alyssa BLACK/FlickrCC
  • The Ambassador Bridge

An unnamed Akron man so inflamed by the mask mandates of a country he doesn't live in and so sympathetic to the truckers blockading the Ambassador Bridge between the United States and Canada decided this week that the best way that he could support the cause from afar was to call in a bomb threat to Ottawa, in turn wasting precious police time and resources.

Our amateur rabble rouser succeeded in at least one regard, which was making a bomb threat to a police agency and thus facing potential criminal charges.



He failed in all orther regards, though, because he called a cop shop in Ottawa, Ohio, the small town (population: 4,300 and change) southwest of Toledo, in the United States of America. This, apparently, after some poor Googling.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Captain Brad Brubaker told the Lima News: “Our dispatcher stayed on the line with him for quite a while we tried to determine what was going on. We ran a trace on the call, due to the emergency nature of it, and got a location in the Akron area.”

Boy genius called back again, of course, with another lie and then a confession.

“He called back a second time claiming he had been shot. When he found out he was talking to Ohio and not Canada he said he hadn’t been shot but was simply trying to waste (Canadian authorities’) time and resources because he didn’t agree with their mask mandate,” Brubaker told the paper. “You’d think with him being from Ohio the '419' area code might have rung a bell."

Tags: , , ,

