Greater Cleveland Congregations to Offer Cash Incentives for Vaccines in "Dollars for Doses" Pop-Up Clinics

Outside Olivet, GCC members grab snacks and pins for the road.

In partnership with the Centers for Families and Children, the Greater Cleveland Congregations will host 16 pop-up vaccine clinics through the spring and summer with cash incentives for those getting their first, second or booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.Beginning Saturday, the "Dollars for Doses" clinics will be hosted at rotating GCC member congregations every two weeks until Sept. 24. The seven sites are located on Cleveland's east side and in the eastern inner-ring suburbs, targeted in areas where vaccine rates remain low.Those who attend will receive $100 cash for their first vaccine, $50 for their second, and $25 for their booster. According to GCC, individuals will also receive $25 for every friend they bring to get vaccinated. The J&J, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will all be available.“Data shows that with cash incentives, unvaccinated individuals are more likely to receive the vaccine and refer others to do the same,” said Keisha Krumm, GCC executive director and lead organizer, in a press release announcing the clinics. “We have seen this approach work successfully in our prior work around vaccinationuptake, and we are ready to relaunch our project on a larger scale.”In a phone conversation, GCC's Director of Communications, Tom Nobbe, said that the funding for the Dollars for Doses clinics will come from a variety of grants that GCC received last year, including holdover dollars from a grant it received from the local Covid-19 Rapid Response Fund. Nobbe said that GCC experimented with a gift card incentive last year, but that they're anticipating the cash incentive to be more popular.The dates and locations for the clinics are as follows:Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6114 Francis Ave. Cleveland 44127Shiloh Baptist Church, 5500 Scovill Ave. Cleveland 44104Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, 8712 Quincy Ave. Cleveland 44104Imani United Church of Christ, 1505 E 260th St. Euclid 44132Lee Road Baptist Church, 3970 Lee Rd. Cleveland 44128Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6114 Francis Ave. Cleveland 44127Imani United Church of Christ, 1505 E 260th St. Euclid 44132Lee Road Baptist Church, 3970 Lee Rd. Cleveland 44128Shiloh Baptist Church, 5500 Scovill Ave. Cleveland 44104Antioch Baptist Church, 8869 Cedar Ave. Cleveland 44106Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6114 Francis Ave. Cleveland 44127Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, 8712 Quincy Ave. Cleveland 44104Shiloh Baptist Church, 5500 Scovill Ave. Cleveland 44104Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6114 Francis Ave. Cleveland 44127South Euclid United Church of Christ, 4217 Bluestone Rd. Cleveland 44121Lee Road Baptist Church, 3970 Lee Rd. Cleveland 44128***