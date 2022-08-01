2022’s Best Synthetic Urine Brands: Know How To Use Fake Pee For A Drug Test !

In the United States, urine drug testing is the most common type of drug testing. This is especially true when it comes to pre-employment and on-the-job drug testing. As a result, individuals are seeking the finest synthetic urine kit available in order to defeat the system.

There are several types of synthetic pee available, and synthetic urine reviews can be found all over the internet extolling its virtues. If you want to pass using synthetic urine, it has to fulfill certain very precise requirements. Sadly, many people are unaware of how few products match those standards.

Plus, it's not just about the fake pee's quality. You can muck it up yourself by submitting it at the incorrect temperature or being caught with a false sample on you.

So let's have a look at not just the greatest synthetic urine you can get, but also how to get it to the appropriate temperature and how to submit fake pee for a drug test effectively.

With no further ado, let's get started!

Top 5 Best Synthetic Urine Kits (2022)

Test Clear - Overall Best Synthetic Urine Brand Online, editor’s pick Quick Luck - Premium Quick Fix Synthetic Urine Kit For Sale Sub Solution - Best Synthetic Urine Products To Help You Pass A Drug Test Urinator - Reliable Fake Urine with Heating Pad Clear Choice Incognito Belt - Most Trusted Fake Pee Brand At Affordable Cost

#1. Test Clear - Overall Best Synthetic Urine Brand Online, editor’s pick

TestClear has created something that isn't even close to synthetic pee. While most fake pee manufacturers strive to replicate the urine formula as closely as possible, TestClear removed this factor from the equation and created a kit that may be used instead of synthetic urine.

They dehydrated human urine that was completely devoid of drugs. That's all there is to it. This is powdered urine from a real person. Before the test, all you have to do is rehydrate it by simply adding water and mixing it.

All of the physicochemical qualities, such as pH, specific gravity, appearance, and even urine odor, are in good working order. A powdered human urine kit functions similarly to a donation of urine. The difference is that instead of receiving hot pee from a buddy (which begins to smell after about an hour). You receive a dehydrated version that you must rehydrate yourself before undergoing a drug test.

Highlights

Heat Pads

High-quality heat pads are included in this test package. These are lightweight and have a good back. This is why they can be taped around a sample container.

Real Urine Chemicals

Obviously, Test Clear powdered pee includes most of the same components as fresh human urine. Among its essential organic and inorganic components are:

Chloride

Creatinine

Dissolved ions

Potassium

Sodium

Urea

Water

Pros

Not artificial pee that has been pre-mixed

Containing real-world (urine) chemical components

Toxin-free

With a source of heat

It lasts for about six-hour duration

Cons

It's not simple to rehydrate it, and the pee starts to stink quite fast.

Customer Experience

For an impending drug test, TestClear delivers a cost-efficient and effective solution. Customers are always amazed by the accuracy of this powerful synthetic urine, which has received rave reviews.

The kit is priced at $49.95, which is extremely reasonable given its effectiveness. Furthermore, if you have any queries or issues about the product, TestClear encourages you to phone or email their team before the exam.

⇒Visit the Official Website of Test Clear

#2. Quick Luck - Premium Quick Fix Synthetic Urine Kit For Sale

Quick Luck does not have a 15-year track record of success. It was only released in 2018, yet it has a high level of dependability. The explanation for this is simple: the Sub Solution is used.

In actuality, Quick Luck makes synthetic urine using the Sub Solution recipe. That alone assures you're utilizing the greatest synthetic urine solution available; it's updated yearly, rigorously tested, and generally dependable.

In a nutshell, you'll need two heat pads and $20. You obtain the heat activator with Sub Solution, which raises the temperature to body temperature. In addition to the heat activator, Quick Luck includes two heat pads to help you maintain the right temperature.

The kit is the most well-rounded. You get everything you want in one package. The inclusion of the two heat pads, though, raises the price by $20, which isn't ideal.

Highlights

Heat Pads are Included

The fact that it comes with two heat pads is the greatest part of this powdered urine. As previously stated, the temperature is a crucial element in ensuring that powdered urine passes the test.

However, heating it is a difficult process, and one tiny error might destroy the entire sample. When a product comes with heat pads, it makes your job a lot easier and reduces the risks of accidentally overheating the sample and damaging it.

Efficacious and Undetectable

This pre-mixed synthetic urine is the culmination of 16 years of study, as we've already mentioned. It's not only toxin-free and biocide-free, but it's also entirely undetectable, ensuring a 100 percent pass rate on your drug test.

