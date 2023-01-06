123 Profit Review - Crucial Success CHECKLIST For New 123Profit Students (CPA Marketing)

So by now, you’ve heard A LOT about the 123 Profit program; you’ve been told that this CPA Marketing system is simple and very lucrative and that in a few weeks you can be running Highly Profitable CPA marketing Campaigns like Here that would otherwise take years to start.

However, you’re doubtful if you should commit to this. Perhaps you have some burning questions — and we don’t blame you.

We’ve already got lots of serious questions from aspiring 123 Profit students, such as:

Will there be Any Extra *UNCOMMUNICATED* Costs?

Are there Any Potential Risks involved?

Will there be a 123 Profit Discount?

Is the 123 Profit LEGIT?

Is this not just a regular & basic CPA marketing course?

Lots more!

The surprising insights we will be sharing with you today in this in-depth 123 Profit review are based on thorough research made by authoritative Industry Experts and Beta Students who were part of the initial 123 Profit program.

That being said, let’s dive right in!

How Does the 123 Profit Work?



In theory, unlike other online business models which involve a lot of guesswork and frequent volatility, what sets 123profit apart, for now, is its profitability, predictability, and scalability!

Step 1: Identifying the Best CPA Offers Based on Profitability.

The first stage of the system is to identify 5 high converting offers to build your campaigns.

Most affiliate networks (like MaxBounty or Flex Offers) take a few days to accept new affiliates’ applications.



Aidan Booth provides made a special deal with all the networks to get all new his new 123 Profit Mentees to get approved asap, even without experience.

In fact, you’ll not be choosing offers randomly based on your gut or intuition, instead, you’ll be selecting offers based on daily conversion rates, EPCs, and the average payout that companies will be willing to pay per each lead you refer to them via your links.

Examples of CPA offers that pay 100’s dollars per lead and that you can promote are insurance, skin cream, keto, credit repair, diet, weight loss, gift card offers, etc.

Once you’ve chosen your perfect 5 offers with the 123 Profit team’s assistance, you’re ready for the next step…

Step 2: Create A Landing Page (Web Page)

The thing is, you will not be building complete websites here, you only need a simple web page, a lander, for each offer you decide to run based on the right metrics taught inside the 123 Profit Training Program.

You’ll get a Custom Landing Page Software Solution (drag-and-drop builder) that is built to generate maximum conversions and profits, with no design or coding skills/requirements, 123 profit mentees will be able to easily create inside the 123 Profit Members’ Area.

Also, the pages you’ll create will contain only small paragraphs (between 150 to 300 words maximum, depending on the CPA offer and niche market).

The main goal of the web page is for visitors to complete the desired action you want from them so you can get the CPA offer commission!

When visitors land on your web page, the first thing they see is your main headline (H1), a short description (text), and a call to action.

Once the visitor takes action, you get instantly paid and you can check it right away in your dashboard, there are no delays.

That is what makes the CPA marketing business model simple and pretty much straightforward.



Step 3: Setting Up Tracking, Sending Traffic & Scaling Campaigns

Aidan Booth, the founder of 123 Profit Course, confirmed that there won’t be any traffic issues because students can choose how they’d like to start the mentorship, either by Free Traffic or Paid Traffic.

You can use any of the 2 options to drive traffic to your winning offers, but if you want quicker and higher results, paid ads will be a better strategy, that’s if you have a little extra budget.

That’s why you should note that in the 123 profit training, you will be extensively mentored to learn how to use low-cost traffic sources to generate high ROIs with targeted traffic and get fast results in a matter of hours, not even days.

Once you a lead you send fills in the form, you can refresh your dashboard and instantly see your payout.

After a couple of days, you will be able to identify which CPA offers convert the best for you from the 5 high-converting offers we’ve earlier talked about!

At this stage, you’d know when and how to pause the average performing offers and only focus on the CPA marketing offers that are making you the most money to 5x if not 10x your earnings!

In other words, offers with the highest ROI (Return On Investment).

Then, you can start exploring other types of traffic sources, because once you get a Profitable Campaign like These Ones going:

The more traffic you send, the more revenue you generate, commissions-wise.

After you have completed the three steps and are making money, the next step is to double your earnings by scaling up, rinsing, and repeating.

Now, knowing how 123 Profit functions, we are sure you are curious to know if there are any risks with this business model, so let’s dig a little deeper!

Potential 123 Profit Risks?

Well, one of the (terrible) risks you may NOT be aware of is to enroll in the 123 Profit program without understanding that the program will NOT actually do all the work for you and that you must be willing to simply follow every step of the training curriculum without deviation during the first week to make it happen.

Do you see where we’re going with this?

