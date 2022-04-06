7 Best Thermogenic Fat Burners in 2022: Top Fat Burning Supplements to Buy

Have you ever considered trying a thermogenic fat burner?

Many people want to lose weight but struggle to do so, and that has resulted in a weight loss industry that generates billions of dollars annually throughout the world. Since weight loss supplements are largely unregulated and the potential consumer is often desperate for a solution, it opens the doors for unscrupulous manufacturers that sell products that do not work and can even be downright dangerous.

Dietary thermogenesis is the production of heat in the body through the digestion, metabolism, absorption and storage of nutrients. Thermogenic supplements focus on this biological process in order to increase energy levels, suppress appetite, boost metabolism and promote fat burning. The top thermogenic pills are among the best natural weight loss supplements available.

Our team reviewed dozens of thermogenic fat burners sold online and in stores. We evaluated manufacturers, marketing, labels, dosages and customer reviews, and in this report, we present to you what we believe are the best thermogenic fat burner products on the market.



Our Picks for Best Thermogenic Fat Burners of 2022

PhenQ — The Premier Overall Thermogenic Fat Burner PhenGold — Top Supplement for Metabolic Enhancement PrimeShred — Best Thermogenic Fat Burner for Bodybuilding Trimtone — Our Top Pick for Appetite Suppression Clenbutrol — The Top Thermogenic for a Flat Stomach Phen24 — The Best Fat Burner Focused on Circadian Rhythms Burn Lab Pro — The Leading Stimulant-Free Fat Burner

A Closer Look at the Best Thermogenic Pills on the Market





#1. PhenQ — The Premier Overall Thermogenic Fat Burner

PhenQ is by far the most popular thermogenic fat burner on the market and is not only used by people seeking to lose weight but those dealing with stubborn belly fat or cutting for definition. The brand behind PhenQ is Wolfson Brands, which is among the most respected names in the industry, and as of this writing, this product has now been sold to more than 200,000 unique users.

Pros:

Bulk order discounts

Vegan and vegetarian safe

60-day no-hassle refund policy

Impressive customer satisfaction rates

Formula developed using clinically trialed ingredients

Cons:

High per-bottle price

Strong stimulant-based formula

Ingredients:

α-Lacy

Caffeine Anhydrous

Calcium Carbonate

Capsicum Extract

Chromium Picolinate

L-Carnitine Fumarate

Magnesium Stearate

Niacin Powder

Nopal

Piperine Extract

Sipernat 225

What PhenQ Does Well

PhenQ is manufactured and package in an FDA- and GMP-approved lab. All ingredients used in the product are natural and locally sourced, and they were chosen based on clinical research. The formula has been designed to increase energy levels and improve mood while also suppressing appetite, enhancing metabolic rate, increasing thermogenesis effectiveness and encouraging fat burning.

How to Use PhenQ

Each bottle of PhenQ contains 60 capsules, which is a 30-day supply. The dosage recommendation is that you take one pill prior to breakfast and another prior to lunch. Take your pill with water and about 15 minutes in advance of eating. The manufacturer recommends that you take PhenQ in an ongoing manner for a period of no less than 60 days. You can use the product longer if you choose.

Due to the strong formula, do not take more than one pill in a four-hour period. If you miss a dose, you can make it up as long as you maintain that four-hour gap. PhenQ may be too strong for some at first. If you find that to be the case, take a half pill with breakfast and a half pill with lunch. You can continue doing so for two weeks or even a month and then graduate to a full dosage.

Prices, Special Offers and Refund Policy

PhenQ is shipped worldwide for free. The price per bottle is $69.95. If you purchase two bottles, you get a third free, and if you purchase three bottles, you get two bottles free along with a free bottle of Advana Cleanse, which is a detox supplement. PhenQ is sold with a 100% money-back guarantee, and you have 67 days from receipt of your order to request that refund.

#2. PhenGold — Top Supplement for Metabolic Enhancement

PhenGold is an excellent thermogenic fat burner and similar to PhenQ in that it is very popular and has been on the market for a long time. The product is developed and manufactured by Swiss Research Labs, and it has a smaller capsule size than PhenQ, which may be notable for some users. On the other hand, this product is not suitable for vegans and vegetarians whereas PhenQ is.