Pros

The solution's formula is a tried-and-true formula that has proven unbeatable for over 20 years

Sub-Solution has been upgraded

2 heating pads are included to maintain the temperature of the synthetic urine consistent before the drug test

You don't have to mix it yourself because it arrives pre-mixed

Cons

It is costlier than Sub-Solution

You must conceal it behind your garments

Customer Experience

Clear Choice's customer service representatives are easily available by phone and email. All of their items come with a money-back guarantee!

If you need the courage to pass a drug test, Quick Luck is your lucky charm. Its very complicated recipe has become the gold standard, and every other brand is trying to catch up.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Quick Lock

#3. Sub Solution - Best Synthetic Urine Products To Help You Pass A Drug Test

This ClearChoice solution is a synthetic urine sample. This synthetic urine, unlike many other products on the market, does not come in a liquid form. Instead, the Clear Choice Sub Solution Synthetic Urine solution is delivered as a powder that you must mix with water.

The powdered urine form is proof that our Clear Choice urine kit solution is superior to many others on the market. There's a chance that the components in pre-mixed synthetic urine solutions will separate in the bottle. When it comes in powder form, you may mix it on the day of your urine drug test and be confident that the solution will not separate.

Another benefit of having a powdered synthetic urine sample is that you may have it on hand for a long time without worrying about it expiring or becoming useless. If you're regularly subjected to these required screenings, it's a good idea to maintain a supply of this solution on hand so you can get it when you need it without having to wait for delivery.

Highlights

Unisex

It's always better to use Unisex fake urine. Although there are a few synthetic pee products designed particularly for ladies. They are expensive and not available on every website. You don't have to be concerned about the gender of your synthetic urine. Drug testing facilities only look for drugs and other undesirable chemicals in urine, not your gender.

Positive Reviews

Positive product reviews are crucial, and we cannot emphasize this enough. Only Sub-components, Solution's source, and other details are available for review. However, it is in the reviews that we can see the true image as seen through the eyes of a consumer.

Clear Choice Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit has a lot of favorable reviews and a high rating, with customer comments indicating that it works well in drug tests. It is, as far as we can tell, worth the money.

Pros

Since 2003, the recognized and reliable recipe has been in use

As synthetic urine, the formula has been proved to be 100 percent effective

It is less expensive than Quick Look

It includes a conventional container as well as heat source packets

Unisex

Cons

It might not pass today's drug testing

Customer Experience

This appears to be a decent product, and they claim a success rate of 98 percent. Due to its biocide-free formulation and well-balanced chemical components, it is entirely undetectable. However, it's unclear where this statistic comes from. You won't find as much information about this product on social media as you might think.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Sub Solution Kit

#4. Urinator - Reliable Fake Urine with Heating Pad

The Urinator Synthetic Human Urine stands apart from the crowd for two reasons. First, it has a digital computer that measures and changes the temperature of the urine to ensure that the temperature is always correct. Second, it is battery-operated, ensuring that the temperature is properly maintained for four hours.

This allows you many hours to get inside the testing facility and submit a sample. It's tiny and compact, so it's easy to conceal. There are no other devices we've seen that employ a digital computer to ensure that the temperature is precisely perfect. Temperature failures are almost certainly the most common reason people are caught using synthetic urines or fake piss.

Over $100 worth of powdered urine is included, along with a user manual. When mixing the urine, make sure you follow the directions to the letter. You could wind up with a tainted urine sample if you don't.

Highlights

Different from others

Now, the pricing may appear costly at first glance when compared to other manufacturers, but when you consider the big picture: you're receiving a reusable applicator, an automated heating system, and some temperature strips, you'll find that it's actually a good deal.

Temperature Control

Additionally, this firm uses a self-regulating formula in their solution to keep your fake pee's temperature at maximum believability—that is, just slightly higher than the human body's.

Pros

It's convenient to have a reusable applicator

The heating qualities of the formula are self-regulating

Because everything is digital and electronic, there is no danger of anything going wrong

The IV bag used to hold the pee is particularly designed to prevent skin burns

Detailed instructions make achieving the desired result much easier

Cons

The device isn't subtle or simple to conceal

Customer Experience

When it comes to this high-tech gadget, the Urinator customer service crew is quite helpful. It is critical to use the gadget appropriately to pass the drug test. It will be critical to spend time learning how it works to ensure that you test negative. The Urinator team is available by phone, email, or live chat to answer any inquiries or resolve any issues.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Urinator

#5. Clear Choice Incognito Belt - Most Trusted Fake Pee Brand At Affordable Cost

Clear Choice has created this equipment to wrap the synthetic urine bag around you discreetly. Among other synthetic urine belt products, it is one of the lighter alternatives. Clear Choice's secret synthetic urine formula, which contains 11 chemical components, is included in the kits. You may perform the test with confidence, knowing that the pee possesses all of the properties of actual human urine.