Even though you’ll be extensively mentored by the best in the industry, Aidan Booth, the 123 Profit system is still NOT going to be a straight up “Business In A Box” kind of investment.



Granted, the 123 Profit software, done-for-you elements, and tools are going to do most of the heavy lifting and tedious work for you, but if you want to have quicker results and a 6-figure business with high-profit margins, you will have to be ready to put in some elbow grease at the beginning.

Especially during the first couple of weeks — at least 5 to 10 hours a week, actively use the 24/7 support system, the tools, the software, the docs, and the resources, ask questions during the focused live Q&A sessions, attend all the one-on-one zoom coaching calls, and live weekly training sessions with your mentors.

But that’s not all…

Going ahead, let’s define what this interesting program is at its own core!

What Is 123 Profit?

The 123 Profit system is a complete 8-week training program that is based on CPA marketing online strategies, and how you can leverage it as a beginner, based on a step-by-step methodology, to build a profitable online business, in a short period of time.

The program offers full support to mentor 123 profit users and provides them with all the necessary knowledge, tools, know-how, live personal coaching, and all necessary software to build highly profitable CPA marketing campaigns.

In other words, the program centers on following step-by-step instructions to set up and profit from CPA (cost per action) offers and campaigns while building a digital, sellable, asset.

Is 123Profit Legit?

If this all sounds like a scam to you, I can tell you that with 10+ years of experience in research and investigating online programs, I can lay your doubts to rest and say that this program is legit.





According to the previous 123 Profit Reviews & Success Stories Here, interviews, and testimonials, the 123 Profit system is the best CPA Marketing training program you can invest in as the WHOLE concept of the mentorship is “Based on Results-Driven Training Systems”. And, if any new student doesn’t make or achieve what they thought was possible with this course, they get their FULL money back.



According to the 123Profit co-founder Aidan Booth: “ I believe the reason behind our students’ massive success is that we flat-out challenge them to use the 123profit Program and platform, complete the core 8-week training modules, go through the step-by-step videos, all the strategy manuals, resources, the software, tune in for all our live zoom and weekly training sessions and connect the dots with a few simple actions, and if for whatever reason they aren’t satisfied or seeing amazing results within 30 days, we refund every penny of their small investment. ”



Yes, that is how much confidence Steve and Aidan have in the 123 Profit Course.

And simply put, the founders set up the students for success, however, if they are unsatisfied, they can absolutely Get a Full Refund.

Now that you certainly know the 123 Profit training is a Risk-Free program, let’s answer one of the most important questions: How much investment is needed to enroll today?

123 Profit Pricing

The cost of 123 Profit is $3,497, but only if you pay for the program in one lump-sum payment. If you can’t make the one-time payment yet, you can opt for the installment plan, which is 4 Monthly Payments of $997.

123 Profit Discount

Well, the 4 monthly payments of $997 don’t add up to $3,497!!

That’s right. It doesn’t. It’s $3,988 in total.

This means that if you opt for the payment plan, you don’t receive theand will pay the full $3,988 price to enroll in the 123 Profit.



Well, since there won’t be any surprising additional startup costs or additional investments (Free Traffic strategies, No Apps, No Software, No Inventory…), you can avail yourself of the discount by choosing the One-time Payment Here.

It just makes sense!

But what do the 123 Profit 3 core steps really entail?

The next section will help us answer exactly that question.

Exploring The 123 Profit Program Modules

In the 123 Profit training program, you’ll receive 8 weeks of in-depth training and mentoring on building, managing, and scaling your CPA campaigns and high converting offers store from scratch, in a matter of weeks.

That being said, let’s look at the components of 123 Profit.

Mission Control: The Private Members Area with 100+ Training Videos

The first module is all about the 123 Profit System Blueprint, it lays out the CPA action plan you need to get swiftly started, pick CPA offers, build your landing pages, get targeted sending traffic…till hitting your first sales, to scale up from to 5 or even 6-figures per month.

Steve Clayton and Aidan Booth share their top-secret recipes for success with the CPA business model and provide all the tools, training, software, and resources you need to get started!

123 Profit Live Coaching (One-On-One Coaching, Weekly Zoom Calls, Live Q&A Sessions, etc)

123 Profit second module is all about live one-on-one training and mentorship with the founders and their team of CPA experts, seeing live demos, and being assigned weekly homework and tasks to make sure you’re getting the hang of this marketing strategy as quickly as possible.

The 123 profit mentors have designed this module meticulously, ensuring that each student has ample opportunity to get one-on-one time with an expert and learn all the ins and outs of this powerful CPA marketing technique.

The $50k Case Study (Additional Videos Series & Secret Documentation)

Here, all new 123 Profit mentees will get access to multiple case studies and documents that show you EXACTLY how they generated $50,681 in 50 days using this proven CPA system.

