Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 18, 2022

C-Notes

Diego Figueiredo and Nellie McKay To Play 50th Annual Lakeland Jazz Festival

Posted By on Fri, Feb 18, 2022 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge Diego Figueiredo. - THAIS PUGLIESI
  • Thais Pugliesi
  • Diego Figueiredo.
Now in its 50th year, the annual Lakeland Jazz Festival will return this year with in-person programming.

The event, which takes place from March 18-20 at Lakeland Community College, will feature Red Light Roxy on March 18, Brazilian guitar master Diego Figueiredo and singer, songwriter, pianist and humorist Nellie McKay on March 19, and the Lakeland Civic Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Ed Michaels and the Kent State University Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Bobby Selvaggio on March 20.



Check the Lakeland Jazz Festival website for a complete schedule and more info. 

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Lakeland Jazz Festival, Lakeland Community College

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Nubeigel to Bring New Bagel Offerings to Cleveland Heights Read More

  2. Investors Bought a Record Number of Homes in Cities Like Cleveland in 2021, Particularly in Majority Black Neighborhoods Read More

  3. We Are All So Goddamn Sick of the Bally Sports App Read More

  4. How Does the Cleveland Teachers Union Feel About a Teach for America Exec Becoming Bibb's New Education Chief? Read More

  5. Karen Small to Close Flying Fig in Ohio City After 23 Years. Will Reopen in May as Something New and Different Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation