10 Chat Sites Like Omegle: Alternatives & Talk to Strangers

Omegle is a fun place where you can talk to strangers. What makes it stand out among the crowd of video chat with strangers sites is that the website is fast-paced, random, and always brings something new to the table. Will you see a magician doing the trick, another party of people messing around just like you are, or something so random, wacky, and funny that you fall out of your seat.
While Omegle might be the wild ride that all of us love and enjoy, there are many good websites with so much more to offer. Don’t get us wrong, we love Omegle for all that it is, but sometimes, you need a change of scenery. Here are our top ten chat sites like Omegle to help you get this change.
1. AdultFriendFinder
The logical first choice would definitely be AdultFriendFinder, as it is among the largest networks of this type in existence. With a whopping over 100 million registered users, it’s easy to imagine why that’s the case. No matter what your preference is, the chances are that you’ll be able to find someone suitable to start chatting with on this website. It’s efficient; it offers a wide variety of accounts you can interact with.
Another important factor is anonymity, which is pretty much guaranteed, but if you really care about it, you should probably have a separate email address that you can link to the account, just to be safe. You can register and browse for free, but you do have to subscribe so you could actually chat with other people. On the plus side, this means that there are far fewer scammers and bots roaming this website, which should provide a safer experience for everyone involved.
2. OmeTV
OmeTV is another trendy alternative to Omegle. Think of OmeTV as a more polished, posh, and professional version of Omegle. While on Omegle, you’re likely to come across someone that isn’t looking for anything but to mess around a bit – on OmeTV you’ll probably come across some genuine people.
This stranger chat website is a good choice if you’re looking to strike up a genuine conversion with someone. Most of members on it are people aged anywhere from 25 to 35. It’s a great place to mingle, ponder, and contemplate, which is why we’ve featured it on this list.
3. HIYAK
When you think of websites like Omegle that aren’t Omegle, HIYAK probably comes to mind. While HIYAK is not the oldest player in the game, it’s the best established by far. With a very vibrant community, streamlined and slick interface, as well as a great selection of members – it’s a viable Omegle alternative.
Some great people populate this website. When we discovered it, most of the people we’ve matched with were at a party looking for something to do in the wee hours of the night, and with all the crazy stuff we’ve seen on this website, we’ll come back for sure.
This fantastic service is available for both your Android and your iPhone, meaning you don’t need to have a spare webcam or microphone – your phone has already got you covered.
4. ChatRandom
ChatRandom was a magnificent, chaotic, and people-filled service where people came to do all kinds of things. Were you looking for fun stuff or virtually anything less – you could rest assured that ChatRandom was full of it.
Sadly, this stranger chat website is nowhere near as popular as it once was, but it’s still thriving in the eyes of many. It has a decent community, an extensive range of different people on it.
It has undergone a couple of changes over the years and is now far more polished UI, better matchmaking algorithm, and tends to cater to both genders – making it one of the better websites like Omegle out there.
5. TinyChat
TinyChat is the second most popular video chat platform for writing this article, only beaten by Omegle, which has a firm hold on the top spot. However, even if that is the case, TinyChat is nothing to scoff at. It is a well-made, polished, and feature-filled website that follows a chatroom format rather than a random chat.
You’ll need an account to access most of the rooms, but making one is pretty straightforward. Since you have to register to use most of the website’s features, there are far fewer trolls, scammers, and catfish on this website compared to its competition.
Furthermore, this stranger chat community isn’t only massive – it’s relatively diverse. You’ll find all kinds of chatrooms on here, ranging from ones that are looking for friends to genuine discussions about any topic you can imagine.
6. PalTalk
PalTalk is a relatively unknown addition to our sites like Omegle list, and it’s a video chat website that we accidentally stumbled upon while researching websites for this list – and we have to say we was taken a bit back. It’s a fantastic, simple, and streamlined stranger chat service available for Windows, iOS, and even Android.
It has over 90k members active at any moment in the day, and we’ll have to say – we hadn’t come across anything we didn’t want to come across, unlike with most of the websites in this niche.
This chat website is made to give you a chance to meet new people, make new friends, talk to strangers, and start relationships of all kinds. Be that as it may, it still requires registration and download, which takes a bit from the anonymity that other platforms bring to the table.
