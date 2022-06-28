32 Best Vibrators and Sex Toys [Updated for 2022]

Getting up close and personal with yourself is a great relief, but even hand-to-gland combat can become weirdly tedious after some time.
Luckily there’s a cornucopia of sex toy designs on the market, and the best vibrators will help you turn the pleasure up to 11.
To choose the best pleasure toy, here’s a cheat sheet for the most satisfying vibrators on the market in 2022.Keep reading to learn more about my top picks, plus the features that kept me coming back for more.
Quick Look at 2022's Best Vibrators
- Lovense Lush 3 - Overall best vibrator
- Lelo Smart Wand 2 - Top-notch wand massager
- Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Clitoral Stimulator - Best clitoral stimulation
- Lovense Nora - Excellent rabbit vibrator
- Lelo SILA Cruise - Beginner-friendly sex toy
- Lovehoney Rose Toy Stimulator - Clitoral suction vibrator
- We-Vibe Touch X Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator - Great for couples
- Lovense Dolce - Best for long-distance relationships
- LoveHoney Deluxe Mini Wand Massager - Best for long-distance relationships
- Lelo Mia 2 Lipstick Vibrator - Best compact vibrator
The 5 Main Types of Vibrators Explained
Vibrators come in all shapes and sizes, but they can generally be classified into a few different categories.
Here's a rundown of the most popular types of sex toys, so you can make an informed decision about the best toy for you:
Wand Massagers
Powerful and efficient, wand massagers are designed for a full-body massage. They usually have a long, slim handle and a round, bulbous head. The head is covered in a soft, plush material and typically has multiple vibration settings.
Rabbit Vibrators
Rabbit vibrators get their name from their unique shape. The rabbit ears stimulate the clitoris, while the shaft provides internal stimulation. Rabbit vibrators are great for people who want both clitoral and vaginal stimulation simultaneously.
Bullet Vibrators
G-Spot Vibrators
These vibrators are specifically designed to stimulate your G-spot. They usually have a curved or bulbous head, making it easy to find and target your G-spot. So if you're looking for intense G-spot stimulation, this is the type of vibrator for you.
Clitoral Suction Toys
These toys create a vacuum around your clitoris and then use air pressure to create thumping vibrations. This provides a unique and pleasurable sensation that many people find irresistible. They can double up as nipple toys, too.Now that you've gotten a rundown of what to expect, let's dive deeper into the exciting world of orgasms.
Best Vibrators
1. Lovense Lush 3 - Best Vibrator Overall
PRICE: $119.00
Pros:
- Remote control
- Syncs to music
- Magnetic charging port
- 5 hours of playtime
Cons:
- No clit stimulation
Lovense Lush 3 claims to be the market's most powerful remote control egg vibrator. This bad boy offers 4 times the power of many other vibrators, making it a go-to for those who like intense internal vibrations..
Plus, with Bluetooth connectivity and app control, you can customize your experience to perfection. So whether you're in the mood for voice-activated fun or want to sync your vibe to music, the Lovense Lush 3 is bringing its A-game.
2. Lelo Smart Wand 2 - Best Wand Vibrator
PRICE: $199.00
Pros:
- Full body massager
- Cordless
- Charges quickly
- 4 hours of playtime
Cons:
- No G-spot stimulation
The Lelo Smart Wand 2 might be hands-down the best wand vibrator on the market. This little toy packs a powerful punch, providing deep internal vibrations that envelop all of the clitoris’ delicate nerve endings.
The sleek design is also suitable for a full-body massage, and the cordless feature means you can enjoy it anywhere, anytime. Plus, the USB rechargeable battery has 4 hours of playtime, so you'll never have to worry about running out of juice.
3. Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 - Best for Clitoral Stimulation
PRICE: $99.99
Pros:
- Clitoral suction
- Ideal for edging
- 4 hours of playtime
- 5-year warranty
Cons:
- Only for external stimulation
The Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 is a unique toy that uses Pleasure Air Technology to deliver targeted suction and intense vibrations directly to your clitoris.
