Friday, February 11, 2022

C-Notes

Kent BeatleFest Returns on Feb. 18

Posted By on Fri, Feb 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM

Abbey Road. - COURTESY OF KENTBEATLEFEST
  • Courtesy of KentBeatleFest
  • Abbey Road.
After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Kent BeatleFest returns to downtown Kent on Friday, Feb. 18, with a celebration of the Liverpool band’s music.

The event will feature everything from popular tribute bands to “innovative takes” on the classic music of the Beatles. Fifteen venues will showcase 16 bands and artists. Admission is free.



The Cleveland-based ensemble OPUS 216 will return for its fifth year of acoustic-classical renditions of Beatles tunes. Gaetano Letizia & the Underworld Beatle Blues Blast will offer bluesy takes on the band’s music, and the female duo Babies in Black will play early Beatles on stand-up bass and guitar. Acts such as Abbey Road, Liverpool Lads and Revolution Pie are also slated to perform.

“February is filled with important Beatle anniversaries, such as their arrival in America, The Ed Sullivan Show and their first U. S. concert, so it’s a natural for Kent BeatleFest to be held this month,” says Mike Beder of the Crooked River Arts Council, in a press release.

“We are thrilled to have Wayside Furniture’s continued sponsorship, and grateful for all of our new and returning sponsors,” adds Marty Student, director of development for the Crooked River Arts Council. “Thanks to our faithful patrons, participating venues and these generous supporters — we are able to continue this fun tradition that showcases not only the Beatles but the great city of Kent.”

The complete Kent BeatleFest schedule, artist bios, a venue map and much more are at kentbeatlefest.com/.

