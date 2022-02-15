Cleveland's 'Golden Boys Podcast' Aims To Start Spotlighting Local Musicians

click to enlarge Courtesy of Alex

The Golden Boys Podcast guys and Front Porch Lights.

, a local podcast hosted by a physical therapist, a nurse, a dumpster salesman and a mailman, launched last year with the intent to promote all things Cleveland.“We’re four homegrown Cleveland dudes that want nothing more than to have fun with each other, promote Cleveland brands, artists, businesses, etc., and to make our listeners feel like they’re there with us,” said host Alex at the time. “We all have no filter, we aren’t afraid to talk about any topic, and we love literally every type of person. If we touch on something sensitive, we just want to talk about it and have fun with a topic and nothing more. If you’re looking for a podcast that has real conversations without any filter or reservations, this is the place to look.”The guys just interviewed local musicians Dillon Devito and Sean Keating from Front Porch Lights for a recent podcast. More interviews with local musicians are in the works.“These are two great musicians who are in a ton of Cleveland projects including Front Porch Lights, Cats on Holiday, and a podcast called Threads & Dreads,” says Alex. “We’ve begun to really ramp up setting up interviews with local Cleveland artists and have a few more lined up.”can be found on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud and YouTube.