The Pro40 is great for edging play, with 6 levels of intensity that allow you to slowly build up to climax. And with 4 hours of playtime, the Pro40 ensures you'll have a long night of fun ahead.
4. Lovense Nora - Best Rabbit Vibrator
PRICE: $99.00
Pros:
- App-controlled
- Dual stimulation
- Rotating head
- Unlimited patterns
Cons:
- No storage case
The Lovense Nora is an app-controlled rabbit vibrator with an extensive variety of patterns, so you can customize your experience from the palm of your hand.
The shaft is optimised to hug the vagina’s pleasure points, while the rotating tip nuzzles the G-spot. A separate motor operates the additional ‘rabbit ears’ for simultaneous vibrations inside and out.
And the best part? It's pretty affordable, so you can get the most bang for your buck.
5. Lelo SILA Cruise - Best Sex Toy for Beginners
PRICE: $189.00
Pros:
- Contactless clitoris stimulation
- Cruise control feature
- Wide mouth design
- Award-winning design
Cons:
- Expensive
The Lelo Sila Cruise is a begginer-friendly design, that is easy to use and even easier to control. This sleek and powerful sex toy was awarded the X-Biz award for luxury toys, and the intense toe-curling orgasms are clear evidence of the design’s sexual ingenuity..
The SILA Cruise uses sonic wave stimulation to deliver intense sexual pleasure without direct contact, and its cruise control feature automatically increases intensity as you play. A real treat for inexperienced users!
6. Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Stimulator - Clitoral Suction Toy
PRICE: $49.99
Pros:
- Affordable price
- Pleasure Air Technology
- 10 pleasure modes
Cons:
- Limited runtime
The Lovehoney Rose uses Pleasure Air Technology to provide 10 modes of intense pleasure.
The rose shape design is perfect for targeting your sweet spot, while the submersible design means you can take it into the bath or shower for even more fun. Finally, the compact size makes it easy to take with you wherever you go.
7. We-Vibe Touch X - Best Vibrator for Couples
PRICE: $99.99
Pros:
- Lay-on design
- 100% waterproof
- Travel lock feature
Cons:
- External stimulation only
This hot little number is designed to lay flat between you and your partner during sex, providing targeted stimulation to your most sensitive areas. And because it's 100% waterproof, you can take it with you into the shower or tub for some wet and wild fun.
The We-Vibe Touch X also includes a travel lock feature, so it won't turn itself on accidentally in your purse or suitcase. At a convenient price, its a multitasking dream..
8. Lovense Dolce - Best for Long Distance Relationships
PRICE: $119.00
Pros:
- Dual stimulation
- Wearable
- Flexible neck
- App-controlled
Cons:
- Noisy vibrations
This app-controlled vibrator can be used whether your partner is near or far. Its adjustable vibration intensities and patterns let you customize your climactic experiences, allowing for new sensations with each use..
Under the silicone surface, two separate motor operate the vibrations, providing simulatenous internal and external sensations. And with a flexible neck that adjusts to your body, the Dolce is built to hit all of your pleasure buttons.
9. LoveHoney Deluxe Mini Wand Massager - Travel-Friendly Vibrator
PRICE: $49.99
Pros:
- Compact for travel
- Full body massager
- Push-button control
Cons:
- Noisy vibrations
If you're looking for a travel-friendly vibrator that packs a punch, look no further than the LoveHoney Mini wand massager. This tiny vibrator is perfect for full-body massages or direct clitoral stimulation.
The push-button control makes it easy to use, and the compact design means it can slip easily into your carry-on luggage. Plus, the metallic finish adds a touch of luxury that I love.
10. Lelo Mia 2 Lipstick Vibrator - Best Compact VIbrator
PRICE: $89.00
Pros:
- Discreet vibrator
- Sculpted tip
- Satin storage pouch
Cons:
- Shipping wait times
Sleek and compact, the Lelo Mia is designed to look like an actual tube of lipstick. This sex toy has a sculpted tip to target your clit for precise pleasure, and it's small enough to tuck away in your purse for on-the-go fun.
