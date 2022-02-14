4 Best Adderall Alternatives in 2022: Natural Over the Counter Adderall Substitutes for Focus

Natural Adderall alternatives are among the hottest trends in natural cognitive enhancement. From college students to career professionals, many people are turning to nootropics to gain a mental edge.

Adderall is the brand name for a dual-stimulant complex: amphetamine-dextroamphetamine. It is currently the top treatment in the world for a medical condition known as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. People with ADHD experience much greater attention and focus with Adderall.

Adderall also provides cognitive enhancement to people who do not suffer from ADHD, and that has made it a popular option as a study aid. The problem is that Adderall is addictive and has a number of other serious potential side effects associated with it. It is therefore a Schedule II controlled substance. You need a prescription to possess it, purchase it and use it, and prescriptions are only available for people who suffer from particular medical conditions, such as ADHD and narcolepsy.

Enter nootropics, which are natural brain boosters. Supplement companies have been hard at work developing natural products that mimic Adderall but without the side effects. In this article, we explore what we believe are the top Adderall alternatives available based on consumer feedback.

The 4 Best Adderall Alternatives of 2022

#1. NooCube — Best Overall Nootropic

#2. Mind Lab Pro — Best Vegan- and Vegetarian-Friendly Option

#3. Performance Lab Mind — Best Adderall Alternative for Supplement Stacking

#4. Brain Pill — Best Clinically Trialed Nootropic

A Closer Examination of the Top Four Over-The-Counter Adderall Alternatives

#1. NooCube — Best Overall Nootropic

If you have been looking for the most effective alternative to Adderall or researching nootropics in general, then NooCube likely needs no introduction. This product has been on the market for a long time. It is one of the original nootropics when this concept really started to take the supplement world by storm. It is also developed and manufactured by Wolfson Brands, which is one of the most established and respected names in the supplement industry. This is a company that stands behind its products and never does any of the shady stuff you sometimes see with supplements, such as rebranding them to avoid bad press.

NooCube Ingredients:

Alpha GPC

Bacopa

Cat’s claw

Huperzine A

L-theanine

L-tyrosine

Oat straw

NooCube is an all-natural supplement. The ingredients listed here are its primary ingredients. There are some other items used, such as for binding purposes and the capsule but no additives or fillers. Alpha GPC increases neurotransmitters in the brain. L-theanine and L-tyrosine are amino acids that stimulate neurotransmitters. The other ingredients are plant extracts that have been shown in clinical trials to enhance cognitive function in various ways, including memory, concentration and clarity.

Why NooCube Works Well?

As Wolfson Brands does with all of its supplements, it developed the formula using clinical research. When it set out to create a natural Adderall alternative, its medicinal researchers did extensive work to find the substances that were providing results in clinical trials similar to what customers want from an Adderall replacement. The formula was developed and iterated on by a team of medicinal chemists. It is manufactured in an FDA-approved and CGMP-compliant lab, and Wolfson Brands maintains tight control over the supply chain to ensure that the product you receive is of the highest quality possible.

NooCube Dosage and Usage

Each bottle of NooCube contains 60 capsules. The recommendation is that you take two capsules per day, and thus, a bottle contains a one-month supply. The label recommends taking both capsules with breakfast. We actually advise taking them with water about 20 minutes prior to breakfast. Both approaches are fine, but ours is good advice for any supplement with fat-soluble ingredients in order to ensure maximum absorption. You can take NooCube on a daily basis and for as long as you like. You can also take the supplement on a more sporadic dosage. Once you have acclimated to the initial dosage, you may want to increase it. The manufacturer recommends increasing to three capsules and then four capsules if you like. Never exceed four capsules in a 24-hour period. Also, do not be afraid to lessen your dosage in order to find that sweet spot for you. How you feel is of paramount importance.