A bladder bag, a rubber tube, and a heating pad are included with the synthetic urine kit to keep the temperature of the pee consistent with your body temperature. The rubber tube aids in the flow of pee and may be worn around your waist beneath your clothes.

This is likely the greatest synthetic pee kit on the market right now, as it includes both the formula and the necessary tools to utilize it. This is another remarkable brand that produces fake urine with near-perfect precision.

Highlights

Consistent

CCIB's synthetic urine has creatinine, uric acid, urea, and everything else found in human urine, as well as superb consistency, gravity, and a proper pH balance. It also arrives premixed.

Self Regulating Temperature

Set your fears aside: the Clear Choice Incognito Belt is manufactured from a formula that includes self-regulating heat. It is triggered when the liquid is freed from its bag by removing a clip from the spout.

Pros

The source of heat was included

Fake pee kit that is very easy to use

Excellent consistency and pH values

Has chemicals that can be found in actual urine

Pre-mixed fake urine

Cons

In comparison to others, it is somewhat more costly

Fake urine quickly degrades

Customer Experience

The brand website's FAQs provide useful information and answers to frequently asked topics. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. EST, the customer support team is accessible. You may quickly contact them for any assistance you want.

All of your questions will be answered by the knowledgeable staff of company representatives, who will assist you in every way imaginable, from shopping and payment choices to product usage. You may also send an email to them.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Clear Choice

Factors Considered Before Choosing Synthetic Urines

Quality is essential when it comes to synthetic urine. It's not simply an issue of honesty: when so much is riding on a single urine drug test, you want the chances to be in your favor at all times. So, what makes a decent pee brand different from a great urine brand?

Formula

Let's begin with the most critical. Synthetic urine must have the same components as regular human urine. Laboratory tests break down urine samples by composition (all the way down to the simplest components, like uric acid). So if your pee contains foreign chemicals – even if they aren't drugs – that's enough to have you examined.

The top synthetic urine brands will always employ a formula that has been approved by a laboratory. This will not only save you money by preventing you from being duped by inferior food cooked in a basement, but it will also help you pass a drug test.

The Ease of Using

Synthetic urine, unlike detoxes and masking agents, is straightforward. You don't need to go on a diet or conduct an elaborate sacrifice over a sample of human urine in the light of the full moon. All you have to do is grab the bottle, double-check that it's the proper temperature, dash to the toilet, "pee" into the sample container, and hand it over. If your synthetic urine isn't ready to use right away, use a heat activator to quickly get it up to temperature.

Temperature Strip

Good fake urine kits include everything you'll need to put your little secret into action on test day. A good synthetic urine kit should include a temperature strip to help you determine and maintain the temperature of your sample, which should be near to that of actual pee. Scientists created it, but it shouldn't be rocket science.

Handling and Shipping

Expedited delivery is another feature that your fake urine should provide. You don't always have a lot of time to prepare for a urine drug test, and you can't afford to wait for the mail to arrive at your door. If it takes too long for it to arrive, your employer may decide to reschedule your testing, leaving you completely stranded.

Storing Synthetic Urine: The Best Tricks and Styles

So, you've finished your research and found the greatest synthetic urine. So, what's next? How do you keep it so that you can utilize it right away in the event of an emergency? Though there are several options for storing synthetic pee, these are the three best:

Leg Brace

A leg strap is one of the finest solutions for the problem of synthetic urine storage. It's a neoprene strap with a tiny pocket for holding the bottle. Without causing discomfort, you may wrap the belt around your leg and grab for it in an emergency.

Its well-considered position guarantees that you can reach it without anyone else noticing. Furthermore, the solution will stay at body temperature for the duration of your wear.

Pocket in underwear

Have you ever considered what you'd do with a spare pocket in your underwear? Use it to keep your synthetic urine bottle safe. Get a pair of stash underwear, even if you don't have one, and use them to easily keep the solution bottle.

You may quickly pull out the bottle whenever you are asked to submit a sample for a drug test. Can we get much more natural than this?

Belt of Synthetic Urine

The leg strap and underwear pockets are both excellent options, but the synthetic urine belt is by far the most practical. The synthetic urine medical-grade bag is attached to an elastic strap that you tie around your waist. This attachment also includes a tiny tube with a valve that may be used to pass urine.

