Hudson Mayor Resigns After Ice-Fishing-Prostitution Comments, Blames Community for Negative Headlines

click to enlarge City of Hudson

Mayor Shubert

After making the very most of his role as a part-time ceremonial figurehead with no real authority or power by launching Hudson into not one but two embarrassing national headlines, embattled mayor Craig Shubert today resigned from his role.“Since the passing of my wife, First Lady Sherri Moyer, I have given considerable thought to the next stage of my life. Retirement is on the near horizon," he wrote in his resignation letter. "With the recent changes on city council, where six of seven seats have turned over, City Hall is entering a new era. My role as a change agent is complete. Hudson has a stronger financial and economic base than ever before, and major road improvements are being completed. I have, therefore, decided to step down as mayor to allow for new leadership, a clean slate, and a path forward.”Shubert also attempted to explain the recent ice-fishing-prostitution incident but ended up shouldering responsibility not on himself but the fine residents of Hudson."My comments at Tuesday’s workshop were made out of concern for our community; what could become of unintended consequences of new legislation, based on my prior television news reporting experience. My attempt to inject a bit of dry humor to make a point about this, in the midst of a cold, snowy February, was grossly misunderstood. Some in our community saw this as an opportunity to engage in the politics of personal destruction by means of character assassination, blaming me for the negative international press they helped to promote."