Train To Play Blossom in June

click to enlarge Brooke Clark

Train.

The Grammy-winning pop rock band Train will release its 11th studio album,, in May. The album will mark the group's first release of original music in five years.To support the album, the band will embark on a summer tour. It's slated to perform at Blossom on June 18.“Writing songs is hard. Not compared to so many things I suppose, but it’s difficult to create something that you love and then other people love as well. Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are,” says frontman Pat Monahan in a press release. “It has to start with love. Love that goes into work comes out of work. We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us. I think it was worth it. AM Gold! Here we go!“Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel and multi-platinum rock band Blues Traveler will serve as direct support on all dates.Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.Fans can gain first access to the artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Tickets to the Train concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.