Securing financing with a poor credit score can be quite a hassle. That’s because many lenders consider it risky to give loans to borrowers with a bad credit history. Most companies tend not to offer bad credit loans at all.

If you fall within this category, there’s better news for you. You can get bad credit loans approved from reputable lenders as quickly as the same day. And since many of these companies only require you to prove your repayment ability, your credit score won’t matter.

We’ve drawn a list of top loan brokers that allow you to take out loans with bad credit. Four of our best picks are:

WeLoans - Get bad credit loans up to $5,000 from WeLoans within minutes US Bad Credit Loans - Secure approval on bad credit loans today US Installment Loans - Access instant bad credit installment loans now CocoLoan - Obtain quick bad credit loans online via CocoLoan

Below, you’ll find comprehensive information about ten reputable lending channels and how they offer bad credit loans to borrowers.

WeLoans

WeLoans is a broker that connects intending borrowers with hundreds of lenders in its network. The company allows you to secure between $100 to $5,000 in payday and installment loans. For personal loans, you can get as much as $35,000 even if you have a bad credit score.

Even with a bad credit history, applying for funding through WeLoans is easy and seamless. You simply have to fill out your details and banking information, a process that takes only a few minutes to complete.

When your loan is approved, you may get the cash transferred to your account as soon as the next business day.

Pros

The lending process is simple and fully online

Borrowers receive approval decisions typically within a few hours

Personal and banking information is secure

Suitable for borrowers with bad credit history

Cons

Repayment methods are not flexible

US Bad Credit Loans

US Bad Credit Loans is a fully registered broker offering services to borrowers with poor credit in the US. Thanks to its extensive list of lenders, you can secure funding without hard credit checks.

The process of requesting a loan at US Bad Credit Loans is quite easy and automated. Visit the company’s website and follow the prompts to submit all necessary information. After answering several questions, a panel will assess your request and grant approval in minutes.

While US Bad Credit Loans does not require a good credit rating to release funds, you may need to show proof of income. This helps certify that you can repay the loan when due.

Pros

Provides loans without hard credit checks

Borrowers receive funds as quickly as the next business day

There are a variety of bad credit loan options

Cons

Proof of income is necessary for funding

US Installment Loans

This company is a leading online credit institution, partnering with trustworthy lenders in the US to provide fast and easy access to installment loans. Importantly, loans are available even to applicants with low credit scores.

To get started, send a loan request on the company’s website. As soon as lenders review your information, you’ll get feedback on whether the loan is granted. While you can borrow as much as $5,000 with US Installment Loans, you’ll need to provide proof of income.

Pros

Conducts only routine soft credit checks

Relatively lower interest rates

Secure information retrieval and processing methods

Cons

Proof of stable income is compulsory

CocoLoan

CocoLoan is one of the best platforms for swift bad credit loans. Although the company doesn’t offer direct loan services, it connects borrowers with reputable lenders. By submitting your information with CocoLoan, you can receive up to $35,000 without hard credit checks.

There are also a variety of bad credit lending services available with the broker, ranging from personal loan options to installment loans. You’ll get offers from multiple lenders, allowing you to compare interest rates and repayment terms. And if you are not eligible for direct funding, the company allows you to take a loan with a cosigner.

Pros

Permits personal loans with a cosigner

The application process is quick and easy

Borrowers get quotes at no cost

Cons

Lenders have higher interest rates

Personal Loans

Request up to $35,000 from Personal Loans to meet urgent financial obligations or general home expenses. The company is a credit broker with reputable lenders in its network that offer loans for a wide range of purposes.

Its lenders have some of the most competitive rates for personal loans. All you have to do is highlight why you need the loan and fill out a short form. You’ll get offers from direct lenders, and if there’s no willing lender, Personal Loans leverages third-party networks for you.

Funds typically appear in your account as quickly as the next business day after approval.

Pros

No obligations to loan offers

Competitive interest rates and repayment terms

Quick funding in as fast as one business day.

Cons

Lenders charge origination fees on loans

BadCreditLoans

BadCreditLoans is specifically committed to providing funding opportunities to borrowers with poor credit history. The company functions as a broker by connecting you with a network of lenders that offer up to $10,000.