NooCube Pricing, Shipping and Special Offers

Wolfson Brands provides free shipping anywhere in the world with all orders. The base price is $59.99 per bottle. You can also reduce that price by purchasing in bulk. A three-bottle order costs $119.99 and thus lowers the per-bottle price to $40.00, and a six-bottle order costs $179.99 and thus lowers the per-bottle price to $30, which is quite good. At the time of this writing, Wolfson Brands was also offering the coupon code SALE20, which reduces the price of any order by 20%. That means that right now you can get NooCube for as low as $24 a bottle, which we believe is the lowest price ever available.

NooCube Money-Back Guarantee

Wolfson Brands offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. With an Adderall alternative like NooCube, you should know early on whether or not it is working for you. If it does not work for you or you are unsatisfied with the product for any reason, contact support. They will provide you return merchandise authorization. You then have to return all opened and unopened bottles. That cost does fall on you, but once that product is received, Wolfson Brands will provide you a 100% refund for your order.

Pros:

Very high success rates

Very high customer satisfaction rates

Excellent bulk pricing

60-day no-hassle money-back guarantee

Cons:

Not vegan or vegetarian friendly

Upper recommended dosage too high for most

#2. Mind Lab Pro — Best Vegan- and Vegetarian-Friendly Option

Mind Lab Pro is a newer product on the market, but during that time, it has quickly established itself as one of the top nootropics in general and certainly one of the best natural Adderall alternatives. While this product still lags far behind NooCube when it comes to overall sales, this is much more of a 1a and 1b scenario when it comes to customer satisfaction levels. That is notable because this product is suitable for both vegans and vegetarians whereas NooCube is not due to the gelatin capsules.

Mind Lab Pro Ingredients:

Bacopa monnieri

Citicoline

L-theanine

Lion’s mane

Maritime pine bark extract

N-acetyl L-tyrosine

Phosphatidylserine

Rhodiola rosea

Vitamin B6, B9 and B12

While you will notice some overlap with NooCube, such as the amino acids, this is a quite different formula, which is why some experience greater success with it. The star of the show here is the lion’s mane mushroom, which has been shown in clinical trials to stimulate nerve growth factor. NGF plays a role in overall brain health, balances your mood, is vital to brain regeneration and so forth.

Why Mind Lab Pro Works Well?

Mind Lab Pro is developed and manufactured by Opti-Nutra Advanced Nutraceuticals. This is a relatively new company, and Mind Lab Pro is its first product. However, they took a similar approach to Wolfson Brands in studying clinical research and seeking substances that mimicked Adderall effects. One difference is that they went into the process knowing that they wanted to base the formula on lion’s mane. There was a lion’s main trial that actually prompted this project. Another difference is that Opti-Nutra has continued to iterate on the formula post-release. The company, for instance, changed the bacopa monnieri it used because it found a form that was more potent in smaller quantities.

Mind Lab Pro Dosage and Usage

Each bottle of Mind Lab Pro contains 60 capsules, and Opti-Nutra recommends taking at least two capsules a day. Therefore, each bottle contains a one-month supply taking the default dosage. The recommendation here is to take both pills in the morning or early afternoon. Again, we recommend taking the pills with water about 20 minutes prior to eating your breakfast. Mind Lab Pro can be taken on a daily or sporadic basis. You can take it in an ongoing manner for as long as you like. After acclimation, some users may want to increase their dosage. Opti-Nutra contends that either three or four pills a day is safe but that no one should exceed four pills within any 24-hour period.

Mind Lab Pro Pricing, Shipping and Special Offers

Opti-Nutra provides free shipping anywhere in the world but only on orders over $180. Mind Lab Pro is pricier than NooCube with a single-bottle price of $69.00. It does sell two-month supplies, but there is no discount or free shipping included with that option. If you want a discount and free shipping, you have to opt for a four-month supply, which costs $207 and thus lowers the per-bottle price to $51.75. These higher prices are another reason that unless you are a vegan or vegetarian that we highly recommend trying NooCube first and seeing if the most popular Adderall alternative on the planet works for you.

Mind Lab Pro Money-Back Guarantee

Opti-Nutra offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on your first order. If you are dissatisfied for any reason, you can contact support to start the return process. You will not be refunded for any shipping costs, but you will get 100% of the total order price refunded. The 30 days offered here is not as good as the Wolfson Brands policy, but it should be more than enough time for a nootropic.