When you need to give a urine sample, all you have to do is put on the belt and turn on the valve. However, the greatest part is still to come: this bag is reusable! Simply clean the belt with warm water after each use, and wear it as quietly as possible.

Additional Storage Suggestions for Synthetic Urine:

The temperature of storage

Keep it cold and dry at all times, and avoid exposing it to direct sunlight. If you don't, the pH value of the fake urine may change, causing it to go bad. The best method to do this is to store the urine container in your refrigerator.

Care

Did you know that when synthetic urine comes into touch with oxygen, it degrades quickly? As a result, make sure you only open the seal when you need it. Even if you uncap it, put it in an airtight container as soon as possible.

Urine (Frozen)

Make certain you defrost it at ambient temperature rather than in the microwave. Furthermore, after being exposed to such temperature fluctuations, the content of urine samples from particular brands may alter. It's better to avoid using the freeze option.

What Is Better: Liquid Synthetic Urine or Powdered Synthetic Urine?

Naturalness is the primary distinction between liquid and powdered synthetic urine. Powdered pee is nearly usually manufactured from real human urine, whereas liquid urine is created from a chemical solution. To turn actual urine into the powdered form that you receive, manufacturers dehydrate it.

Furthermore, as compared to its cousin, it is extremely easy to store and has a longer shelf life. Powdered pee also has a similar appearance and smell to genuine urine, and is more successful in lab testing. This is since it is made up of natural elements.

The liquid synthetic urine, on the other hand, is easier to use than the powdered version. While powdered pee cannot be utilized on the spot, liquid urine can be used right away if necessary. It's a low-risk technique to cheat on a lab test subtly.

However, both the powdered and liquid forms have their own set of disadvantages. Some of these include the difficulty of using multiple instructions and greater risks of being observed for the powdered urine. In contrast, liquid urine has a shorter life and requires you to warm up the urine.

Signs That You're Using The Wrong (Ineffective) Synthetic Urine

Products at a Low Price

While obtaining synthetic urine at a lesser price is enticing, you may wind up purchasing the incorrect product. Synthetic urine is a difficult process that necessitates the use of several components, including urea and creatinine. None of these items are inexpensive.

If you find someone selling a pack of synthetic urine for a very low price, it's most likely phony. You may lose your work as a result of your efforts to save a few dollars.

Untrustworthy brands with low ratings and reviews

The trustworthiness and reputation of a brand go a long way toward assuring a product's legitimacy. If you want to purchase synthetic urine, make sure you only get it from well-known companies. They must also submit lab test results as well as comprehensive component information.

Only Third-Party Websites Sell Products

When purchasing synthetic urine, we recommend purchasing only from reputable companies that specialize in this type of product. Third-party companies like Amazon and eBay cannot verify the legitimacy of such items, and you may be duped.

Synthetic Urine FAQs

How Do You Keep Synthetic Urine At A Safe Temperature?

If you want your synthetic pee to pass the test, you must keep it at a constant temperature. There are practical techniques to heat it without risking the sample's destruction.

Microwave Techniques

You might find the thought of warming your meal in the microwave revolting. However, your employment is on the line, and this is one of the easiest methods to warm up the urine.

Just remember to keep an eye on the temperature and don't overdo it. It may begin to boil if you do so. Your synthetic urine sample may be destroyed if it is left in the microwave for too long.

Simply warm it for 10 seconds and monitor the temperature to ensure that it reaches the desired temperature.

Hand Warmers

Hand warmers that are portable and disposable can keep your urine warm for up to 18 to 20 hours. Although you won't need it for long. It's a handy method to keep your synthetic urine heated without risking ruining it and without having to put it in the microwave (especially if the thought of it disgusts you).

Why Is It Best To Use Fake Urine?

Preparation is required for both detox beverages and tablets. Synthetic pee (if you pick the finest brand) requires no preparation; mixing and heating the urine takes around 2 minutes, and then it's ready to submit.

It's best if you prepare for a total lifestyle shift if you decide to cleanse your system permanently with the aid of detox tablets. Of course, processed meals, alcohol, cigarettes, and narcotics must be avoided.

We would not advocate doing a 5-7 day detox program unless you have no other choice. Although detox drinks are much easier to consume, even the finest brands require some preparation. While utilizing detox treatments, you should try to stay clean for as long as possible.

Even if you are a heavy smoker who followed all of the instructions to the letter, there is still a risk that you may fail the test.