There are also multiple personal loan options available at BadCreditLoans. And if the broker can’t find an offer from its existing line of lenders, it sends the request to trustworthy third-party companies.

Pros

Round-the-clock application and funding process

Multiple offers from direct lenders and third-party companies

Secures your information with industry-standard encryption technology

Cons

A limited loan amount for poor credit borrowers

OppLoans

OppLoans is a credible online lending institution that provides funding opportunities to Americans. Unlike most other online agencies that act as brokers, OppLoans is directly connected to Opportunity Financial LLC, a licensed lender.

Borrowers with a low credit score can leverage the platform to secure fast personal loans through an easy online process. In addition, the company reports loan repayment to boost your credit rating.

Pros

Direct affiliations to lenders

Sends on-time repayment to credit bureaus to improve customer credit scores

No origination fees or hidden charges

Cons

Relatively high-interest rates on loans

Loan amounts depend on location and creditworthiness

MaxLend

Reputed for its borrower-friendly installment loans, MaxLend offers as much as $3,000, deposited in your account within the same business day.

This company is a direct lender that focuses on providing a seamless alternative to the harsh repayment terms of payday loans. MaxLend also issues loans to people with a bad credit score or those without a credit history at all.

Pros

Provides same-day funding for requests on business days

Grants loans to borrowers without a credit score

Cons

Loans are not available in up to 14 states

High-Interest APRs

Check Into Cash

Check Into Cash is a direct lender committed to providing short-term financial solutions. Borrowers can submit an application on the website or visit one of its walk-in stores.

Loan approvals with Check Into Cash usually come minutes after submitting your request. You can also receive your cash as soon as the next business day. Borrowers with bad credit reports also have chances to get installment loans.

Pros

No application fees or hidden charges on your loan request

Offers both online and physical store services

Cons

The minimum age for application is 21 years old

Proof of income is necessary for requesting loans

Upgrade

Upgrade is a top-choice lending platform offering personal loans up to $50,000. Over the years, the company has gained a reputation for its discount on loan repayments and APRs. You can secure loans with a low credit score as long as it meets the lender’s minimum requirements.

Visit the website to get your bad credit loans by providing the necessary information in a form. You can review several loan offers and select the loan with favorable terms.

Pros

Discounts for automatic repayments and rewards checking account

Mobile app version for easier transactions

Lengthy repayment terms for several loans

Cons

Funds take up to five business days to appear in your account

Borrowers pay the origination fee

FAQs

Can I Get Personal & Installment Loans for Bad Credit with No Credit Check?

No, you can not get loans with no credit check. Although lenders generally conduct some form of credit check, you can expect a soft pull. There are brokers or direct lenders that grant access to personal and installment loans even if you have a bad credit history.

Most lenders offering bad credit personal loans will also require you to show proof of a stable source of income. That way, they can assess the possibility of your repayment. You can apply for a personal or installment loan at any of the platforms listed above.

What Other Types of Loan Can I Apply for with Bad Credit?

If you’re unwilling to opt for personal loans or installment loans, payday funding is a viable alternative. Payday loans provide funding for emergency expenses and are to be repaid on your next paycheck.

You can request a payday loan for bad credit online from a majority of the brokers highlighted in our list above. There, you can apply conveniently and get your funding in as little as 24 hours. However, the interest rates of payday loans are typically high.

How Can I Build My Credit?

You can improve your low credit score by encouraging credit-positive strategies. For instance, it’s advisable to use a lower percentage of your credit card limit and repay before the end of a billing cycle.

It would also help to increase your credit card limit which, in turn, reduces your credit utilization. Otherwise, you can opt for a secured credit card and pay for your credit spending upfront. Remember to also pay off bills early and dispute your credit report if you discover errors.

Conclusion

Personal and installment loans are a great way to settle emergency expenses that can readily throw you into a tight financial spot. Thankfully, you now also have a long list of lending companies that offer them to bad credit borrowers.

By simply showing proof of a stable income and submitting your information online, you may qualify for offers worth thousands of dollars. The best part is that many lenders have lengthy repayment options. So, you don’t have to spend the entirety of your next paycheck on debt.

The companies highlighted above are reputable and licensed lending institutions. As such, you can rest assured that the loan offers are dependable and your information is secure. Submit your details at any preferred broker or direct lender today and get funds paid into your account instantly.