Pros:

Lion’s mane-based formula

Very high success rates

Very high customer satisfaction rates

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Cons:

Pricier than NooCube

Unappealing bulk purchasing options

#3. Performance Lab Mind — Best Adderall Alternative for Supplement Stacking

Performance Lab refers to both a supplement company and a brand that contains multiple products. Performance Lab Mind is one of the top Adderall alternative products in that lineup. What separates this company from either Wolfson Brands or Opti-Nutra is that it has developed the product with stacking in mind. For those new to the concept, stacking is borrowed from the bodybuilding world and an industry term for combining multiple supplements. Does that mean that you cannot stack NooCube or Mind Lab Pro? No. You absolutely can. But Performance Lab makes it much easier. If offers many different supplements, and you can mix and max based on your needs without worrying about daily allowances and the like.

Performance Lab Mind Ingredients:

Citicoline

L-tyrosine

Maritime pine bark extract

Phosphatidylserine

What likely jumps out at you about this ingredient list is how brief it is, and this is something that all of the Performance Lab products have in common. The approach here is for each supplement to only contain those substances that are absolutely necessary to achieve its goal, which in this case is delivering an effective Adderall alternative for improving focus and clarity. If you want a vitamin mix, an energy booster, a caffeine complex and so forth, you can choose those yourself and add them.

Why Performance Mind Lab Works Well?

The four core ingredients used in this formula all have a wealth of clinical research supporting them as nootropics. This is not a particularly novel or ambitious formula, but that observation is not intended as a criticism. These substances work, and you know exactly what you are putting into your body. One of the more exciting aspects of the Performance Mind brand is how easy it is for you to develop a stack that is personalized to you based on your goals and how various substances make you feel.

Performance Lab Mind Dosage and Usage

Each bottle of Performance Lab Mind contains 30 capsules, and the default recommendation is that you take one capsule per day. Therefore, each bottle contains a one-month supply, and this is true of all the Performance Lab products. Performance Lab recommends taking this supplement on an empty stomach, which means that it is best to take it in the morning prior to breakfast. Note that other Performance Lab products may differ, and the brand offers convenient charts for your particular stack.

It is also notable that the company uses plant-based 00-sized capsules, and that makes swallowing them very easy even if you are talking multiple capsules at the same time. You can take Performance Lab Mind on a daily basis and for an extended period. You can increase dosage up to two capsules a day, and if you do that, you should do so for your entire stack. This product can be taken on a sporadic basis, but that may not be the case with the other Performance Lab supplements in your stack.

Performance Lab Mind Pricing, Shipping and Special Offers

Performance Lab offers free shipping when you purchase two bottles or more. The standard price is $69.00 a bottle. A two-month supply does not get you a discount but does get you free shipping anywhere in the world. If you purchase a four-month supply, you get free shipping and the total cost is $207.00, which means that the per-bottle price is reduced to $51.75 per bottle.

Performance Lab Mind Money-Back Guarantee

Performance Lab offers a 30-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. This policy is not limited to just the first order, so you are protected if you want to try other Performance Lab products later. However, the company limits the refund to three bottles at a time, so keep that in mind. Note, however, that the four-month supply is considered as getting one bottle free, so you can get a complete refund.

Pros:

Very high success rates

Very high customer satisfaction rates

Vegan and vegetarian friendly

Consumer-friendly stacking options

Cons:

Pricier than NooCube supplement

Unappealing bulk purchasing options

#4. Brain Pill — Best Clinically Trialed Nootropic

Brain Pill is included on our listed because it enjoys the highest customer satisfactions ratings among Adderall alternatives that have been clinically trialed. With NooCube, Mind Lab Pro and Performance Lab Mind, the ingredients have undergone clinical testing, but the products themselves have not. That does not necessarily make Brain Pill better than NooCube, but we know that this kind of clinical trialing is important to many people for peace of mind. It is also worth mentioning that the product has received the endorsement of medical doctor Dave David and that he has gone on ABC, CNN, FOX News and other channels to promote Brain Pill and discuss the various benefits of taking it on a regular basis.

Brain Pill Ingredients:

Bacopa monnieri

Citicoline

DHA Complex

Gingko Biloba

Huperzine A

L-theanine

L-tyrosine

Phosphatidylserine

Vinpocetine

Vitamin B5, B6, B9, B12

You may notice many familiar ingredients. These are all found in many nootropics, and this is a reason that we do not think a lack of product-specific trialing is that big of deal. It is also worth noting that Leading Edge Health refers to Brain Pill containing two formulas: a Fuel & Cognitive Energy Formula and an Advanced Memory Matrix and Brain Accelerating System with Synapsa. The two formulas are a bit of marketing magic to be honest, and we have included the combined ingredient list here.

Why Brain Pill Works Well

The medicinal chemists that designed Brain Pill did not go outside the box. Again, this is not meant as a criticism, but the formula used here is rather straightforward based on the clinical research dealing with nootropics that we have available. While we have downplayed the clinical trialing a bit from our perspective, it is not insignificant. That entire endeavor is expensive and takes a great deal of time, and Leading Edge Health did all of this at its own costs before the product ever went to market.

Brain Pill Dosage and Usage

Each bottle of Brain Pill contains 60 capsules. Leading Edge Health advises that you take two capsules a day, and thus, each bottle provides a one-month supply. You need to take each pill with an 8-ounce glass of water. If doing this in advance of a meal, do so by about 20 minutes. It is recommended that you split the dosage: one in the morning and another in the afternoon. According to the manufacturer, Brain Pill does not work as well with sporadic dosages. You need to take it for a period of at least 30 days. You can increase dosage to three or even four capsules but should not exceed four pills in a 24-hour period.

Brain Pill Pricing, Shipping and Special Offers

Leading Edge Health does offer free global shipping but only with orders of six bottles or more. The base price of Brain Pill is $69.95 a bottle. Bulk purchasing is available between two and six bottles. You can order two bottles at $130.95 and save $28.95; three bottles at $192.95 and save $46.90; four bottles at $253.95 and save $65.85; five bottles at $310.95 and save $88.80; and six bottles at $354.95 and save $124.75 in addition to getting free shipping.

Brain Pill Money-Back Guarantee

Leading Edge Health offers full returns up to 67 days after receiving your package. This is a no-questions-asked policy without limits on how long you have to use the product. It does require you to return all opened and unopened bottles and does not refund any shipping costs but does give you a 100% refund for the product itself.

Pros:

Clinically trialed nootropic

Recommended by a U.S. medical doctor

High success rates

High customer satisfaction rates

Cons:

Pricey

Not vegan or vegetarian friendly

What is Adderall?

Adderall is a brand stimulant combination. It is best known for its treatment of ADHD, and while Adderall works best for ADHD, it is used for some other medical conditions as well. There are some serious side effects associated with the drug, which is why you cannot purchase Adderall without a prescription. Some drugs, including Adderall, work as a cognitive enhancer as well. Another type of cognitive enhance is a nootropic, which are natural substances that do have drug-like side effects.

About Nootropics

The term nootropic is usable in a number of different senses. Adderall is a nootropic drug, which are also referred to as smart drugs. There are also natural nootropic substances. Caffeine is perhaps the most well-known example. In the supplement world, the term nootropic is generally used to refer to a natural nootropic complex without side effects that can enhance your brain health and performance in various ways. These are also called brain boosters and cognitive enhancers.

Natural Nootropics and Treating ADHD

There are many people seeking a natural alternative to Adderall for treating ADHD, and there is a great deal of work being done on that front. Could a nootropic with stimulants help to control your ADHD? Perhaps, but the science is not there yet to make that recommendation. If you want to experiment with natural treatments, we highly recommend consulting with a doctor who is open to those efforts.

Benefits of Natural Nootropics

Enhanced memory retention

Increased alertness and wakefulness

Greater focus, attention and concentration

Better blood flow and thus increased brain energy

Protection of the brain from inflammation and stress

There are many potential benefits associated with natural nootropic supplements. These are them in a nutshell, and consider that they come with none of the downsides of Adderall pills.

Potential Side Effects of Adderall

The most worrisome side effect of Adderall is addiction, and the Adderall withdrawal symptoms can be quite severe. Doctors will closely monitor their patients and taper their doses in a manner that helps to avoid addiction. There are other Adderall side effects as well. These are short-term side effects in many cases and may include anxiety, diarrhea, dizziness, fever, headache, insomnia, loss of appetite, nausea and so forth. In some cases, the side effects can persist and require medical attention.

Potential Side Effect of Natural Adderall Alternatives

There are generally no side effects associated with natural nootropic substance since all of the ingredients are natural and have been approved for human consumption. There is the potential for side effects if you have a specific allergy. If you notice any potential side effects after taking a nootropic, stop use until you have consulted with your physician.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Do You Need a Prescription for Adderall?

Yes. Adderall is a Schedule II controlled substance. It is not sold over the counter, and you do need a prescription from a licensed physician to possess it, purchase it and use it. Due to the side effects associated with Adderall, it is only prescribed for specific medical conditions for which there is not a better alternative. You cannot get a prescription for Adderall simply as a cognitive enhancer.

2. Is Adderall Sold Online?

Yes. Adderall is sold online. You will still need a prescription to purchase it from a U.S.-facing retailer. It is also notable that amphetamine-dextroamphetamine is not a controlled substance in all countries. Sellers in those countries can sell it with more freedom, but they are not allowed to sell it to you. There are certainly some online black markets where an American can purchase Adderall without a prescription, but buying it this way is illegal and can result in significant fines and even jail time.

3. Do You Need a Prescription for Adderall Alternatives?

You do not need a prescription for natural Adderall alternatives, such as the nootropics reviewed here. You do, however, need a prescription for any Adderall alternative that is classified as a drug. Perhaps the most notable example of such a product is Ritalin, which is also prescribed to people with ADHD.

4. What Is the Difference Between Adderall and Ritalin?

Adderall is a brand name for a drug that combines two stimulants: amphetamine and dextroamphetamine. Ritalin is a brand name for the stimulant methylphenidate. Both drugs are available in short- and long-acting forms. They are also both used to treat ADHD. Adderall is more prevalent in the treatment of ADHD. However, in cases where Adderall is not effective as a treatment, Ritalin typically is. Both of these drugs provide similar benefits and have similar potential side effects. So, for the purposes of discussing nootropics, you can use the terms Ritalin alternative and Adderall alternative interchangeably. They are essentially describing the same product.

5. Can Anyone Take a Natural Adderall Supplement?

No. You should not take an Adderall alternative if you are younger than 18. Women should not take these supplements when pregnant or breastfeeding. If you have a medical condition, including ADHD, you should consult with your physician before taking these supplements. If you are taking any medications at all, you should first consult with your physician and pharmacist.

6. Can You Take an Adderall Alternative With Other Supplements?

Yes. You can mix supplements, and the Performance Lab products discussed earlier are one of the simplest and most convenient ways to do that. However, you can develop a personalized stack using products from different brands. The important thing is that you track your overall intake of individual ingredients and ensure that you are not exceeding a safe limit for anything in particular.

Final Thoughts and Verdict

We have reviewed nootropics multiple times before over the years and went into this process very well aware of NooCube. It came as little surprise to us that NooCube had the highest customer satisfaction ratings among supplements as both a general nootropic and as the best Adderall replacement. That said, all of the products to make our list are established and proven to work with most people, and you will likely experience great results no matter which of these OTC Adderall alternatives you choose. Of course, we think that you will be hard pressed to do better than NooCube unless you are a vegan or vegetarian. In that case, you will pay a little more, but Mind Lab Pro is a great natural Adderall substitute as effective as NooCube in most cases.

