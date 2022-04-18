It’s not uncommon for players to search for the best casinos not on GamStop. While safe, UK online casinos that are part of GamStop are a tad limiting when it comes to their exclusive features.

So, we’ve decided to create a list of the top non-UK casinos that do accept UK players - and offer a complete gambling experience.

Our experts sifted through the online gambling industry to bring you the top GamStop-free casinos. We looked for game variety, bonuses, and all the other good stuff. Wild Casino leads the pack, but there are more non-Gamstop casinos you should check out.

Let’s take a look.



Best Non-GamStop Casinos

1. Wild Casino - Best Non-GamStop Online Casino Overall

Pros:

$9,000 crypto welcome bonus

Blackjack tournaments

18 live dealer games

Almost 400 casino games

17 cryptocurrencies supported

Cons:

3 game providers

Wild Casino keeps pace with the latest online casino trends by catering to the crypto audience - but that’s not the only reason why it’s climbed to the top of our list of non-GamStop casinos. Let’s see what else it has to offer.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Wild Casino hosts around 400 online casino games, including over 200 virtual slot machines. You can join 18 live casino games and a fine selection of over 10 blackjack variants.

Players can opt for two live casino sections - Red and Black - each packed with a wide variety of table games and all-year blackjack tournaments.

Wild Casino has joined forces with three gaming providers - BetSoft, Dragon Gaming, and Fresh Deck Studios. The site offers eight poker games, eight roulette options, and two baccarat variants.

These numbers might seem like nothing exceptional at first. But when we look under the hood, the variety is solid, and we're looking at three of the leading providers in the industry.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

If you're a Bitcoin player, Wild Casino is one of the best non-Gamstop casinos for you. The CRYPTO300 bonus code grants new players an excellent 300% match deposit bonus up to $3,000 with a 45x wagering requirement.

And that's just the first deposit match - the total crypto bonuses can go up to $9,000. Also included in the mix is a 10% crypto boost and a 10% weekly rebate.

For fiat currency users, the code WILD250 delivers a 250% match up to $1,000.

And regardless of your payment preference, this non-GamStop casino highlights the Game Of The Week once in seven days - usually one of their online slots - and offers free spins and special promos.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 5/5

Unsurprisingly, Wild Casino is geared towards crypto users. This online gambling platform covers 20 payment options, including 17 cryptos.

Players can opt for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple, or use niche options like Doge, Solana, Shiba Inu, and more. You can deposit money using credit cards, too, but with a 7.5% fee.

The site does a great job with withdrawals, handling requests within a single day. Although some online gambling sites offer instant payouts, Wild Casino is still faster than most gaming sites.

Customer Service: 4.7/5

The Wild Casino Help section is readily available, with their support team available 24/7. The company handles inquiries swiftly and professionally but only over email. Live chat and phone communication channels are not available (yet).

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.8/5

Keeping up with its name, Wild Casino has a wild jungle vibe. The site does a great job of striking the right balance between a unique design and high functionality.

Every page looks good and loads promptly. The top menu is easy to use; you'll reach every section of the website in no more than a few clicks.

Wild Casino is yet to roll out a dedicated mobile app, which is standard for most non-GamStop casinos. More importantly, the mobile version is fully optimized for both Android and iOS devices.

2. Red Dog - Best Bonuses of any Casino not on GamStop

Pros:

235% match deposit bonus

No fees

Top-of-the-line customer service

Great free spins promos

User-friendly design

Cons:

$150 minimum payout

It's not common for non-GamStop casino sites to have zero fees across the board; yet that's exactly what Red Dog does. This casino site did a fine job establishing itself among the most reputable online casinos since its launch in 2019 - and it’s also got the best welcome bonus around.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

Red Dog Online Casino features 150 games - it’s certainly not the biggest library out there, but all the bases are well-covered.

Slots dominate the catalog, while the table games include five live blackjack variations, keno options, baccarat, and four roulette games.

