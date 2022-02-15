Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Scene & Heard

Platform Beer, Habitat for Humanity Launch Partnership, Haze Jude Proceeds to Help Home Building Efforts

Posted By on Tue, Feb 15, 2022 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
Platform Beer Co. and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity have announced a partnership they're calling "Haze to Raise the Roof," in which a portion of the proceeds from Platform's Haze Jude hazy IPA—among its better varietal—will go toward Habitat's local housebuilding programs.

As part of the partnership, Platform staffers will additionally contribute to a local home build with Habitat this spring.



Tuesday, the partnership will kick off at Platform's brewhouse on Lorain Avenue in Ohio City (4125 Lorain Ave.). $1 from every Haze Jude purchased will go toward Habitat, an extension of the brewery's Nonprofit Tuesdays promotion, in which beer proceeds support local organizations. Through the end of April, portions of the Haze Jude purchases will continue to go toward Habitat.

"Giving back to our local community in which we live, work, and play, is part of Platform Beer Company’s core values," said Platform's Marketing Director, Brittany Foster, in a press release. "Haze to Raise the Roof and the spring Habitat home build will increase awareness of the good work Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity does to improve homeownership."

Cleveland Habitat was founded in 1987 and brings together local organizations and volunteers to help eliminate substandard housing. In addition to constructing and repairing homes, Habitat sells homes to families with a 0% interest rates. The local org's president, John Habat, said he was "honored" to partner with Platform.

***