I love the gorgeous satin storage pouch that accompanies the vibe - it's great for keeping your new toy discreet and dust-free.
11. Vibease - Best Panty Vibrator
PRICE: $119.00
Pros:
- Wearable vibrator
- Audio erotica sync
- Vibease app
Cons:
- Limited modes
The Vibease is a panty vibrator for anyone looking to add a little extra spice to their sex life. This wearable vibrator is suitable for solo play or couples' fun, and boasts an audio erotica sync feature, that lets you get lost in your fantasies.
Plus, the Vibease app allows your partner to control the vibrator from a long distance, so you can always be connected, even when you're apart.
12. Lelo Soraya Wave - Best Luxury Vibrator
PRICE: $259.00
Pros:
- Dual stimulation
- Wavemotion Technology
- Flexible external arm
Cons:
- Expensive
The luxurious Lelo Soraya Wave is created in the spirit of rabbit vibrators, but goes above and beyond with the aesthetically-pleasing design.With a tapered tip and sturdy rabbit head, the Soraya’s Wavemotion technology ensures intense G-spot arousal, while the flexible external arm provides clitoral stimulation for all body types.
13. Unbound Squish - Squeezable Vibrator
PRICE: $99.00
Pros:
- Responds to pressure
- Innovative design
- 100% waterproof
Cons:
- No G-spot stimulation
The Unbound Squish is a soft silicone vibrator that responds to pressure. So the harder you squeeze, the stronger the stimulation will be. Plus, it comes with a lock mode so you can find your perfect rhythm and then let the good times roll.
14. Lelo Enigma - Most Versatile Vibrator
PRICE: $199.00
Pros:
- Sensonic technology
- Dual stimulation
- Extreme flexibility
Cons:
- Expensive
The Lelo Enigma is a versatile vibrator that can be used for both internal and external stimulation. The clitoral stimulation part is powered by Sensonic technology, that creates powerful sonic waves that focus on your clit without direct contact.
In addition to this, the Enigma has a flexible neck and vibrating G-spot stimulator, making it easy to find your G-spot during playtime.
15. Lovense Osci 2 - Best Oscillating Vibrator
PRICE: $99.00
Pros:
- Oscillating vibrations
- Precisely curved
- Lovense Remote app
Cons:
- Issues staying in place
The Lovense Osci 2 features patented oscillating vibrations that reach deep into the most sensitive crevisces of the pelvis. The curved design is also adjustable, so you can find the perfect entry angle in multiple positions.
Plus, if you want to add a bit of oomph to your long-distance sex life, the Lovense Remote app lets your partner control the vibrator from anywhere in the world.
16. We-Vibe Moxie - Best Wearable Panty Vibrator
PRICE: $129.99
Pros:
- Magnetic clip design
- Stays on panties
- We-Connect app-enabled
- Sync to music
Cons:
- Limited Bluetooth range
The We-Vibe Moxie has a unique magnetic clip design that keeps the toy in place, even on the highest vibration setting. On top of that it’s discreet and waterproof, meaning that you can play anywhere - even in the shower.
Plus, the We-Connect app lets you remotely control the vibrations' patterns and intensity, so you can hand over the control to your partner. And if you want to get really creative, you can even sync the vibrations to your favorite songs, becoming one with the sound waves.
17. Lelo Ora 3 - Best Oral Sex Simlator
PRICE: $179.00
Pros:
- Tongue-like sensation
- 12 pleasure settings
- Compact size
Cons:
- Short play time
The Ora 3 uses PreMotion™ Technology to create virtually realistic tongue sensations, and pairs them with deep internal vibrations. With a precise rotating nub and a wide range of intensities, the only thing you need to do is enjoy yourself.
The Ora’s handheld design makes it easy to take with you wherever you go, and the included satin storage pouch ensures that it stays in pristine condition.
18. Fifty Shades Darker Desire Explodes - Internal G-spot Stimulation for Beginners
PRICE: $69.99
Pros:
- Curved tip
- Targets G-spot
- Insertable design
- 100% waterproof
Cons:
- No color options
Channel your inner Anastasia Steele with this luxurious silicone vibrator. Ending in a curved tip that tickles the G-spot, the shaft is long enough to reach even the elusive A-spot for intense vaginal orgasms.
