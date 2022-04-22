2022’s Best Nootropic Supplements: Top 3 Popular Smart Drugs & Brain Supplements

We have all been through that brain fog where you can see and feel everything, but it is all covered in haze. You can function and work, but there is a layer that is seemingly stopping you from going all out on whatever you are doing. It is hard to work through it in our daily life, but it is an even bigger problem when it messes with our responsibilities and commitments.

However, nootropic supplements are something that can help us out here. Their main function is to boost cognitive ability, leading to an improvement in mental performance, aiding people in jumping through the mental hoops that hinder progress. Using a little bit of research, we have found three of the best nootropic supplements on the market.

Top 3 Best Nootropics Supplements:

NooCube – Overall Best Nootropic Supplement on the Market Mind Lab Pro – Best Memory Pills for Increasing Mental Energy Focus Factor – Trusted Brain Health Supplement For Brain Cells

#1. NooCube – Overall Best Nootropic Supplements on the Market

60 capsules per bottle

Contains no caffeine and is GMO-free

Free worldwide shipping

60-day money-back guarantee

NooCube is designed as a daily brain supplement aimed at enhancing various cognitive abilities. It is made up of vitamins, amino acids, and other brain-boosting elements that serve as stepping stones towards a high-functioning brain. Made by Wolfson Berg Limited, this product has the backing of the company’s years of experience and expertise in the brain supplement field. Their esteem is built on a solid foundation of trust and transparency between them and their clients.

Both professionals and amateurs are satisfied with the brain upgrade they experience after ingesting NooCube. Users report enhanced focusing abilities, as well as a generally better performance under duress. Memory retention and information processing are also supposedly improved under the effects of this supplement.

Each NooCube bottle has 60 capsules, enough to last one month according to the serving suggestion. They have a bunch of product deals and promos that offer more items for a lesser price, along with their occasional sales and discount programs. As a show of confidence in their products, this brand has an extremely generous money-back guarantee that covers 60 days for a full refund.



Ingredients

Nootropics use plenty of ingredients to reach their objective of substantially powering up the brain’s natural abilities. With NooCube, the components used are pure and all-natural, leaving less room for negative reactions and contamination to take effect.

Alpha GPC (Alpha Glycerylphosphorylcholine) is for increasing the acetylcholine in the brain. Acetylcholine is a natural neurotransmitter in the brain that enables communication between the cells. This is an important element in brain-boosting, as the increased acetylcholine points to faster and more effective transmission of information in the brain. Acetylcholine is also known as the learning neurotransmitter for its importance in concentration, learning, and memory.

Bacopa has compounds (bacosides) that supposedly help in encouraging the growth of new nerves, as well as repairing the existing damaged ones. This Indian herb helps to boost brain function and cognitive performance and has demonstrated potential in aiding in slow cognitive-decline illnesses.

Cat’s Claw extract, taken from Uncaria tomentosa, is thought to have neuroprotective capabilities. It is intended for protecting brain cells against damage, perhaps from daily activities or from the extra pressure caused by chemical enhancements. Its antioxidizing properties are good for promoting brain health as well.

Huperzine A comes from the extract of the Chinese moss plant (Huperzia serrata), and it stops the inhibitors of acetylcholine. These inhibitors break down acetylcholine, which, as mentioned above, is vital in sending signals between brain cells. By stopping the inhibitors, Huperzine A makes way for more acetylcholine to be present in the brain, fully supporting the intention of boosting cognitive abilities.

L-theanine and L-tyrosine are amino acids that both have functions in relaxation and alertness. L-tyrosine helps in making dopamine and noradrenaline for focusing, while L-theanine is for stimulating attentive relaxation. With these two amino acids working together, the result is a delightful concentration with less distress.

Oat Straw is a plant that has been used as a cognitive enhancer for centuries. It is believed to activate brain waves that are most energetic in alert times, leading to an increase in blood flow to the brain. As a brain health booster, this enables users to feel more energized and focused.



Pros

Produced by a well-known and trusted brand

All-natural, non-GMO ingredients

No known side effects

Scientifically-backed ingredients

Caffeine-free

60-day money-back guarantee

Free worldwide shipping

No major cons

The majority of NooCube users seem to be people in high-pressure jobs, and they are practically in love with the results. Some say that coffee has no significant effects on them anymore, leading them towards the nootropic road. People are impressed with the new edge they feel, and customers are happy with their virtually risk-free purchases.

