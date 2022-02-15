First Look: Mabel’s BBQ at Eton Chagrin Boulevard, Opening in March

click to enlarge
B Spot, Michael Symon’s gourmet burger bar at Eton, was approaching middle age when the pandemic struck. In 2021, Symon and his business partner Doug Petkovic made the decision to close the restaurant after nearly 12 years in operation and reopen it as Mabel’s BBQ
“We just thought it was time for a change and we wanted to try something new,” explains Petkovic. “The barbecue has been very good for us downtown. We feel like we’re doing it at a high level and we saw an opportunity to do barbecue on the east side and do it properly.”
The gourmet burger concept might have run its course, but Mabel’s BBQ is still in its prime. The six-year-old restaurant on E. Fourth Street continues to impress barbecue fans with its slow-smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, kielbasa and pork ribs. What’s more, barbecue service is speedy and smoked meats travel well, opening up increased take-out and delivery business.
For their latest project, Symon and Petkovic again turned to designers Scott Richardson and Richard Lalli to completely makeover the Woodmere location. The results are striking, as if the original Mabel’s was shrunk down and delivered to the east side. A completely new layout includes a large wraparound bar that extends the restaurant into the mall interior. There is more bar seating, table seating and, soon, outdoor seating.
Along with the smoked meats and sides, the Mabel’s team will be importing the world-class bourbon program, which includes many hard-to-find distilleries and selections.
Look for Mabel’s BBQ Woodmere to open in early March.
