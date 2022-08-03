*Article contains affiliate links, we may get fees from partners

When it comes to talking to random strangers or meeting attractive women for a stimulating conversation, chat sites cannot be beaten. They provide you with a unique experience and let you build exciting relationships in real time. But how to choose the best chatting site and what else to know to successfully live chat with women? In this article we will tell you how to find chat rooms, give you a review of the main chat platforms and give you tips with which you will definitely become successful in your own endeavors. Let's start…

4 Best Chat Rooms To Chat With People Around The World

5 Chat Alternatives for Chatting with Women Online

Alternative sites recommended by Oliver Lewis that also give you the opportunity to connect and chat with single women from all over the world.

PlaceToChat Review— best chatting website to meet Slavic singles online

Popularity (Visits/Mo.) 1.6 million Gender ratio 69% male/31% female Registration Free Paid Version From $2.99 Official Site Placetochat.com

Usability and interface

PlaceToChat is a relatively new platform where you can chat online, which probably explains the fact that it has a very contemporary and convenient user interface. Registration takes no more than 2 minutes.

The top menu of the page contains every feature you may need, but if you want to talk to beautiful random strangers, they are literally anywhere on this site. PlaceToChat has multiple banners with female profiles, so you will always find a new and attractive person to talk to.

Audience

PlaceToChat does not put any limitations on the kind of women who can use the site, but it just so happens that it's a place where you can primarily live chat with women from Eastern Europe.

Single women from Eastern Europe, are eagerly waiting for messages from foreign guys. So if you're in the mood to chat to women, this chat room to make friends is where you need to be.

Communication features

PlaceToChat is a site where you can talk to women online, so chat is obviously its most used feature. Here is what else you can do if you want to explore other communication channels or deepen the connection between you and foreign single women:

Exchange letters

Send chat stickers

Send virtual gifts

Send photographs and videos

Send a real gift

Use chat icebreakers

Pricing and free features

Unlike most local chat rooms, Place To Chat room web doesn't charge you anything just for being there. You can join up and browse the site completely for free. You can also wink at other members for free. However, when you are ready to send direct messages to women, you will need to pay for them using credits.

Live chat costs 2 credits per minute, while sending a letter costs 30 credits. As a new member, you get 20 bonus credits, and then you can buy your first package of 20 credits for a special price of $2.99. Once you run out of them, you can choose one of several credit packages ranging from $9.99 to $149.99.

Pros

High quality audience. The female users of this site are not just good-looking women, but also sociable and clever individuals with whom you'll definitely enjoy chatting website.

Clear prices. This is not one of the free chat sites, but it's also not the site that will secretly charge you huge amounts of money. Your expenses depend only on how much you chat online.

Variety of features besides chat. Sure, even the name PlaceToChat suggests that it's a great place for an online chat, but if you want to take your communication to the next level, there are plenty of ways to do that.

Cons

No mobile apps. Although the design of PlaceToChat allows it to be used on any mobile devices, including iPhones and Android phones, through the browser, there are no apps you can actually download.

Customer support

The PlaceToChat.com has several sections that contain information for new members, so if you have a question about the site, you can start with those. There is also a customer support service available to every member: simply send your request to [email protected], and you can expect a reply in 24 hours.

Funchatt Review — exciting online chat with single Latin women

Popularity (Visits/Mo.) 649k Gender ratio 67% male/33% female Registration Free Paid Version From $2.99 Official Site Funchatt.com

Usability and interface

Unlike many chat rooms we have seen so far, Funchatt is one of the best chat sites where every element and graphic is there for a reason. It means that you can easily find what you're looking for and not get tired of confusing menu options and banners in your view.

You can join Funchatt online chat by filling out a brief registration form or by using your Google account. In both cases, you will also need to answer a few more questions about the type of new people you want to meet and your own dating experience and interests.

Audience

There is a diverse audience of women on Funchatt live chat room to make friends, but the biggest community on this site is single Latina women.

Some of them are looking for nothing more than meeting new friends and casual chat with multiple people, while others have more serious interests — you can find out about it from their profiles.