An excellent option for beginners who want to explore their bodies and find out what feels good for them.
Additionally, the 100% waterproof design means you can easily reach an ejaculatory orgasms, not worrying about the toy breaking down.
19. Lovehoney Mini Rocket Vibrator Set - Best Mini Vibrator
PRICE: $42.99
Pros:
- 4 interchangeable heads
- Compact size
- Affordable price
Cons:
- Noisy vibrations
This pocket-sized powerhouse comes with 4 interchangeable heads, each designed to provide different clitoral stimulation.
Whether you're looking for a gentle flutter or a whole hurricane, the rocket is ready to send you to space with it’s 7 intensity levels. And best of all, it's small enough to tuck away in your handbag or purse.
20. Lovense Ferri - Most Comfortable Vibrator
PRICE: $99.00
Pros:
- Compact design
- Lovense Remote app
- Secure magnetic cap
Cons:
- Not insertable
The Lovense Ferri is the smallest of the Lovense toys, but don't let its size fool you - this little vibe goes to work. Similarly to the Moxie by We-Vibe, it has a magnetic clip to hold the vibrator in place on your panties of choice.
The Lovense Remote app allows you unlimited pattern options, which are entirely customizable for the wearer’s pleasure. You can even download vibration patterns tailor-made by other Lovense users on the app - a truly erotic experience.
21. Lovehoney Frolic G-Spot Vibrator - Best Budget Vibrator
PRICE: $29.99
Pros:
- Curved bulbous head
- 10 vibration modes
- Budget price
Cons:
- Lower quality design
This budget vibrator may not have all the bells and whistles of its more expensive counterparts, but it makes up for it in sheer pleasure potential.
The curved bulbous head is specifically designed for G-spot stimulation. And with 10 different vibration modes, there's plenty to explore.
22. Lovense Hyphy - Best Vibrator for Nipple Play
PRICE: $99.00
Pros:
- Multiuse toy
- Dual motors
- 3 attachments
- Charging & storage station
Cons:
- Not flexible
The Lovense Hyphy is a versatile probe vibrator with 3 different attachments, each designed to arouse the nipples, or target the clitoris with tongue-like flutters.
Luxurious and convenient, not only does it have two powerful motors, but it also has a curved insertable tip on the other end, which can be used for G-spot stimulation
23. We-Vibe Tango - Powerful Bullet Vibrator
PRICE: $79.99
Pros:
- Classic bullet style
- Rumbly vibrations
- Silky storage pouch
Cons:
- No app control
The We-Vibe Tango is a classic bullet vibe with a modern twist.
This vibe may be small in stature, but it still packs the heat. The Tango is also surprisingly versatile - it can be used for both internal and external stimulation.
Rechargeable and waterproof, its great for solo endeavors and couple’s play.
24. Lovense Ambi - Most Unique Design
PRICE: $59.00
Pros:
- Solo or couples' play
- App-controlled
- Sound activated
Cons:
- Doesn't stay in place
The Ambi is an innovative sex toy designed for clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex. With two vibration spots and an ergonomic handle, it’s adaptable for both couples and solo enthusiasts.
Plus, it's more powerful than other bullet vibrators, so you can get the intense pleasure you crave, whether you enjoy pinpoint stimulation or direct vibe-to-clit sensations. And with the Lovense Remote app, you can customize your experience for even more fun.
25. We-Vibe Jive - Insertable Egg Vibrator
PRICE: $119.99
Pros:
- Wearable vibrator
- We-Connect app
- Adjustable tail
Cons:
- Battery life
The We-Vibe Jive is a wearable vibrator with internal stimulation that can be controlled with the We-Connect app for extended use options.
The insertable design allows the Jive to stay in place on the G-spot, even during vigorous activity. In addition, this vibrator is made of body-safe silicone and is 100% waterproof for underwater fun.