Red Dog is different because it only offers games from one provider, RealTime Gaming (RTG).

Whether this is good or bad depends on your personal preference. If you're a RealTime Gaming fan - and many are because RTG is a leader in the industry when it comes to innovative and exciting games - Red Dog is perfect. The site is the first to promote the provider's latest titles, bonuses, free spins, and other good stuff.

But if you're into other providers or simply want variety, you might want to look elsewhere.

Further down the road, Red Dog hosts 14 live casino games. Some non-GamStop casinos fail to offer live gaming, but not Red Dog.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

If you're a new player on the platform, you can get a 235% match bonus (35x wagering requirement) and 55 free spins on Paddy's Lucky Forest.

When you're done with the welcome deposit bonus, the site does a good job of keeping you entertained. You can score 24-7 deposit boosts on deposits up to $150. Red Dog also has frequent free spins promos they update regularly, so make sure to check their Promotions page.

If you're up for 30 free spins on Cash Bandits 3, one of the top high-RTP slots at Red Dog, you can enter the no deposit bonus code FREEBANDITS.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.8/5

The number of banking options at Red Dog is average. However, the site's eight options cover most users. It's a nice mix of regular banking and crypto, including MasterCard, Visa, Neosurf, Flexepin, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum.

What draws many users to Red Dog is the complete absence of banking fees. When we talk about casinos not on GamStop, there are usually some fees attached to withdrawals. Not with Red Dog.

The only limitation imposed on players is the minimum deposit amount of $10-$40, depending on your banking method, plus the $150 minimum and $2,500 maximum withdrawal amount.

Payouts take one to three business days for Bitcoin and five business days for bank wire transfers. These times are in line with what most other non-UK casinos have to offer.

Customer Service: 5/5

Compared to some other casinos not on GamStop, Red Dog offers quality customer support. You can reach out to them via live chat, email, or phone, and get a reply within minutes.

The customer service team is professional and polite, and you can also check out the site's extensive FAQ section for various topics related to gambling sites.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.7/5

Red Dog strikes a great balance between a user-friendly and professional design. The website is modern and belongs to the same league as the leading online casino sites.

You won't encounter lag or cluttered games here, and all functions are neatly accessed from the main menu.

The Red Dog casino site offers instant-play games, allowing you to hop on board directly from your mobile browser. You won't find a dedicated app here, however, which is common with non-Gamstop casinos. What counts is Red Dog’s complete mobile optimization.

3. BetOnline - Best non-GamStop Casino for Poker

Pros:

30 poker variations

Over 350 casino games

Daily poker tournaments

$1,000 poker welcome bonus

19 payment methods

Cons:

7.5% fee for credit card users

BetOnline is one of the gambling websites veterans that have been online for more than two decades. Here, we are looking at a high-quality gaming catalog and the finest poker selection among all casinos not on GamStop.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

BetOnline is a well-rounded gambling house with a selection of casino games and other options. You can join the party with 350+ games on offer, including over 250 slot machines.

And while 30 poker games are undoubtedly impressive, it's the tournaments and poker promotions that steal the show. But more on that later.

The rest of the BetOnline catalog features 17 blackjack games, nine roulette variants, baccarat, bingo, and keno titles.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

After completing the registration at BetOnline, use the code BOLCASINO for a 100% match bonus up to $1,000. But as we mentioned, BetOnline shines in the poker department:

If you are interested in a $1,000 poker welcome bonus, use the code NEWBOL. And if you use crypto, go for CRYPTO100 for a 100% match up to $1,000 with only a 14x wagering requirement.

Moving down the poker line of promos, this non-GamStop casino offers players a string of fantastic bonuses to boost their confidence and earnings. For example, the Bad Beat Jackpot is there to pick you up after you lose despite having a strong hand.

If you're beaten despite scoring Four Of A Kind Deuces or better, your entire table wins the jackpot.

