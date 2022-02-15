Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Bites

Collision Bend to Open Production Brewery and Taproom in Euclid

Posted By on Tue, Feb 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM

click to enlarge Collision Bend to open production brewery in Euclid. - COLLISION BEND BREWING
  • Collision Bend Brewing
  • Collision Bend to open production brewery in Euclid.

Collision Bend Brewing (1250 Old River Rd., 216-273-7879) in the Flats has been dabbling in off-premises retail sales of its beers for a few years now, but the pandemic accelerated that side of the business, explains Luke Purcell, brewmaster-partner.

“The pandemic kind of changed the direction, especially when we were essentially shut down and we started moving more beer,” he says. “And then with last year back to so-called normal at the brewpub it was stressful trying to keep up with that at the same time as brewing for the pub. It starts to get pretty crowded in the tanks.”



As flagship beers like C-Town IPA, Hope Flows Kolsch and the best-selling Pale Wheat Ale Lake Erie Sunset continue to make waves in the retail market, they do so at a cost down at the brewpub. By opening a separate production brewery, Purcell can bifurcate the on- and off-premises brewing.

“The plan is to pull some of the larger fermenters that we have in the brewpub out and move in smaller tanks so we can turn them quicker and get more variety going,” Purcell explains. “When you’re trying to draw people down, that’s a big thing; people want to try new beers.”

The smaller-scale batches are also a great way to test out new beers that might one day graduate to large-scale production, he adds.

Purcell is already in possession of a new 30-barrel brewhouse, which he purchased from Commonhouse Ales, which in turn took possession from Columbus Brewing.

“It’s not huge, but it’s a good next step,” says Purcell.

The plan is to convert an industrial building at 1261 Babbitt Road in Euclid into a brewery and, ideally, a taproom. The goal is to open the doors sometime this summer.

“We’re definitely looking to do a taproom,” says Purcell. “In my opinion it always makes sense to have at least a nice taproom and a pretty simple food menu. People like hanging out in the brewery, at least within the craft beer community.”

This April, Collision Bend will celebrate its fifth anniversary, which seems like hard-fought win given the pandemic.

“We’re really excited that we hit that mark, especially after the past two years when a lot of people closed down,” says Purcell. “We had a nice bounce-back summer last year and we’re pretty hopeful that that trend will continue.”

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Collision Bend Brewing

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Karen Small to Close Flying Fig in Ohio City After 23 Years. Will Reopen in May as Something New and Different Read More

  2. City of Cleveland Announces Street Closures and Parking Restrictions for NBA All-Star Weekend Read More

  3. First Look: Mabel’s BBQ at Eton Chagrin Boulevard, Opening in March Read More

  4. Cleveland's Skuff Micksun Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video Read More

  5. Guy Fieri Is Filming in Cleveland This Week, and Probably Going to the NBA All Star Game Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation