32 Best Vibrators and Sex Toys [Updated for 2022]

Getting up close and personal with yourself is a great relief, but even hand-to-gland combat can become weirdly tedious after some time.

Luckily there’s a cornucopia of sex toy designs on the market, and the best vibrators will help you turn the pleasure up to 11.

To choose the best pleasure toy, here’s a cheat sheet for the most satisfying vibrators on the market in 2022.

Quick Look at 2022's Best Vibrators

The 5 Main Types of Vibrators Explained

Keep reading to learn more about my top picks, plus the features that kept me

Vibrators come in all shapes and sizes, but they can generally be classified into a few different categories.

Here's a rundown of the most popular types of sex toys, so you can make an informed decision about the best toy for you:

Wand Massagers

Powerful and efficient, wand massagers are designed for a full-body massage. They usually have a long, slim handle and a round, bulbous head. The head is covered in a soft, plush material and typically has multiple vibration settings.

Rabbit Vibrators

Rabbit vibrators get their name from their unique shape. The rabbit ears stimulate the clitoris, while the shaft provides internal stimulation. Rabbit vibrators are great for people who want both clitoral and vaginal stimulation simultaneously.

Bullet Vibrators

G-Spot Vibrators

Bullet vibrators are that can be used for external, and sometimes internal stimulation. They usually have a slim, tapered tip that helps target the body's pleasure points, and often have multiple vibration settings.

These vibrators are specifically designed to stimulate your G-spot. They usually have a curved or bulbous head, making it easy to find and target your G-spot. So if you're looking for intense G-spot stimulation, this is the type of vibrator for you.

Clitoral Suction Toys

These toys create a vacuum around your clitoris and then use air pressure to create thumping vibrations. This provides a unique and pleasurable sensation that many people find irresistible. They can double up as nipple toys, too.

Best Vibrators

1. Lovense Lush 3 - Best Vibrator Overall

Now that you've gotten a rundown of what to expect, let's dive deeper into the

PRICE: $119.00

Pros:

Remote control

Syncs to music

Magnetic charging port

5 hours of playtime

Cons:

No clit stimulation

Lovense Lush 3 claims to be the market's most powerful remote control egg vibrator. This bad boy offers 4 times the power of many other vibrators, making it a go-to for those who like intense internal vibrations..

Plus, with Bluetooth connectivity and app control, you can customize your experience to perfection. So whether you're in the mood for voice-activated fun or want to sync your vibe to music, the Lovense Lush 3 is bringing its A-game.

2. Lelo Smart Wand 2 - Best Wand Vibrator

PRICE: $199.00

Pros:

Full body massager

Cordless

Charges quickly

4 hours of playtime

Cons:

No G-spot stimulation

The Lelo Smart Wand 2 might be hands-down the best wand vibrator on the market. This little toy packs a powerful punch, providing deep internal vibrations that envelop all of the clitoris’ delicate nerve endings.

The sleek design is also suitable for a full-body massage, and the cordless feature means you can enjoy it anywhere, anytime. Plus, the USB rechargeable battery has 4 hours of playtime, so you'll never have to worry about running out of juice.

3. Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 - Best for Clitoral Stimulation

PRICE: $99.99

Pros:

Clitoral suction

Ideal for edging

4 hours of playtime

5-year warranty

Cons:

Only for external stimulation

The Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 is a unique toy that uses Pleasure Air Technology to deliver targeted suction and intense vibrations directly to your clitoris.

The Pro40 is great for edging play, with 6 levels of intensity that allow you to slowly build up to climax. And with 4 hours of playtime, the Pro40 ensures you'll have a long night of fun ahead.

4. Lovense Nora - Best Rabbit Vibrator

PRICE: $99.00

Pros:

App-controlled

Dual stimulation

Rotating head

Unlimited patterns

Cons:

No storage case

The Lovense Nora is an app-controlled rabbit vibrator with an extensive variety of patterns, so you can customize your experience from the palm of your hand.

The shaft is optimised to hug the vagina’s pleasure points, while the rotating tip nuzzles the G-spot. A separate motor operates the additional ‘rabbit ears’ for simultaneous vibrations inside and out.

And the best part? It's pretty affordable, so you can get the most bang for your buck.

5. Lelo SILA Cruise - Best Sex Toy for Beginners

PRICE: $189.00

Pros:

Contactless clitoris stimulation

Cruise control feature

Wide mouth design

Award-winning design

Cons:

Expensive

The Lelo Sila Cruise is a begginer-friendly design, that is easy to use and even easier to control. This sleek and powerful sex toy was awarded the X-Biz award for luxury toys, and the intense toe-curling orgasms are clear evidence of the design’s sexual ingenuity..

The SILA Cruise uses sonic wave stimulation to deliver intense sexual pleasure without direct contact, and its cruise control feature automatically increases intensity as you play. A real treat for inexperienced users!

6. Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Stimulator - Clitoral Suction Toy

PRICE: $49.99

Pros:

Affordable price

Pleasure Air Technology

10 pleasure modes

Cons:

Limited runtime

The Lovehoney Rose uses Pleasure Air Technology to provide 10 modes of intense pleasure.

The rose shape design is perfect for targeting your sweet spot, while the submersible design means you can take it into the bath or shower for even more fun. Finally, the compact size makes it easy to take with you wherever you go.

7. We-Vibe Touch X - Best Vibrator for Couples

PRICE: $99.99

Pros:

Lay-on design

100% waterproof

Travel lock feature

Cons:

External stimulation only

This hot little number is designed to lay flat between you and your partner during sex, providing targeted stimulation to your most sensitive areas. And because it's 100% waterproof, you can take it with you into the shower or tub for some wet and wild fun.

The We-Vibe Touch X also includes a travel lock feature, so it won't turn itself on accidentally in your purse or suitcase. At a convenient price, its a multitasking dream..

8. Lovense Dolce - Best for Long Distance Relationships

PRICE: $119.00

Pros:

Dual stimulation

Wearable

Flexible neck

App-controlled

Cons:

Noisy vibrations

This app-controlled vibrator can be used whether your partner is near or far. Its adjustable vibration intensities and patterns let you customize your climactic experiences, allowing for new sensations with each use..

Under the silicone surface, two separate motor operate the vibrations, providing simulatenous internal and external sensations. And with a flexible neck that adjusts to your body, the Dolce is built to hit all of your pleasure buttons.



9. LoveHoney Deluxe Mini Wand Massager - Travel-Friendly Vibrator

PRICE: $49.99

Pros:

Compact for travel

Full body massager

Push-button control

Cons:

Noisy vibrations

If you're looking for a travel-friendly vibrator that packs a punch, look no further than the LoveHoney Mini wand massager. This tiny vibrator is perfect for full-body massages or direct clitoral stimulation.

The push-button control makes it easy to use, and the compact design means it can slip easily into your carry-on luggage. Plus, the metallic finish adds a touch of luxury that I love.

10. Lelo Mia 2 Lipstick Vibrator - Best Compact VIbrator

PRICE: $89.00

Pros:

Discreet vibrator

Sculpted tip

Satin storage pouch

Cons:

Shipping wait times

Sleek and compact, the Lelo Mia is designed to look like an actual tube of lipstick. This sex toy has a sculpted tip to target your clit for precise pleasure, and it's small enough to tuck away in your purse for on-the-go fun.

I love the gorgeous satin storage pouch that accompanies the vibe - it's great for keeping your new toy discreet and dust-free.

PRICE: $119.00

Pros:

Wearable vibrator

Audio erotica sync

Vibease app

Cons:

Limited modes

The Vibease is a panty vibrator for anyone looking to add a little extra spice to their sex life. This wearable vibrator is suitable for solo play or couples' fun, and boasts an audio erotica sync feature, that lets you get lost in your fantasies.

Plus, the Vibease app allows your partner to control the vibrator from a long distance, so you can always be connected, even when you're apart.

12. Lelo Soraya Wave - Best Luxury Vibrator

PRICE: $259.00

Pros:

Dual stimulation

Wavemotion Technology

Flexible external arm

Cons:

Expensive

The luxurious Lelo Soraya Wave is created in the spirit of rabbit vibrators, but goes above and beyond with the aesthetically-pleasing design.

13. Unbound Squish - Squeezable Vibrator

With a tapered tip and sturdy rabbit head, the Soraya ensures intense G-spot arousal, while the flexible external arm provides clitoral stimulation for all body types.

PRICE: $99.00

Pros:

Responds to pressure

Innovative design

100% waterproof

Cons:

No G-spot stimulation

The Unbound Squish is a soft silicone vibrator that responds to pressure. So the harder you squeeze, the stronger the stimulation will be. Plus, it comes with a lock mode so you can find your perfect rhythm and then let the good times roll.

14. Lelo Enigma - Most Versatile Vibrator

PRICE: $199.00

Pros:

Sensonic technology

Dual stimulation

Extreme flexibility

Cons:

Expensive

The Lelo Enigma is a versatile vibrator that can be used for both internal and external stimulation. The clitoral stimulation part is powered by Sensonic technology, that creates powerful sonic waves that focus on your clit without direct contact.

In addition to this, the Enigma has a flexible neck and vibrating G-spot stimulator, making it easy to find your G-spot during playtime.

15. Lovense Osci 2 - Best Oscillating Vibrator

PRICE: $99.00

Pros:

Oscillating vibrations

Precisely curved

Lovense Remote app

Cons:

Issues staying in place

The Lovense Osci 2 features patented oscillating vibrations that reach deep into the most sensitive crevisces of the pelvis. The curved design is also adjustable, so you can find the perfect entry angle in multiple positions.

