Friday, February 11, 2022

Now Open: House of Creole, in Former Sixth City Sailor's Space Downtown

click to enlarge House of Creole - HOUSE OF CREOLE
  • House of Creole
  • House of Creole

Jeffeary Miskiri says that all systems are go at House of Creole (668 Euclid Ave., 216-938-7392), which opened its doors with time to spare in advance of the NBA All-Star Weekend. There's still plenty of work to be done, he adds, but the restaurant, located in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club (and Hodge’s) downtown, will be ready.

“It’s a lot of work, but we’ll get there for sure,” he promises.



Miskiri is the owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House. When presented with the opportunity to take his talents to Cleveland, the entrepreneur had no reservations.

“Cleveland is definitely a restaurant city,” he says. “The opportunity I was presented, I felt it was a no-brainer. As for the Cajun-Creole, I just felt it was the perfect fit.”

Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

The weekend brunch menu offers crab cake eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles, steak and eggs and a Cajun seafood omelet.