Pros:

Bulk order discounts

100-day no-hassle refund policy

Impressive customer satisfaction rates

Formula developed using clinically trialed ingredients

Cons:

Surcharge for refunds

Not vegan or vegetarian safe

Ingredients:

Caffeine

Cayenne Pepper

DMAE

Green coffee

Green tea

L-Theanine

L-Tyrosine

Rhodiola Rosea

Vitamin B3, B6, B12

What PhenGold Does Well

While the supplement may not be as well rounded as PhenQ, PhenGold is widely considered to be one of the best all-natural metabolic enhancement products available. It is important to note that a supplement cannot boost your metabolism beyond the natural levels for your body. But people who are obese often have a nasty cycle occurring within their bodies that can suppress their metabolism, and those effects are exacerbated with age. PhenGold can help break that cycle.

How to Use PhenGold

Each bottle has 90 capsules, which is a 30-day supply. The dosage recommendation is that you take all three capsules with water at least 20 minutes prior to your breakfast and ideally before a workout. You can make up a missed dose, but if it is 12 hours or less until your next dose, skip it. Also, PhenGold is not as strong as PhenQ when it comes to stimulants so there should be no need to acclimate to it.

Prices, Special Offers and Refund Policy

PhenGold is shipped worldwide for free. It is a bit cheaper than PhenQ at $59.99 a bottle. If you purchase two bottles, you get a third free, and if your purchase three bottles, you get two free. In addition, you can use the promo code GOLD for an additional 20% discount. A 100-day refund policy is offered, but note that the company will deduct $15 from your refund as an administration fee.

#3. PrimeShred — Best Thermogenic Fat Burner for Bodybuilding

PrimeShred is a popular and top-rated thermogenic fat burner that may sell itself a bit short in the way that it is marketed, which is specifically toward men seeking to add bulk and cut fat. Maybe the marketing is appropriate in that it is our pick for weight trainers, but it is also worth mentioning that this product works well for women and is also a strong option as an all-around thermogenic.

Pros:

Bulk order discounts

Vegan and vegetarian safe

100-day no-hassle refund policy

Impressive customer satisfaction rates

Formula developed using clinically trialed ingredients

Cons:

Surcharge for refunds

Ingredients:

BioPerine

DMAE

Green Coffee

Green Tea

L-Theanine

L-Tyrosine

Rhodiola Rosea

Vitamin B

What PrimeShred Does Well

All of these supplements are all natural, but PrimeShred is particularly impressive in that it is vegan- and vegetarian-friendly and free of dairy, gluten, soy and GMOs. If you have specific dietary requirements, this is a product you will want to take a closer look at. PrimeShred has thermogenic fat-burning ingredients but also ingredients that are included to enhance certain hormones and enzymes.

How to Use PrimeShred

Each bottle contains 90 capsules, which is a 30-day supply. The dosage recommendation is that you take all three pills in the morning with water about 20 minutes prior to your breakfast. For those using this product for weight training purposes, you should take it on your non-training days as well. A missed dose can be made up as long as there are at least 12 hours until your next scheduled dose.

Prices, Special Offers and Refund Policy

PrimeShred has the lowest per-bottle price at $49.99, but the company charges for shipping if you purchase just one. If you purchase more than one, shipping is free. You also get a free bottle with a two-bottle order and two free bottles with a three-bottle order. PrimeShred is similar to PhenGold in that there is a 100-day refund policy but the company charges you a $15 administration fee.

#4. Trimtone — Our Top Pick for Appetite Suppression

Trimtone is a good thermogenic fat burner, but where this product really excels is appetite suppression. It is also notable that this product is not only marketed toward women but formulated for them. Will it work for men as well? We presume so, but there is not enough data one way or the other.

Pros:

Bulk order discounts

Superior appetite suppression

100-day no-hassle refund policy

Impressive customer satisfaction rates

Formula developed using clinically trialed ingredients

Cons:

Surcharge for refunds

Not vegan or vegetarian safe

Ingredients:

Caffeine

Glucomannan

Grains of Paradise

Green Coffee

Green Tea

What Trimtone Does Well

As mentioned, Trimtone excels at appetite suppressant, and a frequent theme in all the positive reviews for this product is how it helps to avoid those sudden and intense urges that can undermine a balanced diet. You can tell from the ingredient list above that Trimtone is rather basic. It does not include some of the more advanced ingredients often used to boost metabolism. We do not mean that as a criticism, however, since we think the straightforward approach is a factor in its effectiveness.

