10 Best HIV Dating Websites You Need to Check Out

It can be tough to open up to someone about HIV and them accepting it. At the same time, most people don’t want to hear those kinds of things on the first date. But even when you hit it off with someone and decide to be completely honest and open with them, they might shut you down.
Luckily, there are more and more dating sites that are designed for people who are HIV positive. These platforms aren’t made just for meeting people – they serve as educational and informational hubs. Here you can learn about how to date if you’re living with HIV or you like someone that has the disease.
1. PositiveSingles.com
This online dating site is designed for people suffering from an STD. People on this site have HIV, HPV, chlamydia, and all kinds of STDs. Positive Singles offers both a website and a mobile app. The whole dating experience is designed to make it easier for people who have an STD.
The platform has a great search engine that offers lots of detail. Users can search people by the tiniest details. When it comes to reaching out to others, you can use a messaging tool or email. All users can set up their level of privacy and even block certain users if they are annoying them.
People share their experiences of living with a sexually transmittable disease on the site. You can create a blog on the site or simply post forum messages. There is also daily news on STDs, advancements in treating them, tips on living with them, management, etc.
- Around 2 million members
- 20,000 active daily users
- Launched in 2001
- Mobile version for iOS and Android
2. eHarmony.com
Eharmony is a dating site that is focused on serious relationships. If you’re looking for a fling or a casual hookup, you won’t find it here. It isn’t a dating site specifically designed for people with HIV or any other STD. However, it has so many different groups of people that it can be easily considered one of the HIV dating sites.
The site claims that they’ve helped over 600,000 couples get married all around the world. It’s one of the most popular dating sites globally, with 16 million active users weekly. At the same time, it has around 30 million members in the US alone. It’s a very diverse platform that matches all kinds of people together.
Members have the option of setting up their profiles with as much detail as they want. There’s a variety of dating available here with an emphasis on serious contacts. You can search for people or get matched with others using the algorithm of the site. The compatibility tab lets you adjust your preferences and see what other members are into.
- Over 65 million users worldwide
- One of the most trusted dating platforms
- Compatibility tab
- Versatile dating scene
- Most members are aged 25-34
3. POZ Personals
POZ Personals is a dating platform specifically designed for people who are HIV positive. It’s one of the largest exclusive HIV dating sites with around 200,000 members around the world. That includes bisexual, gay, straight, and trans singles who are HIV positive.
POZ dating doesn’t limit members to any kind of relationship. Here you can make friendships, look for long-term partners, or anything else you need. POZ personals is the extension of POZ Magazine, one of the best magazines for people affected by AIDS/HIV, and they’ve been active since 1994.
It offers solid privacy and has a solid free membership, but you can’t use it for a long time because those core features are limited. The platform doesn’t stand out in any way except that it was exclusively made for people with HIVE, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t offer a good dating experience.
- Solid free membership
- Exclusive HIV dating site
- 200,000 members
- Straight, gay, LGBTQ+ dating
4. HIVDatingOnline.com
The first impression that comes off when visiting HIV Dating Online is the beautiful design. The whole theme is designed around a single goal – helping HIV singles find real love. The site hasn’t officially disclosed the number of members, but it’s estimated at around 100,000 users.
It might not seem much, but it’s also an exclusive HIV dating platform, so there is plenty of fish in the sea. What matters is that the whole community is welcoming, warm, and supportive to members. The number of fake profiles is almost non-existent because this is a secluded community that focuses on quality rather than quantity.
In terms of features, this platform is pretty standard. Free users can check out other profiles, search for users, send flirts, and set up their own profiles. Only premium members can send messages and start conversations. You can also send emails to users, which is pretty standard. The important thing is that the platform takes care of privacy and security.
5. MeetPositives.com
This site is one of the newest dating sites for people with STDs and HIV. Even though Meet Positives started operating in 2014, it gained traction in a short time. Apart from being a dating platform, it is also an educational resource that helps people understand dating with STDs.