26. Iroha Yuki - Best Vibrator for Foreplay
PRICE: $81.00
Pros:
- Snowman body design
- Gentle vibrations
- Semi insertable head
- Charging storage case
Cons:
- Not powerful
The Iroha Yuki is a vibrator ideally suited for foreplay. The wide-body design allows it to cover a broad area, making it great for stimulating the entire vulva.While it may not get you off quickly, the gentle vibrations are perfect for beginners and help to warm things up before sex. Plus, the charging storage case is both convenient and stylish.
27. We-Vibe Chorus - Vibrator with the Best Remote
PRICE: $199.99
Pros:
- Touch-sense modes
- Squeeze remote
- Triple stimulation
Cons:
- Expensive
The We-Vibe Chorus is a state-of-the-art vibrator that features innovative AnkorLink technology for a stable connection.
The touch-sense mode responds to your movements, and a squeezeable remote adjusts intensity based on your grip. A trifecta of pleasurable stimulation, it provides simultaneous clitoral and G-spot vibrations, as well as penis arousal during penetrative sex.
28. Iroha Midori - Easiest to Use Vibrator
PRICE: $81.00
Pros:
- Two-button control
- Squishy texture
- Broad stimulation
Cons:
- Limited modes
The Iroha Midori is a great vibrator for anyone who wants simple, reliable pleasure.
With just two buttons to control the speed and intensity of the vibrations, it's easy to use, even for first-timers. The squishy texture is fun to squeeze, and the broad sensations at the wider end of the toy are suitable for intimate foreplay.
29. Rave by We-Vibe - Twisting Vibrator
PRICE: $119.99
Pros:
- Unique design
- Ergonomic
- Internal stimulation
- Splashproof
Cons:
- Not waterproof
Ergonomically designed with a curve it the middle, the Rave perfectly hugs the G-spot on most bodies. The smooth tip has unique lines that can be twisted against the pleasure spot, providing targeted internal stimulation.
The We-Connect app allows you to control the Rave from a distance, making it suitable for long-distance play, as well as hands-free control.
30. We-Vibe Nova 2 - Best Waterproof Vibrator
PRICE: $149.99
Pros:
- 100% waterproof
- Flexible external arm
- Constant clitoral contact
Cons:
- Lacks in girth
This dual-stimulation toy has a flexible external arm that provides constant clitoral contact, and its internal component delivers G-spot stimulation with every thrust. With a powerful internal motor, you can stay sure that it will maintain its power regardless of how hard you thrust.
The We-Connect app enhances your play by allowing you to control the vibration patterns and intensity settings. And because it's 100% waterproof, you can take it anywhere.
31. Fifty Shades Of Grey Greedy Girl - Large Size Rabbit Vibrator
PRICE: $99.99
Pros:
- Larger shaft
- Powerful dual motors
- Rabbit vibrator
- Separate motor control
Cons:
- Too big for some
Bold and powerful, the Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl has a larger shaft to fill you up, as well as separate intensities for the rabbit ears and shaft.
This means that you can experiment with one of the 36 possible vibration combinations, to find the one that will make you reach your peak within minutes.
32. LoveHoney Tease Finger Vibrator - Best Finger Vibrator
PRICE: $16.99
Pros:
- Affordable vibrator
- Enhance foreplay
- External stimulation
Cons:
- Weak vibrations
This affordable finger vibrator can be used all over the body to tease and please, and it's small enough to take anywhere.
The vibration is strong enough to give you a good buzz, but it's not so strong that it numbs your fingers.
Whether you’re using it alone or with a partner, its an excellent beginner-friendly addition to your nightstand arsenal.
32 of the Best Sex Toys in 2022
From probes to alien-shaped G-spot vibrators, we’ve covered some of the best vibrators we could think of.
When pleasure is what matters most, the Lovense Lush 3 offers everything you need to get off. From magnetic charging to extended runtime, Lovense has thought of everything.
If you're more into the jackhammer effect, give the Lelo Smart Wand 2 a try. It’s powerful and precise, a magic wand surely worth a place in your drawer.
After everything, I hope you learned a thing or two about what it takes to pile on those delicious O's. You deserve it, after all.