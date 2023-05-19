The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

3CHI Introduces D-SPEC: A New HPLC Testing Technique for Advanced Quality Control in Hemp Products

Sponsored By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 12:21 pm

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - In a ground-breaking development that could redefine quality and safety standards in the hemp industry, 3CHI, a leading innovator in hemp and cannabis solutions, has announced the launch of D-SPEC. This innovative high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) testing method promises unparalleled accuracy and reliability in the analysis of hemp-derived products.

D-SPEC, designed to surpass traditional HPLC methods, will be given away free of charge to cannabis and crime labs, in a bid to inject much-needed standardization into the industry. More information about D-SPEC can be found on 3CHI's website.

Notably, D-SPEC mitigates the issue of cannabinoid rearrangements encountered with high heat gas chromatography. It is set to transform the standards of quality, safety, and legal compliance in the fast-paced and expanding hemp market.

The D-SPEC method targets four primary objectives:

  1. Unmatched Accuracy: D-SPEC offers a superior analysis of hemp product contents compared to previous HPLC methods. This level of precision guarantees the highest standards of quality and safety for manufacturers, retailers, and consumers.
  2. Counterfeit Detection: D-SPEC features a unique "fingerprint" chromatogram, offering an in-depth analysis of a product's chemical composition. Manufacturers can then cross-reference these findings with batch testing results to ensure the authenticity of their products, thereby safeguarding their brands from counterfeiting.
  3. Determination of ∆9-THC Amounts: D-SPEC accurately determines ∆9-THC concentrations in hemp products. This crucial functionality ensures products adhere to federal and state regulations, promoting safety and efficacy for consumers.
  4. Improved Product Consistency: D-SPEC facilitates the creation of precision formulations, enhancing consistency across different cannabis product batches and lines. This ensures uniform, reliable effects for consumers.

"D-SPEC has elevated our own product offerings and will now raise the bar industry-wide for product and consumer safety, reliability, and credibility," stated Justin Journay, CEO of 3CHI. He added that the widespread adoption of D-SPEC could eliminate many of the industry’s bad actors and foster a more collaborative environment in hemp testing.

D-SPEC embodies 3CHI's commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of manufacturers, retailers, and consumers in the hemp industry. By enhancing the accuracy in determining product contents, detecting counterfeits, ensuring legal compliance, and promoting product consistency, D-SPEC signifies a remarkable step forward in hemp product safety.

For more information about D-SPEC or to request access, visit 3CHI's D-SPEC page or contact [email protected] For 3CHI's innovative range of hemp-derived products and services, please visit www.3chi.com.