How to Use Trimtone

Each bottle contains 30 capsules, which is a 30-day supply. That may lead you to believe that Trimtone pills are large, but that is not the case. The dosage recommendation is that you take your pill with water in the morning 30 minutes prior to breakfast. If you miss a dose, you can take it with lunch or dinner, but we do not recommend taking it later in the evening than that.

Prices, Special Offers and Refund Policy

The price for a single bottle is $49.99, but there is a shipping charge unless you purchase two or more bottles. If you do purchase two bottles, you get a third free, and if you purchase three bottles, you get two free. This product has a 100-day refund policy, but there is a $15 administration fee.

#5. Clenbutrol — The Top Thermogenic for a Flat Stomach

Clenbutrol is made by U.S.-based CrazyBulk. A focus of the CrazyBulk brand is not to offer standalone supplements but rather a wide range of supplements that consumers can easily mix and match into supplement stacks for various purposes.

Pros:

Range of stacking options

60-day no-hassle refund policy

Impressive customer satisfaction rates

Formula developed using clinically trialed ingredients

Cons:

High per-bottle price

Not vegan or vegetarian safe

Ingredients:

Bitter Orange Extract

Garcinia Cambogia

Guarana Extract

Vitamin B3

What Clenbutrol Does Well

The CrazyBulk brand seeks to create natural and safe alternatives to steroids. Clenbutrol is named such because the goal is to emulate the steroid Clenbuterol. This product falls down our list a bit because peak results are achieved by using a CrazyBulk stack, such as the Cutting Stack or the Female Cutting Stack. That may be more cost and more work than the average consumer shopping thermogenic fat-burning pills wants to sign up for. That said, if your goal is to achieve a flat tummy, CrazyBulk has delivered a proven solution that will help you achieve those results.

How to Use Clenbutrol

Each bottle of Clenbutrol contains 90 capsules, which is a 30-day supply. This a supplement designed for people who work out, and the dosage recommendation is that you take three capsules with water 45 minutes to your workout whenever that is going to be. It also recommended that you use it for a period of 2 months and then take 1.5 weeks off before resuming use. Note that if you opt to use a stack, be aware that the daily usage and cycles will vary on a per-supplement basis.

Prices, Special Offers and Refund Policy

Clenbutrol is one of the more expensive products to make our list in that it costs $61.99 per bottle plus shipping. There is a bulk discount in that if you purchase two bottles, you get one free plus free shipping. There are also deals available for the various stacks. In addition, you can use the coupon code FLASH20 to get a 20% discount, and you have 67 days from receiving your order to request a full refund.

#6. Phen24 — The Best Fat Burner Focused on Circadian Rhythms

Phen24 is a thermogenic fat burning supplement that seeks to help you lose weight, improve your sleep and reduce your stress levels through a focus on your circadian rhythms. In a nutshell, high cortisol levels are often present in overweight people, and the goal here is to lower those elevated levels.

Pros:

Vegan and vegetarian safe

60-day no-hassle refund policy

Strong customer satisfaction rates

Innovative approach to metabolism enhancement

Formula developed using clinically trialed ingredients

Cons:

Pricey

Ingredients:

Caffeine

Cayenne Powder

Copper

Guarana Extract

Iodine

L-Phenylalanine

Manganese

Zinc

What Phen24 Does Well

The focus of this product goes beyond thermogenesis goals to normalization of the metabolism. The potential benefits here are not limited to just overweight people. While the disruption of circadian rhythms is prevalent in overweight people, even people at an ideal weight can experience heightened cortisol levels, increased stress, disrupted sleep and an inefficient metabolism. These factors not only exacerbate each other but can be further exacerbated by age. If you are someone who is exercising and eating well and still struggling to lost weight, then Phen24 may be the solution you are seeking.

How to Use Phen24

Each box of Phen24 contains 30 “day” capsules and 60 “night” capsules, which is a 30-day supply. Your day capsule should be taken with water 15 minutes prior to your first meal of the day, and your two night capsules should be taken with water 15 minutes prior to your final meal of the day.