7. EmeraldChat
EmeraldChat is a good-looking website for good-looking people. Most of the people we have seen on this website are on it to find some new friends, and there is a surprising amount of women on it, which isn’t the case with most other video chat platforms.
It features one of the more beautiful user interfaces in the market, which only adds to the website’s appeal. If you’re looking for some cool and clean chats – you might want to give EmeraldChat a shot.
8. CamSurf
CamSurf is one of the many sites like Omegle, but it has a unique twist – it’s wild. It’s a wild ride of a website that you should go to if you’re looking to have some fun. The craziest people we’ve ever video chatted with were all from CamSurf. CamSurf itself is a straight-to-the-point website that looks practically exactly like OmeTV.
The difference between these two is the people that hang out there. While on OmeTV, you’ll find some people looking for a genuine conversation about a range of topics, CamSurf has a far wider audience. It’s our top pick for our next party.
9. ChatVille
ChatVille is another old-timer in the live chat community, and it’s one of the most popular Omegle alternatives on the market. It’s simple, slick but has a unique interface that gives it a much more original and polished look than most of other stranger chat sites.
ChatVille is all about making things as fast and simple as possible. All you need to do is enable your webcam and microphone, press the search button, and you’ll instantly match with some of the many users on the website.
10. FaceFlow
FaceFlow is a video chat tool that isn’t as popular as its competitors, but it’s a good website like Omegle that you can use to chat with strangers. It has a unique, laid-back, and chill vibe which a lot of people are looking for. It has chatrooms, one on one video chat features, and a range of other options for you to choose from.
The members are all friendly, and there is a surprising amount of women on this website, which is not the same for most other video chat with strangers websites.
What Is Omegle?
Omegle is a video chat service
that was launched way back in 2009, and it has dominated the "talk to strangers" market ever since. It’s known for its many users, very user-friendly GUI interface, and variety of features that make it the best random video chat platform on the market.
Omegle has blown up in popularity in recent years, partly due to the many YouTubers, streamers, and content creators promoting it in their videos.
Even A-list YouTubers such as PewDiePie, SSSniperWolf, and James Charles have featured this website in their videos, giving it even more popularity.
The Many Features of Omegle
What made Omegle that much more popular is that it’s simply so easy, straightforward, and simple. All you need to do if you want in on the action is visit the website, click one button, and you’re already in.
There’s no need to create a detailed account. You don’t have to fill in any personal information about yourself, nor do you have to wait to be authenticated and confirmed by the website’s administrators.
There are, however, multiple ways you can modify who you’re going to chat with. First of all, there are two different chat mediums – video chatting
and live text chatting. Most people go on Omegle to chat in video form, but the live text chat feature still has many users.
Nevertheless, both of these mediums share many of the same features, the most prominent of which is the interest bar. In the interest bar, you can add a couple of things you’re interested in, such as bands, politics, or even foods – and the advanced Omegle algorithm will work to match you with the people who have the same things in their interest box.
You can play around with this as much as you like.
Since most Omegle users come from the US, people from other countries have started putting their country’s name in the interest bar to match with people from their general area.
Lastly, one of the more interesting features of Omegle is the spy/question mode. In this mode, a third party poses a question, and the two people connected to the chat get to answer it. The person who asked the question can’t interact with the two users discussing or answering in any way but does get to observe their answers and chats.
How Does Omegle Work?
Omegle works on a pretty simple basis. First of all, the advanced algorithm matches people through an RNG, so unless you specify your interests, you can be connected to anyone else that’s also looking to talk on the Omegle platform.
All you need to do to participate in the Omegle video function is a working webcam and microphone. Depending on your web browser settings, the camera and microphone combo may have to be manually enabled to work correctly.
Other than that, the moderated sections of video and text chat are continually observed by Omegle administrators to ensure that there are no illicit, pornographic, or illegal activities going on.
The unmoderated sections, while mostly rule-free, still have a policy against illegal activities, so don’t expect to find many people doing any illegal stuff on the unmoderated section.
The Bottom Line
If you’re looking for some fun and video chat with strangers on the internet, there are far more options than just plain ole Omegle to choose from.
Pick any one of the websites on this list and enjoy a wild ride of video chatting excitement from the comfort of your own home.