This brand offers a generous guarantee of risk-free buying, and it covers a 60-day trial, plus 7 days of shipping time. To return items and get a full refund, all opened and unopened bottles must be sent back with proper notification. Pending approval, only the shipping fee is excluded from the refund.

#2. Mind Lab Pro – Best Memory Pills for Increasing Mental Energy

60 capsules per bottle

Contains no caffeine and is GMO-free

Allergen-free, gluten-free, and soy-free

Vegan-friendly

International shipping available

30-day satisfaction guarantee

One of the nootropic field’s old-timers, Opti-Nutra, came up with Mind Lab Pro as their “100% Brain Power” product, aimed at encouraging the brain to “fire on all cylinders.” They have labeled Mind Lab Pro as the world’s first universal nootropic, boosting the holistic aspect of brain performance. Their target audience is practically everyone, from professionals, competitors, late-age adults, and athletes to students.

Mind Lab Pro is claimed to possess abilities that can sharpen the mind, encourage effective multitasking, empower creativity, and promote the best brain chemistry to accomplish goals. Beyond its brain power properties, this supplement also helps in nourishing and protecting the brain against long-term damage from various factors. According to Opti-Nutra, what sets their supplement apart from the competition is its wider spectrum of goals. Unlike most nootropics, Mind Lab Pro supposedly covers about 100% of cognitive functions, hence its 100% brain power claim.

Every Mind Lab Pro bottle contains 60 supplement capsules, perfect for the suggested twice-daily dose for a month. The amount may be increased during periods of higher cognitive demands, but it will inevitably lead to a month’s supply shortage with just one bottle.

Opti-Nutra only uses components that have been proven to aid in relaxation, focusing, creativity, and other cognitive factors. Mind Lab Pro has 11 science-based cognitive enhancers as active ingredients, including maritime pine bark extract, N-acetyl-L-tyrosine, roseroot (Rhodiola rosea), Suntheanine (L-theanine), and vitamins B6, B9, and B12. Here are the other main four ingredients used in this supplement:

Bacopa Monnieri is used for its properties in encouraging the new growth of healthy dendrites that help in accomplishing connections between brain cells. This enables the brain to fire more rapidly and lets information be processed at a faster, more efficient pace. Furthermore, Bacopa also has the ability to rehabilitate damaged parts that already exist, once again letting the healthy brain function more smoothly. In addition, the active bacosides in Bacopa are ideal for absorbing new information, making it perfect for students and professionals alike.

Citicoline is a naturally occurring brain chemical found in the human body. Brain supplements containing citicoline help increase the density of dopamine receptors, letting the body process more dopamine than usual. It also helps in producing phosphatidylserine, which protects the brain cells and assists in carrying messages in between, making it vital in memory retention. Opti-Nutra uses a brand of citicoline called Cognizin.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom, also known as Hericium erinaceus, is a mushroom known for its nootropic properties. Opti-Nutra uses its full-spectrum extract to encourage the creation of the nerve growth factor that helps in boosting brain health, mainly regeneration and neuroplasticity. These factors are great for enhancing mood and memory functions, as well as the holistic well-being of the brain.

Phosphatidylserine is one of the most researched nootropic substances for memory enhancement. It has properties that assist in producing memories and keeping the mind sharp. Phosphatidylserine is best for helping flexibility in membranes of the brain cell, as well as releasing specific neurotransmitters for more effective interaction between cells.

“Plus” Ingredients include the rest of the 11 active ingredients used in the making of Mind Lab Pro. All these components serve their purpose in enhancing cognitive function abilities, including, but not limited to, the following:

Promotes cerebrovascular health

Protects the brain nerves and cells against severe, long-lasting damage

Encourages the growth and repair of existing nerves and tissues

Primes the mind and body for high-pressure events

Sharpens cognitive capacities

Improves blood flow supply to the brain

Made by one of the long-standing names in the nootropic market

Free from caffeine, allergens, soy, gluten, and GMOs

Vegan-friendly

No known side effects

Data-backed ingredients

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Worldwide shipping

Slightly unrealistic promise of 100% brain power boost

More expensive compared to other nootropic supplements

Most customers are raving over Mind Lab Pro’s effects on their memory. Some people stumbled upon this nootropic supplement in their quest to boost memory and are quite happy that this ended their search. Despite the hefty tag, this supplement is very popular in the market, showing it is definitely worth the price.