Honestly, having real-life case studies to refer to as you are building your CPA business is extremely useful as you’ll be handed everything you need and more to accelerate your success.

So as you enroll in the 123 profit mentorship program, register your account and log into the Mission Control area, you’ll find EVERYTHING you expected to find inside, with all the necessary video series, documents, and insider information to model a proven million-dollar online business.

The Profit Phantom, The Masterlist & The Mail Machine

First, The Profit Suite is a private toolkit to build profitable pages, funnels and send high-converting emails to maximize your CPA campaigns’ income.

THE MASTERLIST is a vault of top-paying CPA offers.

THE PROFIT PHANTOM is a drag-and-drop landing page and sales funnel builder which generates high-converting mobile-responsive landing pages designed to get leads to swiftly take action on the offers you send them.

THE MAIL MACHINE is an all-in-one email marketing software and system that has been built from the ground up by the 123 Profit software engineers, specifically for this business model.

Much more tools & software!

Remember: Live instructional videos on how to exactly set all of that up will be found inside the 123 Profit Members’ Area.



DFY Confidential (Done-For-You Pages, Landing Page Copy, Emails & Other Content)

To sum this module up, this module contains:

A vault of done-for-you (fill-in-the-blanks style) email templates and landing page copy.

Multi-niche email templates will allow you to quickly build high-converting funnels, which will cause you to weekly hyper-boost your income.

This saves hundreds of hours of writing (or thousands of dollars in copywriting fees) … you’ll be able to load everything up with just a few clicks using the Profit Wizard.

The 7-FIGURE ACCELERATOR (Scaling Secrets & Copy & Paste Marketing Strategies)

In this module, you’ll be taught to cut down on marketing expenses, optimize campaigns, and scale your profit as you grow.

It is in fact a clever way to save money on marketing expenses while still growing your business, you can save money on things like how much you spend per day, how much you pay per click, and how much you spend to acquire a lead/customer.

In addition, you’ll learn how to use data to your advantage so that you can make smarter and more calculated marketing decisions and save even more money while increasing profits, it’s a win-win.

The 123 Live Event: Exclusive Members-Only 2-Day Live Event

New 123 participants will get a FREE all-access pass to "123 LIVE! which is an annual live event that will be held over an entire weekend (dates announced soon inside the 123 profit members' area). This includes insider tactics, secrets for tripling your profits, amazing case studies, real-life success stories, and much more!



The Private 123 Profit Network: Exclusive Coaching and Daily Support

The 8th and final component of 123 Profit is the exclusive coaching and rapid-response help desk.

This is where 123 Profit students can get hand-holding support from CPA experts and share their queries.

Also, this module aims to provide students with competitive marketing edges, and all the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in the competitive world of online marketing.

The founders have developed this module to give students the best chance of success, by providing expert support and multiple weekly calls with experts at no extra cost, the goal here is to ensure that students have everything they need to succeed in a timely manner, or they get their money back.

Refund Policy of 123 Profit Program?

There is a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee Here for All 123Profit members, so there truly is zero risk for those who want to try it out but are not 100% certain if this CPA marketing program is right.

Important: signing up for the 123 Profit training from the Official website using this link Here also helps minimize the risk of any potential online scams, and immediately qualifies you to get all the above-named bonuses worth over $3,000.

123 Profit Review (2023)

Finally, is it actually worth it? Should you sign up for the 123 Profit course before enrollment closes or fills to capacity?

Well, if you have the budget (for the program) and are willing to take action, we wholeheartedly believe it’s one of the best online opportunities in 2023 to generate a solid, consistent, predictable daily income.

Let’s think about this for a moment…

When you learn from the 123 Profit program, you learn from 2 of the best CPA marketing minds in the business who know how to connect the “right people to the right offers at the right moment”, using both Free & Paid Traffic, so we can both agree that alone, is a Very Profitable skill you can learn from this program.

Note that one of the attractive aspects of the 123 Profit business model is that participants WILL NOT have to do or pay for:

Web Designers.

Virtual Assistants.

Web Hosting Services.

Directly Deal with Companies or Suppliers.

No hidden recurring Payments.

Paid Advertisements are optional.

No Private Labeling.

No Optimization Apps

All the tools & necessary software are permanently free for 123 profit students.

Honestly, most CPA marketing training courses give limited information. They are all talk and no show and abandon their students before the finish line.

And that’s one of the main reasons aspiring students rave about this program and the overall given mentorship along with the live training quality inside the program.

Meanwhile, if you have any kind of questions about the 123 Profit program, feel free to send an email to: [email protected]