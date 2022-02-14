Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, February 14, 2022

Arts District

Kevin Hart To Perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in July

Posted By on Mon, Feb 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM

Kevin Hart at an appearance at Tower City in 2014. - EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
  • Kevin Hart at an appearance at Tower City in 2014.
Comedian Kevin Hart just announced his first tour in more than four years, and the trek dubbed the Reality Check Tour includes a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on July 10.

“I am hype as shit to go back out on tour," says Hart in a press release. "There is nothing better than making people laugh [where] I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”



A special Live Nation presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and tickets to the Kevin Hart concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