When you're all settled on the platform, you're welcome to join fellow UK players and worldwide gamblers in the $1 Million Sit & Go tournament.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.8/5

Very few casinos not on GamStop offer more than 15 banking options. BetOnline stands out here with its amazing list of 19 options. These methods vary from the traditional options like credit cards, MoneyGram, eChecks, and bank wire to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and many more.

Crypto payouts are faster, of course, but non-crypto payouts are fast as well.

You must withdraw at least $50 when banking with Bitcoin, and no more than $100,000. When funding your account, you need to deposit at least $20 and no more than $500,000.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

You can reach the help page from the bottom right corner of BetOnline’s website. Their customer service is available via live chat, email, or phone 24/7. And if you're looking for a public discussion, feel free to contact BetOnline on Twitter.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.8/5

Since the recent revamp, BetOnline entered the big league as a top-level online gambling site.

The website is sleek and elegant and loaded with info without becoming too cluttered. Everything is a click or two away, whichever online gambling sections you're after - games, betting, or poker 0 and every page loads fast.

BetOnline is mobile-friendly and offers instant-play titles. The poker section stands out once again with a dedicated app for Android, iOS, and PC.

4. El Royale - Best Deposit Bonus of all Non-GamStop Casinos

Pros:

240% deposit bonus

No deposit free spins promos

High-RTP games

No withdrawal fees

Cons:

Only two game providers

$150 minimum payout

El Royale is a hot new player on the block. The site was launched in 2020 and operates under the Curacao license. Like many other top new casino sites, it stands out with a string of top-notch promos.

Game Variety: 4/5

If you're looking for slots sites not on GamStop or non-UK slots sites, El Royale is one of the best options.

Apart from 200+ slot games with a high average RTP, the site boasts around 20 video poker variants, eight blackjack games, and 13 live casino options.

You can also play baccarat, roulette, and keno games. You will not find bingo titles here, though.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

El Royale offers a 240% first deposit bonus, but the promotions don’t stop there. There are also numerous codes for free spins, deposit bonuses, and more.

For example, you can use the bonus code “CASHNOW” to get 40 no deposit free spins on Cash Bandits 3, a high-RTP slot game.

On the other hand, the minimum deposit to claim the sign-up bonus varies from $10 to $30, depending on your banking preference.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4/5

The banking options available at El Royale are solid, even though they’re nothing to write home about. You can make a deposit using MasterCard, Visa, wire transfers, BPay, Neosurf, PayID, BTC, or ETH.

The minimum deposit amount ranges from $10 for Neosurf to $30 for credit cards and PayID.

When you request a withdrawal, El Royale will require proof of identity, and you can expect most payouts to be processed within 1-3 business days.

Customer Service: 4/5

El Royale’s customer support is available over a dedicated phone line, email, or live chat. The FAQ section covers a lot of ground, but we shaved off a point for the complete lack of a search bar.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 5/5

El Royale is fast and responsive, and the main menu makes it easy to find all the pages within seconds.

What’s more, it is mobile-friendly and optimized for smartphones and tablets operating on Android and iOS. Like with most non-Gamstop casino sites, you won't find a dedicated app here.

Runners-Up:

How We Picked the Best Non-GamStop Casino Sites

Game variety is one of the essential factors when searching for the best casino not on GamStop. We searched high and low for all types of gambling games. We want slots, table games, and a dedicated live casino section if possible.

Bonuses and Promotions:

We made sure to single out gambling sites stuffed with generous bonuses and promotions. These include free spins, no-deposit bonuses, prize tournaments, and more. And speaking of welcome bonuses, we also looked for low wagering requirements.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed:

Firstly, we assess banking variety for deposits and withdrawals; the more options, the merrier. We also looked for online casinos that support the big three categories - traditional banking, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. Secondly, we’re looking for low to zero fees. Finally, we’re looking for fast payouts (if possible, under 24 hours).