Plus, if you want to add a bit of oomph to your long-distance sex life, the Lovense Remote app lets your partner control the vibrator from anywhere in the world.

16. We-Vibe Moxie - Best Wearable Panty Vibrator

PRICE: $129.99

Pros:

Magnetic clip design

Stays on panties

We-Connect app-enabled

Sync to music

Cons:

Limited Bluetooth range

The We-Vibe Moxie has a unique magnetic clip design that keeps the toy in place, even on the highest vibration setting. On top of that it’s discreet and waterproof, meaning that you can play anywhere - even in the shower.

Plus, the We-Connect app lets you remotely control the vibrations' patterns and intensity, so you can hand over the control to your partner. And if you want to get really creative, you can even sync the vibrations to your favorite songs, becoming one with the sound waves.

17. Lelo Ora 3 - Best Oral Sex Simlator

PRICE: $179.00

Pros:

Tongue-like sensation

12 pleasure settings

Compact size

Cons:

Short play time

The Ora 3 uses PreMotion™ Technology to create virtually realistic tongue sensations, and pairs them with deep internal vibrations. With a precise rotating nub and a wide range of intensities, the only thing you need to do is enjoy yourself.

The Ora’s handheld design makes it easy to take with you wherever you go, and the included satin storage pouch ensures that it stays in pristine condition.

18. Fifty Shades Darker Desire Explodes - Internal G-spot Stimulation for Beginners

PRICE: $69.99

Pros:

Curved tip

Targets G-spot

Insertable design

100% waterproof

Cons:

No color options

Channel your inner Anastasia Steele with this luxurious silicone vibrator. Ending in a curved tip that tickles the G-spot, the shaft is long enough to reach even the elusive A-spot for intense vaginal orgasms.

An excellent option for beginners who want to explore their bodies and find out what feels good for them.

Additionally, the 100% waterproof design means you can easily reach an ejaculatory orgasms, not worrying about the toy breaking down.

19. Lovehoney Mini Rocket Vibrator Set - Best Mini Vibrator

PRICE: $42.99

Pros:

4 interchangeable heads

Compact size

Affordable price

Cons:

Noisy vibrations

This pocket-sized powerhouse comes with 4 interchangeable heads, each designed to provide different clitoral stimulation.

Whether you're looking for a gentle flutter or a whole hurricane, the rocket is ready to send you to space with it’s 7 intensity levels. And best of all, it's small enough to tuck away in your handbag or purse.

20. Lovense Ferri - Most Comfortable Vibrator

PRICE: $99.00

Pros:

Compact design

Lovense Remote app

Secure magnetic cap

Cons:

Not insertable

The Lovense Ferri is the smallest of the Lovense toys, but don't let its size fool you - this little vibe goes to work. Similarly to the Moxie by We-Vibe, it has a magnetic clip to hold the vibrator in place on your panties of choice.

The Lovense Remote app allows you unlimited pattern options, which are entirely customizable for the wearer’s pleasure. You can even download vibration patterns tailor-made by other Lovense users on the app - a truly erotic experience.

21. Lovehoney Frolic G-Spot Vibrator - Best Budget Vibrator

PRICE: $29.99

Pros:

Curved bulbous head

10 vibration modes

Budget price

Cons:

Lower quality design

This budget vibrator may not have all the bells and whistles of its more expensive counterparts, but it makes up for it in sheer pleasure potential.

The curved bulbous head is specifically designed for G-spot stimulation. And with 10 different vibration modes, there's plenty to explore.

22. Lovense Hyphy - Best Vibrator for Nipple Play

PRICE: $99.00

Pros:

Multiuse toy

Dual motors

3 attachments

Charging & storage station

Cons:

Not flexible

The Lovense Hyphy is a versatile probe vibrator with 3 different attachments, each designed to arouse the nipples, or target the clitoris with tongue-like flutters.

Luxurious and convenient, not only does it have two powerful motors, but it also has a curved insertable tip on the other end, which can be used for G-spot stimulation

23. We-Vibe Tango - Powerful Bullet Vibrator

PRICE: $79.99

Pros:

Classic bullet style

Rumbly vibrations

Silky storage pouch

Cons:

No app control

The We-Vibe Tango is a classic bullet vibe with a modern twist.

This vibe may be small in stature, but it still packs the heat. The Tango is also surprisingly versatile - it can be used for both internal and external stimulation.

Rechargeable and waterproof, its great for solo endeavors and couple’s play.



24. Lovense Ambi - Most Unique Design

PRICE: $59.00

Pros:

Solo or couples' play

App-controlled

Sound activated

Cons:

Doesn't stay in place

The Ambi is an innovative sex toy designed for clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex. With two vibration spots and an ergonomic handle, it’s adaptable for both couples and solo enthusiasts.