The site doesn’t require any personal information when logging in. You just need to give your location and your sex, nothing else. Meet Positives has a great search system that lets you find people who are similar to yourself.
It’s an open community where heterosexuals and homosexuals alike can find flings or commuted relationships. This platform aims to create a dating hub where people with STDs can know what to expect and help them get a more normal dating experience without having to go through the same inconveniences over and over again.
6. PosDate.com
PosDate is one of those HIV dating sites that are entirely focused on serious dating. Everything is transparent and clear on the site. People know what to expect even before they actually start using the site. The overall design is nice, cheerful, and bright, with few design elements crowding the screen.
The concept of the site is similar to many other dating platforms. Users can give as much detail as they want about themselves through their profiles. The more info you give, the better the algorithm will be at matching you with people you might like.
Users can send flirts to others and let them know that they like them. To be more direct, you simply send messages if you’re a premium user. PosDate also has a chat feature with many chatrooms that you can join and discuss various topics.
7. POZMatch.com
PozMatch is a known name in the world of POZ dating. It’s been around since 1998, offering dating to people who are HIV positive regardless of their gender, sexual preferences, or race. It has a great free membership that lets you use all the site’s features except sending an email first.
However, if someone else sends you an email, you can respond. Premium members can also start video chat conversations. But apart from that, you can easily use the free membership to actually meet people and communicate with them.
This place also supports platonic relationships as well, and it’s not only about dating. The only downside to PozMatch is the fact that the site has a really outdated design. Yes, it started in 1998, but it still looks like it’s 1998.
8. Hzone
Hzone was the first only mobile app for HIV dating. However, in 2016, the developers redesigned the whole app and introduced a new site. It has some exciting features, including video chat rooms, black books, and video profiles. This platform is open to people of all genders and sexual preferences.
There are several ways you can connect to others on the platform. First of all, you can search for new profiles and see who recently joined. On the other hand, you can search people by their recent activity, location, age, distance, or username.
There’s also the “Rapid Match” feature that gives you profile suggestions based on your profile and activity. You will get different user profiles displayed, and when you “yes” them, those people instantly receive a notification that tells them you’re interested in them.
9. HIVNet.com
HIVNet is another HIV dating site that gives you a safe environment where you can find new friends or lovers. In regards to features and design, this is a “regular” HIV dating site. The free membership doesn’t let you send out email messages until a gold member contacts you first.
The registration process is quick and easy. It takes a couple of minutes to create your account, and you will have to provide your basic personal information. Even though it’s a fairly popular site, the design is a bit outdated. On top of that, there are several inactive profiles.
At the same time, the free membership also includes ads that can be annoying from time to time. The good side of the site is that all users need to verify their email, ensuring that there are real people on the platform.
10. POZCircle
Considered one of the top dating sites for AIDS/HIV-positive people, POZCircle has been around for a long time (1997), and it has built a reputation in the HIV dating community. What sets this site apart is the fact that there are no upgrades or different membership options.
The registration process is simple and doesn’t require any personal information. You only have to give information about yourself, your interests, and what kind of people you’re interested in. The search function is pretty much the same like on any other site, and you can see extensive information about other people.
POZCircle has an automated matching system that periodically sends you emails about potential matches you might like. There are many different communication options like winks, emails, chats, and even voice calls. The whole user base is divided into communities making it easier to match with other HIV-positive people.
All the members are validated and verified, ensuring that there are no fake profiles or scammers. At the same time, POZCircle does an excellent job of cleaning up inactive profiles. The site monitors all member activity, and this leads to exceptional security and privacy.
Conclusion
In the world of POZ dating, you need all the help you can get. It’s challenging to open up to someone and be on the same page right from the get-go. That’s what these dating sites offer. Make sure to check out our list and test out different options.
All the sites we mentioned today have free membership options or free trials that let you “get a feel” for how the platform works. Take the time to check them out and see which ones work best for you. Good luck!