Customer Service:

We made sure to single out online casinos with 24/7 customer service available through various channels. For a casino not on GamStop to stand out in this department, it has to offer both live chat and email customer support. A public forum or community chat is also a huge advantage.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness:

Many users worldwide play on mobile devices, including UK casino players. That is why we don't accept non-GamStop sites without solid mobile optimization. An online casino must also deliver a responsive and fast-loading website.



Top Casinos Not on GamStop: FAQ

What are Non-Gamstop Casino Sites?

As the name suggests, these are casino sites not listed on GamStop, the self-exclusion program that’s often a part of the UK gambling sites. It doesn’t mean that these are any less reputable or safe - they are just not part of that program.

How to Find Non-Gamstop Online Casinos?

Search for online casinos not licensed under the UK Gambling Commission. The rundown of the best non-UK sites not on GamStop is available in this article.

How to Cancel GamStop?

It’s not possible to cancel GamStop. The service excludes players from the UK gambling industry when they agree to the self-exclusion period. The non-UK-licensed casinos like these ones are a way to keep playing online.

Are Non-GamStop Casinos Licensed?

While not every non-Gamstop casino online is licensed, those casinos we recommend are 100% licensed by reputable gambling authorities such as Curacao. Every online casino listed on this rundown is completely safe and secure to use.

When Is My Gamstop Exclusion Period Over?

Simply open your GamStop profile and check the remaining exclusion time. Alternatively, you can reach out to GamStop support, and they will send you the info via email.

Which Online Casinos Are Not on GamStop?

All the sites listed in this article are not on GamStop. Our favorite non-GamStop casino is Wild Casino, but all the other ones are worth your attention, too. For example, check out El Royale if you’re looking for the top promotions or BetOnline if you like to play online poker.



Comparison of the Top 5 Casino Sites Not on GamStop

If you're short on time, check out our summary of the top 5 online casinos not registered with GamStop:

Wild Casino: Overall, the best online casino not registered with GamStop. You can get up to $9,000 in crypto welcome bonuses, enjoy 18 live dealer games, and much more.

Red Dog: Most non-UK casinos have great welcome bonuses, but Red Dog stands out with its generous deposit match and no deposit free spins bonus with the code FREEBANDITS.

BetOnline: Use the code BOLCASINO for a 100% match bonus up to $1,000 or NEWBOL for the same amount on poker games. BetOnline hosts 30 poker variations, which is better than with most non-UK casinos.

El Royale: One of the best non-GamStop sites for promos. New users can get a 240% deposit bonus and claim multiple no deposit free spins after that.

How to Get Started at a Casino Not on GamStop

The process is as simple as it gets - sometimes even simpler than with the GamStop UK casinos. We’ll use Wild Casino, our no. 1 pick, as an example:

1. Create an Account

Visit the Wild Casino site and hit the orange Join Now button in the upper right corner.

Enter your first and last name, email, country, ZIP code, date of birth, and desired password.

Click Create Account.

2. Check Your Email

Visit the email address you used for registration.

Check the Wild Casino welcome message.

Click the link inside the message to verify your registration and data.

3. Make the First Deposit

Visit the deposit section of your Wild Casino profile.

Enter the payment info for the first deposit and select the preferred banking option.

Claim your welcome bonus and start playing!

So, What Are the Top Non-GamStop Gambling Sites?

We hope we helped you find the best casinos not on GamStop.

Out of all casino sites listed here, Wild Casino is our favorite. It earned the gold medal today thanks to its exceptional games, bonuses, crypto promotions, and cool design. Still, another one of the sites not in the GamStop scheme might be a better pick for you.

Ultimately, don’t forget to gamble responsibly and have fun.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline on 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

This site is 100% independent and reader-supported, but we may receive communion from third-party sites or affiliate links. Regardless, we ensure we provide information for your best online gambling experience.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organisations: