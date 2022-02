MAGA Big Tent Revivalists, Including Guitarist for Christ Who Invaded Edgewater Park During Pandemic, Are Live in Canton

Reawaken America Tour

The NBA All-Star Game and its related events are not the only high-profile festivities occurring in Northeast Ohio this weekend. A mere hour south, via I-77, disgraced General Mike Flynn and a smorgasbord of Trump-loving Christian nationalists are yukking it up at Canton's Trinity Gospel Temple.It's the latest stop on what's called the Reawaken America Tour, featuring dozens of MAGA lunatics speaking in 15-20 minute increments all day long today and tomorrow. Per the event's own billing, these speakers will offer disquisitions on such hot-button topics as "freedom, faith, family, health and conservative family values." It is being livestreamed on Rumble for those who can't attend in person.The roster of potential speakers—those who have made appearances at other stops on the tour—is composed mostly of obscure personalities whose fame is isolated to their Trump fanaticism. One of them is that California worship leader and long-haired troubadour, Sean Feucht, who hosted an unsanctioned concert and baptism session at Edgewater Park in 2020, to the dismay of the Cleveland Metroparks and local police.Faith leaders across Ohio are so disgusted by the Reawaken America Tour, and its perversion of Christian values, that they're making inroads with the local press to offer correctives and talk smack."For my 33 years of ordained ministry, I have practiced a Christian faith that calls me to ensure that every person will be treated as a loved and respected child of God," said the Rev. Dr. John Dorhauer, general minister and president of United Church of Christ (headquartered in Cleveland). "The 'Reawaken America' rallies held in churches perpetuate offensive, racist, and dangerous ideologies whose only connections to authentic Christianity are purely coincidental. The only thing they intend to reawaken America to is a legacy of white supremacy and Christian Nationalism that many people of good faith have been trying for centuries to eradicate in the hopes of achieving racial equity."***