Prices, Special Offers and Refund Policy

Phen24 is shipped free worldwide. It is the priciest supplement to make our list at $74.99 per box. If your purchase two boxes, you get a third free, and if you purchase three boxes, you get two free. You have 67 days from receipt of your order to request a full refund.

#7. Burn Lab Pro — The Premier Stimulant-Free Fat Burner

Burn Lab Pro is a newer product, but what sets it apart as a great thermogenic fat burner is that it does not feature any stimulants. That makes it an option for a wide range of people who are underserved. This product is designed and made by Opti-Nutra in labs that are FDA and GMP approved.

Pros:

Stimulant-free formula

Vegan and vegetarian safe

Good customer satisfaction rates

Formula developed using clinically trialed ingredients

Cons:

Dosage range offered

Refund policy limited to 30 days

Ingredients:

Black Pepper Extract

Calcium

Cayenne Pepper Extract

Forskolin Root Extract

GTF Chromium

Hydroxymethylbutyrate

What Burn Lab Pro Does Well

Burn Lab Pro features HMB, which is a metabolite that helps you avoid muscle mass while cutting fat, and the formula is also designed to regulate blood sugar levels and help burn belly fat. While this product is marketed for bodybuilders who are cutting, this is an effective general purpose thermogenic as well.

How to Use Burn Lab Pro

Burn Lab Pro is formulated for fasted training, which is training on an empty stomach. The dosage recommendation is to take 2-4 pills with water prior to working out. The easiest way to do this is in the morning, after which you can eat your breakfast. If you choose to skip the fasted training element, you can just take the supplement with water 15 minutes prior to eating your breakfast. A dose of two capsules is fine for the average user, but you do have the option to stepping up to three or four.

Prices, Special Offers and Refund Policy

The price for a single bottle is $59.00 plus shipping. You need to purchase a four-month supply to get free shipping and a discount—$177 in all. A full refund is offered, but you only have 30 days to request it.

How We Evaluated and Ranked Thermogenic Fat Burners

These are the four core factors we focused on in our reviews:

Ingredients and dosage

Advertised benefits vs. customer reviews

Brand and product reputation and longevity

Relative price, bulk discounts and refund policy

Labeling and ingredients were the first layer of our review process, and we eliminated products that had hidden ingredients or labeling that was not up to industry standards. The next step was evaluating customer reviews and also assessing them within the context of the product marketing. We weighted our rankings in favor of thermogenic fat burning supplements that had been on the market a while and were from established brands. We also weighted them based on price, shipping and moneyback guarantees.



What to Consider When Choosing a Thermogenic Fat Burner

The five core factors we recommend considering include:

Ingredients

Dosage and servings per bottle

Price and money-back guarantee

Stimulants vs. stimulant-free fat burners

Brand and product reputation and longevity

Determine whether stimulants are suitable for you. They are quite effective but not appropriate for everyone. Among the fat burners that do suit you, gravitate toward brands that have been around a while and stand by their products. Consider the price relative to the competition, whether you can take advantage of bulk discounts and if the refund policy provides you with peace of mind.

Know the ingredients and vet them so that you understand precisely what you are putting into your body. If you take multiple supplements, know the combined totals that you are ingesting and ensure that you are not exceeding the DV. Most fat burners are sold with a 30-day supply per bottle, but double-check, and be sure that the recommended dosage makes sense for your lifestyle.



How to Maximize Your Results

In order to achieve the best thermogenic results, you have to take advantage of what it is happening to your body, which is increased energy and an optimized metabolism. In other words, you want to eat a balanced diet and establish an active lifestyle. While that may seem like rather generic advice when it comes to weight loss, be mindful that our favorite thermogenic fat burners are going to make it easier.

Set a schedule so that you take your supplement every day and do not miss a dose. Set the goal of being active every day even if that means a light 10 minutes of calisthenics in the morning and a short walk in the evening. It may not seem like much, but it will give you results, and as your more active lifestyle becomes a habit, you can progress slowly into more rigorous cardio and even some weight training.

