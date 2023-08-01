Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

ACLU of Ohio – Ohioans, Get Ready to Vote in the Next Election

Tue, Aug 1, 2023

Special Election Day is August 8 for all Ohioans, and at the ACLU of Ohio, we are committed to ensuring all voters have the resources they need to cast their ballot and make their voices heard.

Earlier this year, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, dramatically changing Ohio’s voter ID landscape and voting deadlines. Now, when casting a ballot in person, voters are required to use an unexpired photo ID, both during the early in-person voting period and on Election Day. Acceptable IDs include: an Ohio driver’s license, an Ohio-issued state identification card, a U.S. or state military ID, or U.S. passport.

In addition to strict new voter guidelines, this legislation also altered the early voting schedule by eliminating the Monday before Election Day as an early vote option. There is still time to vote early in person at your local Board of Elections or Early Vote Center. Find your early voting location and make your plan to vote during one of the times below:

Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, August 1: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2- Friday, August 4: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 6: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The deadlines for voting by mail have also changed, and if you choose to vote by mail, it is imperative to return your absentee ballot as soon as possible. All absentee ballot request forms are due by August 1 at 8:30 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by August 7 (the day before Election Day) and received by the Board of Elections by August 12. You can also turn in your mail-in ballot in person by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day by utilizing the drop boxes located at your Board of Elections.

Finally, if you plan to vote in person on Election Day, make sure you find your correct precinct location. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

For more information on voting in Ohio, visit our online Vote Center at ACLUOhio.org/Vote.

