5 Best CBD Flower to Try in 2022

What is CBD Flower?

CBD flower refers to the flower or buds of plants in the hemp family. In the United States, hemp is distinguished from marijuana as a type of cannabis that has 0.3% THC or less. In 2018, the Federal Government legalized hemp as an Agricultural product, and all 50 states have adopted programs to support cultivators and processors of the plant.

The flowers of hemp plants are primarily used to make CBD, which is why they are also known as CBD flower. The flower is harvested and cured, then either sold as raw CBD flower or processed into CBD oils, tinctures, or other extracts.

Benefits of CBD Flower

CBD flower is different from other forms of CBD products because it is the most natural and least processed. When you use CBD flower, you are getting the pure plant with no additives. Some people enjoy the aroma and flavor of CBD flower more than CBD vapes or oils, and it takes effect faster than ingestibles or sublingual products.

Another great thing about CBD flower is the sheer variety of buds that you can find on the market today. Several companies feature artisan-cultivated CBD flower with terpene profiles targeting effects that are tailored to your preferences.

5 Best CBD Flower to Buy in 2022

1.

- Best CBD Flower

Bonata is unique in the CBD space because of its sole focus on smokable CBD products. Other companies spread their resources across the entire spectrum of products, but Bonata has developed an unmatched expertise in CBD smokeables including CBD flower, vapes, and concentrates.

The quality of Bonata’s CBD nugs is precisely why the brand was awarded for Best CBD Flower by the Observer as well. Buds from Bonata are attractive and beautifully-cured, and they have a strong, unique aroma indicative of their powerful terpene profile. Anyone who tries Bonata CBD flower will love the fact that it is smooth on the inhale and has no throat burn.

Whether you are looking for something to help you relax or you want a pick-me-up for your most active days, Bonata has you covered with a CBD flower strain made for you. Mellow Sugar Queen 2.0 can help you get into the mood to mingle, Space Invader is a great way to energize yourself, and you can get comfy at bedtime with delicious Cherry Chocolate Chip.

Bonata has top-notch customer service, too. You can get in touch with a representative through phone, email, or live chat, and the company offers free returns if you are dissatisfied with your product.

2. CBD American Shaman

Some people avoid CBD flower because it can be cumbersome to prepare for consumption. You generally either need to pack it into a pipe or roll it into a joint. CBD American Shaman does the work for you, and you can purchase CBD joints and cigarettes on the website.

The hemp used in CBD American Shaman products is grown responsibly on small farms, using non-GMO seeds. The company adheres to the highest industry standards, and you can see the difference in its CBD flower products. For an added level of comfort, every batch is tested by a third-party lab to ensure that it meets the company’s strict purity and potency standards.

3. Absolute Nature

Finding the right cultivators is the first step in offering the best CBD flower on the market, and Absolute Nature takes this very seriously. The company only works with small-batch hemp growers that provide open access to their farms for inspection at any time during the process.

Rigorous testing happens at every stage, from choosing a cultivator to bringing the hemp in for processing, to testing the final product before it gets sold to the consumer. If at any point the CBD flower doesn’t meet all of the strictest quality standards, it gets returned to the grower rather than being put on the shelf.

4. Plain Jane

Plain Jane offers an astounding 20 varieties of CBD hemp flower, each with a different terpene profile. The brand works with 12 different small farms, and you can choose between CBD flower that was cultivated in a greenhouse or in the great outdoors.

Plain Jane’s greenhouse OG Kush sometimes produces buds as big as the palm of your hand. And if you are on a budget, you can get an ounce of small mixed buds for less than $50. There’s even an odorless trim for anyone looking for something a little more discreet and easier to prepare.

5. Exhale Wellness

You can find some of the most popular strains of CBD flower available at Exhale Wellness. Founded by a team that came from the organic food industry, the company prides itself on using organic, plant-based ingredients in its CBD products.

Exhale Wellness also makes its own unique Delta-8 products as well as products incorporating HHC. Everything comes with a 30-day guarantee, too. So you have plenty of time to see for yourself why everyone raves over the brand’s CBD flower.

What to Look for When Buying CBD Flower

With the selection of CBD flower on the market today, you may feel overwhelmed when trying to choose the best products. Keeping these four simple things in mind while you shop will ensure you get CBD flower that is pure and potent.

Brand Reputation

There are plenty of fly-by-night brands of CBD out there that come onto the market with little regard for the wellbeing of their customers or quality of their products. However, companies that have been around for a while and proven themselves with great CBD build a reputation that you can trust.

Third-Party Lab Reports

It’s important to look for companies that test their products in third-party labs because this is how you know you’ve got a product that is free of harmful toxins. You want to buy your CBD flower from a brand that makes their lab reports easily accessible so you know you are getting exactly what’s on the label.

Small Farm Cultivation

All of the CBD brands on our list know the importance of working with cultivators that are on the smaller side. Large hemp farms are not able to put the care and attention into each plant to ensure a great CBD flower with a strong terpene profile and healthy buds.

Curing

Some companies are in such a hurry to put their CBD products on the shelf that they don’t take the time to properly cure the CBD flower before it goes to market. When this happens, you may end up with CBD flower that degrades faster, doesn’t stay fresh for as long, or even develops mold and bacteria after being packaged.

Difference Between CBD Flower vs. Weed

CBD flower is derived from hemp, which is legally grown and processed. It contains little to no THC, and does not have the same intoxicating effects as weed. Weed, on the other hand, is a slang term for marijuana, which is a cousin to hemp. It has a higher amount of the intoxicating substance, THC, and is only legal in states that have legalized marijuana.

Conclusion: Best CBD Hemp Flower to Buy

The best CBD hemp flower to buy comes from companies that have a great reputation, offer transparency through third-party lab testing, cultivate on farms where care and attention are given to each plant, and take the time to cure their products properly. That’s why we selected the CBD companies on this list. They are proven brands that care about their customers and offer the best CBD flower you can find.