Among the nootropic brands on our list, this one has the shortest period for refunds, but it is still more lenient compared to other brands. Customers are given 30 days to test out the effects of Mind Lab Pro and are entitled to a full refund should the effects be unsatisfying for them. Note that only one opened container is eligible for this policy, and other tampered items will not be refunded.

#3. Focus Factor – Trusted Brain Health Supplement For Brain Cells

Variety of bottle and pack sizes

Comes in different varieties (Original, Extra Strength, Kids Extra Strength, and Brain & Vision)

Clinically tested

Worldwide delivery

Focus Factors offers “nutrition to the brain,” according to its website, by way of four different nootropic supplements. Each of these contains the brand’s patented original formula, which is praised by users for its efficacy. The brand even went a step further and subjected their Original formula to clinical trials, which showed that it improved memory, concentration, and focus.

Focus Factor is one of the few that offers variety, with the selection including the Original, Extra Strength, Kids Extra Strength, and Brain & Vision variants.

In addition, Focus Factor bottles have either 60, 90, 150, or 180 capsules each, with the recommendation of four capsules per day with food, and no more than eight capsules in one day. You have the option to buy a single bottle or a three-pack or five-pack if you want to save money.



Ingredients



With the many varieties of this product also comes varying ingredients between them. However, all four variants have two ingredients in common — bilberry fruit extract and N-acetyl tyrosine.

Bilberry fruit extract has neuroprotective properties that can maintain the integrity of blood vessels. It also serves as an antioxidant, giving the body the ability to supply better flow to the brain.

N-acetyl tyrosine is known for being a cognitive enhancer, particularly in the case of age-related cognitive decline.

Other ingredients vary between the different products, but some of them include Bacopa Monnieri, Huperzine A, L-glutamine, boron, and vanadium, among many others.



Pros



Available in multiple varieties

Patented formula

Brand has decades of experiences

No known side effects

Bundle and save

Free shipping only on orders over $50

Contains fish and soy

Does not accept returns/exchanges

According to reviews, users are enjoying the long-lasting effects that they experience with Focus Factor, and people are also happy with the boost in creativity. A few users even mentioned they used the stimulating properties of this supplement to get through late night shifts at work. All in all, customers are satisfied and often come back for more.

Focus Factor offers free shipping on all orders over $50; however, they do not accept returns, which may be an issue for many consumers. As a plus, though, they do offer a Brain Hub app to train your brain, and you can even begin with a free seven-day trial.

Factors to Consider While Choosing Memory Supplements



Finding the right nootropic supplements for your needs is not as daunting as most people seem to think. In reality, only four major steps matter — deciding what you need, finding good stores, reading reviews, and following up with a healthy lifestyle.

First, find out what your personal requirements are for nootropics. What are you looking for, and what needs do you want to be fulfilled?

Some nootropic supplements claim to be all-around, promising all the possible miracles of brain health boosters. However, sometimes it is just too good to be true, so make sure you check whether those promises are real.

A typical, classic nootropic checklist includes the following: memory boost, cognitive enhancement, stress relief, sharpened focus, and an increase in creativity. Some people also have a preference regarding caffeine, whether to opt-in or out of the inclusion of this substance. In our list, all three are either caffeine-free or have caffeine-free variants available.

Much like we did, it is important to do a bit of research into the safest, most reliable nootropic shops available. Most vendors are accessible online, and some even extend their shipping privileges internationally.

As a precaution, remember that not all vendors have your best interests in mind. Some products may contain cutting agents or unproven nootropic ingredients that have not gone through extensive testing. Products that fall into this category may pose potential harm to you, especially when not subjected to quality and safety checks.

Find stores and sellers that are verified and trusted by the nootropic community. This type of information can be easily found in nootropic consumer groups or on product reviews. Or, you can try out our recommendations of authentic nootropic supplement providers, complete with scientific evidence to back up their claims.

Some people neglect this little step, but it is actually one of the most important factors in shopping, especially online. Using a bit of digging, it is easy to uncover all the secrets that businesses try to hide. A quick search can yield a lot of useful information for you, like whether or not a brand has a decent reputation.

Product feedback is just as vital, even the one-star reviews. Keep in mind that you could be in their shoes, a person helplessly duped by a store you trusted. So, knowing this, find out if the product has bad reviews littered across the internet. Then, weigh the pros and cons before proceeding with a purchase.