Detox beverages are only intended to hide pollutants for a few hours. The difficulty is that they will have a hard time disguising drug metabolites if your system is full of them.

Another point we'd want to bring out is the cost. Detox beverages are comparable to a decent brand of fake urine in price, while detox tablets are prohibitively costly. It will cost you between $150 and $200 to participate in a 7-10 day detox program.

How Do Experts Recognize a Fake Drug Test?

Some of the most apparent indicators of a falsified drug test include samples with an unusual odor or a lack of bubbles when the sample is shaken, which occurs when protein moves.

Even though some firms may provide a money-back guarantee, no urine test is foolproof. Despite this, the majority of synthetic urine tests fail due to a failure to follow the instructions.

Always remember to:

Purchase a high-quality pee kit. Combine the ingredients well. Bring it up to body temperature. Keep the sample hidden from the other lab members.

Urine testing laboratories check for a body temperature of 90 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Any temperature that is too close to room temperature or too hot indicates manipulation. And, of course, no one should see your gear!

What Is Synthetic Urine and How Does It Work?

Synthetic pee, to put it simply, is artificial urine manufactured in a laboratory. This mixture mimics the fundamental chemical and visual features of urine generated by people naturally. Urea, uric acid, creatinine, and other similar chemicals make up most of it.

Synthetic urine is getting more and more trendy and in demand. This need is no longer limited to passing drug testing. In today's drug testing labs, fake urine is also used to test their equipment. It may also be used to see how pee affects household items, like cleaning chemicals and diapers.

How does it work?

To utilize synthetic urine, you only need to follow four simple procedures.

Collect a urine sample

This step is skipped when working with liquids. If you're using a powdered version, you'll need to mix it with water ahead of time.

Load the Fake Urine Belt

Synthetic urine kits include syringes and belts, allowing you to use the synthetic pee for the test in an inconspicuous manner.

Bring the Urine Sample to a boil

Heating pads that operate for an hour can be used to warm up the mixture. Many people, on the other hand, rely on their own body heat to maintain a comfortable temperature.

Prepare for the test and take it

You're ready to go after you've reached the desired temperature. Practice pouring the sample into the container a few times to be sure you can do it quietly. You won't fumble throughout the actual test this way!

What is the Purpose of Synthetic Urine?

Synthetic urine is becoming more and more popular as a way to evade drug testing. You'll be surprised to find that there are a variety of different circumstances in which such a product may be useful.

Research

One of the most common uses of synthetic urine is for research into urine composition. It allows professors and students to learn about responses, equipment calibration, and other aspects of actual urine without the hassles of obtaining human urine for every study assignment.

Gardening

Did you know that urine contains elements like nitrogen and phosphorus, which may be quite beneficial to the growth of your plants? So now you know! This, along with the fact that synthetic urine may assist gardeners to keep animals out of their gardens, implies the product can be used for more than simply passing drug tests.

Product Evaluation

Synthetic urine is also used to evaluate the efficacy of items that aid urinating in some way, such as diapers and detergents. Manufacturers may assess the efficiency of these goods without taking any risks or causing any inconvenience.

What Is the Price of Synthetic Urine?

It is not inexpensive. The cheapest choice on this list is $40 for 3 ounces, and that's with no additional accessories. More expensive alternatives might cost up to $100. However, given that your livelihood is on the line, this is a modest price to pay.

When it comes to synthetic pee, how long does it last?

Your synthetic urine kit's shelf life will mostly be determined by the manufacturer and the expiration date specified. It's vital to remember, though, that a product like this will ultimately expire, so keep an eye on its expiration date. A failed test might occur from using outdated powder or liquid.

A chemical substance like synthetic pee, on average, will last you around 2-3 years. Regardless of the brand, there are a few variables that might shorten its shelf life.

When exposed to extremes of heat or cold

Excessive sun exposure

Taking the product out of the package and exposing it to oxygen for an extended length of time

Humidity or dust exposure

Keep your equipment in a safe and secure location. Keep it at room temperature and out of direct sunlight. These circumstances may potentially lengthen the product's life.

Conclusion: Top Fake Pee Brands to Pass a Drug Test

The Incognito Belt is the greatest synthetic urine product in our opinion. The kit is one of the best synthetic urine kits on the market, as well as a dependable pee delivery method.

Sub-Solution Synthetic Urine is our first runner-up, a package that includes everything you need for a urine test, including heating pads. Premixed pee is included in both synthetic urine products.

You shouldn't fail a urine drug test just because you consume marijuana. Get it done using synthetic pee, and you'll never have to worry about a new job again!