A balanced diet is key. Do not starve yourself. The supplement will help suppress your appetite, which will make it easier to avoid empty calories. When you do eat, opt for healthier snacks and meals, and emphasize ingredients and food items that are known to help you lose weight, such as:

Fish

Yogurt

Turkey

Green tea

Coconut oil

Mushrooms

Leafy greens

Cayenne, turmeric and other spices

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Are Fat Burners and Thermogenics the Same?

All thermogenic supplements are fat burners, but not all fat burners have thermogenic functions.

2. Are Fat Burners Safe?

WebMD advises that some fat burner supplements have been linked to liver damage and notes that there are some substances once used in fat burners that are now banned, such as ephedra. The products we recommend here are safe, but not all dietary supplements are. We recommend the U.S. Office of Dietary Supplements website for additional information about particular ingredients.

3. Are Thermogenic Fat Burners Safe?

Thermogenics are generally safe, and the top thermogenic fat burners that we have reviewed here certainly are. That said, some thermogenic supplements may contain substances that are not safe.

4. Does the FDA Approve Natural Fat Burners?

The FDA is not authorized to approve fat burners or any other dietary supplements. The FDA does review ingredients to ensure that they are safe for human use. If a dietary supplement contains a new ingredient, manufacturers must notify the FDA prior to marketing so that it can reviewed. Manufacturers are also held to Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and labeling standards.

5. Are There Side Effects of Thermogenic Pills?

Most people will not experience side effects from thermogenic ingredients. Many thermogenic supplements contain stimulants, and people sensitive to them may experience restlessness, agitation, anxiety, insomnia, headaches and gastrointestinal issues. In most cases, such side effects are minor. Serious side effects are generally limited to specific allergies and interactions with medications.

6. Is a Prescription Required to Order Fat Burners?

There are some weight loss drugs available that do require a prescription. Natural fat burners, including thermogenic pills, are not a drug and therefore do not require a prescription to purchase.

7. Is There a General Recommended Dosage for Thermogenic Fat Burners?

Each thermogenic fat burner has a unique formula and thus its own dosage requirements. Note that there is a Daily Value available for all substances approved by the FDA for human use. If you are stacking multiple dietary supplements, ensure that you remain below the DV for each ingredient consumed.

8. Who Should Use a Thermogenic Fat Burner?

Candidates should be at least 18 years old and neither pregnant nor breastfeeding. Anyone who is taking medication or has a medical condition should consult with their doctor and pharmacist. Ideal candidates are people who want to suppress their appetite and enhance their metabolism.

9. Can You Lose Weight With a Fat Burner Without Exercise and a Balanced Diet?

Yes, and no. Technically, you can and likely will lose some weight. Nevertheless, even with the best thermogenic fat burners, substantial and sustainable passive weight loss is still the realm of science fiction. Thermogenesis can, however, help you achieve better results faster.

10. How Long Does It Take to See Results?

The answer varies from one individual to the next. Many people will notice differences on the scale in just days and visual differences within a week or two. Then, the weight loss will likely slow. Be mindful that healthy weight loss is 1 to 2 pounds a week or about 8 to 10 pounds a month.

11. Do Men and Women Lose Weight Differently?

Yes. Men tend to have more lean muscle and will therefore burn fat faster in the short term. But be mindful that this is only a short-term advantage. Women can lose weight just as effectively in the long term and should not be comparing their personal weight loss journey to men or even other women.

12. Will You Regain Weight If You Stop Taking a Thermogenic Fat Burner?

Be mindful that fat burners do not result in magic weight loss. There is no reason that you have to take a fat burner for the rest of your life. If you have achieved your weight loss goals and established healthy lifestyle habits, you will not regain the weight. Be mindful that people who take a fat burner with stimulants may experience a crash that makes them feel lethargic. You can offset this effect through the use of other stimulants, such as energy drinks, and then ween yourself off of them.

Final Thoughts on Thermogenic Fat Burners

We have a firsthand appreciation for how difficult it can be to shop weight loss supplements, and we hope that the information provided here helps you choose the perfect thermogenic fat burner for you. While there is no guarantee that every thermogenic supplement will work for you, the seven products listed here have a great reputation and have worked for most people who have tried them.

If you are unsure of why you may need a fat burner with a particular focus, then we highly recommend that you opt for PhenQ. It is not only the most popular product in this space, it is the most potent thermogenic fat burning supplement in most uses cases and should deliver you amazing results.