As amazing as these brain-boosting nootropic supplements sound, never forget that these are not miracle workers. The promised effects will not magically solve all your problems. Instead, these merely act as support in your day-to-day living.

The best outcome, according to nootropic producers, comes with healthy brain cells and a preferably active lifestyle. The natural characteristics of the ingredients used in each capsule enhance the abilities that the body already has. Therefore, logic dictates that these brain supplements work best with a good daily routine.

FAQs: Nootropic Supplements

In the simplest sense, nootropics are smart drugs. Also known as cognitive enhancers, nootropics are substances that essentially boost the brain’s natural abilities. To be clear, it does not increase a person’s IQ, as it only works with the tools provided. People of all backgrounds appreciate nootropics, from students to professionals. Typically, people under stressful situations are the ones who most seek the benefits of a nootropic.

Nootropics used to refer to more specific chemicals, but it is now generally known as any substance that improves cognitive skills. A few desired abilities from nootropics are an increase in creativity, lesser feelings of stress, sharpened focus, and better memory retention. Nootropic supplements are a blend of different nootropic components.

A nootropic stack is a mix of components that are aimed at fulfilling your set requirements. These are easily customizable according to an individual and are usually used when one product does not cross off all the items on a checklist.

For example, you are looking for nootropics that boost memory, lessen stress, and heighten creativity. However, your preferred brain supplement only boosts memory and creativity. To remedy this, you make a stack, where another material mitigates stress. This also applies to managing side effects caused by other nootropics in the stack.

Most solid nootropic stacks have these basic ingredients: bacopa, citicoline, Huperzine A, and phosphatidylserine. Some people make homemade stacks, although the rise of nootropic supplements makes the activity now seem slightly unnecessary.

Depending on the kind of nootropic ingested, some take a longer time than others. Usually, it only takes a few minutes before the initial effects are felt, though slow-acting supplements take more time.

Most manufacturers’ recommendation is to take the brain supplements every day, usually with two capsules per serving. Products are typically packaged to last for about a month, with the average being 60 pills per container.

For homemade stacks, make sure to do the appropriate research prior to ingestion.

Not really. At least, they are not unless they are used in excess. Much like any other substance, nootropics are virtually harmless when taken in sensible amounts. Serving suggestions exist for this reason, and consumers would do well in following what the experts recommend.

As long as the product is bought from a respectable, verified merchant and has undergone the necessary extensive assessments, it is reasonable to expect nootropics to be safe.

Coffee (and tea) contains caffeine, which is considered a nootropic substance. Nootropics are defined as anything that enhances mental abilities, and caffeine does have heightening properties that make it qualify as such. After all, coffee is what most people live off of nowadays, right?

Some nootropic supplements still include caffeine in their production, mostly for the energizing effects it induces. But in some cases, like for NooCube, they have opted to exclude caffeine from the process, as other nootropic materials provide the same effects with more benefits.

Many substances, like caffeine, can be considered a nootropic, but in general, nootropics are unlikely to result in addiction when taken responsibly. There are nootropic drugs like Adderall that can cause addiction, but this is not typically present in nootropic supplements.

Nootropic supplements are more like vitamins, focused on using natural ingredients, and are dedicated to enhancing brain health. Instead of an immediate fix, consider nootropic supplements to be like vitamins, which can help you safely and successfully get through the day.

No, and this is because most nootropic supplements only have ingredients like caffeine, which is a fairly normal thing to have in your system. Unless you somehow ended up purchasing items from a shady retailer that laces their supplements with illicit ingredients, most producers stick to approved and legal components.

As a safety precaution, check the ingredient list of all the brain supplements you buy before you consume them. If you are still unsure, simply steer clear of nootropics before taking a drug test.

Conclusion – What Is the Best Nootropic Supplement?

This list has everything we would personally look for in a nootropic supplement, but the final choice is up to you. For beginners, these risk-free options are perfect for trial and error. And even for seasoned nootropic consumers, our lineup is pretty solid, especially considering the expertise behind each product.

People have different motives for trying out the best nootropic supplements, from reviewing for exams to coping with their daily workload. Some just want to push their boundaries more. Whatever the reason is, it is certainly valid, because ultimately, we only have one brain. So, what is so wrong with wanting it at its peak?