Graffiti HeArt Hosts Annual Scholarship Fundraiser This Saturday

- Keith Berr
- Cullen Williams-Freeman (scholarship recipient), Stamy Paul President & Founder of Graffiti HeArt and Jaia Briggs (Scholarship recipient).
Graffiti HeArt, the nonprofit that develops opportunities for streets artists in Cleveland, will hold its 6th annual scholarship fundraiser this Saturday, Feb. 19, at its headquarters (4829 Superior Ave.) from 6 to 10:30 p.m.
It's a part of "our organization mission to provide education opportunities for underserved youth,” said Graffiti HeArt President & Founder Stamy Paul.
The event features local and international artists’ work, live graffiti, street art, and landscape painting performances by Don't Panic, Faderesistantartist, SWIM, Eileen Dorsey, and Garrett Weider. Included in the festivities will be a silent auction offering pieces by artists, Bob Peck, R!ch Cihlar, Faderesistantartist, Garrett Weider, Eileen Dorsey and more.
There will be live musical performances by Sammi Butler and DJ Lee Majors. CLE Urban Winery and Platform Brewery will be providing the libations along with food from Edwins.
Since 2015 these charity events have raised over $83,000 in art scholarships and so far roughly 42 teens have been able to attend the Pre-College Program at the Cleveland Institute of Art.
“The Graffiti HeArt board selects students based on submitted art portfolio and financial need,” said Paul. “We have budgeted $17, 500 for 2022 and have already selected our first recipient in January as part of the scholastic awards event.”
There are tiered sponsorship opportunities for individuals or organizations to donate including “BADASS Sponsor” at $2,500, which provides a full scholarship, “TAG Sponsor,” at the $1,000 level, and “UNDERGROUND Sponsor,” for a $500 contribution.
By adding to the cause, individuals or entities will get perks depending on the level of their contribution, such as tickets to the Scholarship Fundraiser, a company logo listed on Graffiti HeArt , Graffiti HeArt swag, Beau Stanton-autographed spray cans, or original works by former program artists, like a WRDSMTH stencil from the 2021 “How Do I Love Thee Tour.”
Ticket for this event
range from $50 – $125 and their goal this year is to achieve a scholarship milestone of %100,000 this year, so the price of admission will help them achieve this goal.
Tax-exempt donations can also be made to Graffiti HeArt at graffitiheart.org/donate