Plus, it's more powerful than other bullet vibrators, so you can get the intense pleasure you crave, whether you enjoy pinpoint stimulation or direct vibe-to-clit sensations. And with the Lovense Remote app, you can customize your experience for even more fun.

25. We-Vibe Jive - Insertable Egg Vibrator

PRICE: $119.99

Pros:

Wearable vibrator

We-Connect app

Adjustable tail

Cons:

Battery life

The We-Vibe Jive is a wearable vibrator with internal stimulation that can be controlled with the We-Connect app for extended use options.

The insertable design allows the Jive to stay in place on the G-spot, even during vigorous activity. In addition, this vibrator is made of body-safe silicone and is 100% waterproof for underwater fun.

26. Iroha Yuki - Best Vibrator for Foreplay

PRICE: $81.00

Pros:

Snowman body design

Gentle vibrations

Semi insertable head

Charging storage case

Cons:

Not powerful

The Iroha Yuki is a vibrator ideally suited for foreplay. The wide-body design allows it to cover a broad area, making it great for stimulating the entire vulva.

27. We-Vibe Chorus - Vibrator with the Best Remote

While it may not get you off quickly, the are perfect for beginners and help to warm things up before sex. Plus, the charging storage case is both convenient and stylish.

PRICE: $199.99

Pros:

Touch-sense modes

Squeeze remote

Triple stimulation

Cons:

Expensive

The We-Vibe Chorus is a state-of-the-art vibrator that features innovative AnkorLink technology for a stable connection.

The touch-sense mode responds to your movements, and a squeezeable remote adjusts intensity based on your grip. A trifecta of pleasurable stimulation, it provides simultaneous clitoral and G-spot vibrations, as well as penis arousal during penetrative sex.

28. Iroha Midori - Easiest to Use Vibrator

PRICE: $81.00

Pros:

Two-button control

Squishy texture

Broad stimulation

Cons:

Limited modes

The Iroha Midori is a great vibrator for anyone who wants simple, reliable pleasure.

With just two buttons to control the speed and intensity of the vibrations, it's easy to use, even for first-timers. The squishy texture is fun to squeeze, and the broad sensations at the wider end of the toy are suitable for intimate foreplay.

29. Rave by We-Vibe - Twisting Vibrator

PRICE: $119.99

Pros:

Unique design

Ergonomic

Internal stimulation

Splashproof

Cons:

Not waterproof

Ergonomically designed with a curve it the middle, the Rave perfectly hugs the G-spot on most bodies. The smooth tip has unique lines that can be twisted against the pleasure spot, providing targeted internal stimulation.

The We-Connect app allows you to control the Rave from a distance, making it suitable for long-distance play, as well as hands-free control.

30. We-Vibe Nova 2 - Best Waterproof Vibrator

PRICE: $149.99

Pros:

100% waterproof

Flexible external arm

Constant clitoral contact

Cons:

Lacks in girth

This dual-stimulation toy has a flexible external arm that provides constant clitoral contact, and its internal component delivers G-spot stimulation with every thrust. With a powerful internal motor, you can stay sure that it will maintain its power regardless of how hard you thrust.

The We-Connect app enhances your play by allowing you to control the vibration patterns and intensity settings. And because it's 100% waterproof, you can take it anywhere.

31. Fifty Shades Of Grey Greedy Girl - Large Size Rabbit Vibrator

PRICE: $99.99

Pros:

Larger shaft

Powerful dual motors

Rabbit vibrator

Separate motor control

Cons:

Too big for some

Bold and powerful, the Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl has a larger shaft to fill you up, as well as separate intensities for the rabbit ears and shaft.

This means that you can experiment with one of the 36 possible vibration combinations, to find the one that will make you reach your peak within minutes.

32. LoveHoney Tease Finger Vibrator - Best Finger Vibrator

PRICE: $16.99

Pros:

Affordable vibrator

Enhance foreplay

External stimulation

Cons:

Weak vibrations

This affordable finger vibrator can be used all over the body to tease and please, and it's small enough to take anywhere.

The vibration is strong enough to give you a good buzz, but it's not so strong that it numbs your fingers.

Whether you’re using it alone or with a partner, its an excellent beginner-friendly addition to your nightstand arsenal.

32 of the Best Sex Toys in 2022

From probes to alien-shaped G-spot vibrators, we’ve covered some of the best vibrators we could think of.

When pleasure is what matters most, the Lovense Lush 3 offers everything you need to get off. From magnetic charging to extended runtime, Lovense has thought of everything.

If you're more into the jackhammer effect, give the Lelo Smart Wand 2 a try. It’s powerful and precise, a magic wand surely worth a place in your drawer.

After everything, I hope you learned a thing or two about what it takes to pile on those delicious O's. You deserve it, after all.