Communication tools

So how can you create a connection with a beautiful woman you see on Funchatt chatting site? Here are the most popular communication functions you can use there:

Private conversation via chat

Mail with photo/video attachments

Real and virtual gifts

Chat stickers

"Let's Talk" with popular chat icebreakers

Pricing and free features

Funchatt.com provides free access to the site when you simply want to browse and take a look around. However, when you are ready to chats online with a woman, make sure you have enough credits, which are the in-site currency of the site.

Chat costs 2 credits per minute, while sending a private chat photo is 10 credits. You will get 20 complimentary credits as a new user, and after that, you can purchase from 20 to 750 credits for $9.99 to $149.99 respectively.

Pros

Active community of attractive women. The singles of Funchatt women chat are a pleasure to look at, and what's even better, they seem to be actively invested in meeting and talking to foreign guys.

Adaptive site design. While a Funchatt app does not exist either for Android or iOS, you will undoubtedly enjoy using the mobile version of the service that has all the necessary features.

Social aspect. Funchatt women chat wants its members to actually interact and connect, which is why there is a Newsfeed feature allowing women to publish updates about their life and even their thoughts and dreams.

Cons

Limited search options. The search feature on Funchatt allows you to only filter women by their age and location, but most people want to be more specific when looking for new friends.

Customer support

Funchatt chat room web sites promise all-encompassing and responsive customer support, and in our experience, that's exactly what it's like. You can reach out to customer support via email at [email protected]

Talkliv Review — Online chat with single women from around the world

Popularity (Visits/Mo.) 590k Gender ratio 66% male/34% female Registration Free Paid Version From $2.99 Official Site Talkliv.com

Usability and interface

The one thing we can say about the interface of Talkliv is that even if it's your first time using online chat rooms, you will have no problem navigating its interface. It's pretty minimalistic and contains only the most necessary features. There are no games or forums — only high-quality conversation.

There are no Talkliv free online chat apps either, but you can get a comprehensive mobile chatting experience with the mobile browser version of the site. It's available both on Android and iOS devices and has all the features of the computer version.

Audience

Talkliv has women from different parts of the world, here you will find singles from any region. We should also point out that the singles on this womens chat site are rather active and often reach out to guys first.

Communication features

Obviously, chat rooms are the most popular feature of Talkliv, but what else can you do there? You can interact with single women by:

Sending them letters

Attaching photos and videos

Sending real and virtual gifts

Sending chat stickers

Using icebreakers to start the private conversation

Pricing and free features

Talkliv is a free chat room membership with paid key features. You can wink at someone for free, but chat and sending letters have their price in credits — 2 per minute and 30 per letter, respectively.

20 bonus credits will appear in your account once you join up. You can also buy from 20 to 750 credits for $9.99 to $149.99.

Pros

Lots of new people. New users regularly sign up to Talkliv local chat rooms, which gives you the ability to strike up interesting conversations with new personalities every day.

Video streams. While there is no opportunity to video chat with women, there are frequent video streams where you can watch beautiful single women in motion.

Adequate rates. With no mandatory fees for using the chat websites, the cost of being a member of Talkliv depends only on the amount of time you spend chatting.

Cons

No chat rooms for multiple people. There are plenty of chances to chat with single women one-on-one, but Talkliv does not support multi-user chat rooms.

Customer support

Customer support is one of the strong suits of Talkliv women chat room: simply send a letter to [email protected], and you can expect a detailed reply in 24 hours. At least that's what our experience was like.

MySpecialDates Review — Online chat with single women from Slavic countries

Popularity (Visits/Mo.) 300k Gender ratio 30% male/70% female Registration Free Paid Version From $2.99 Official Site MySpecialDates.com

Usability and interface

The site has a straightforward design and interface. It is not confusing and can help one with no online chatting experience navigate the website easily. Like most chatting websites, this online chat room has a minimalistic design that shows only the main features. Everything is focused on communication, so there won’t be any distractions.

Audience

This chat room is dedicated to Slavic women. Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and other Eastern European countries are present here. We should also point out that the singles on this women’s chat site are rather active and often reach out to guys first.

Communication features

The main feature here is chat rooms. However, you can have personalized communication with a woman in your private chat room. Still, MySpecialDates is a decent and developed chatting site with a number of options and features. Here are a few of them:

Send letters

Send chat stickers and messages

Attach photos and videos

Send real and virtual presents

Pricing and free features

First of all, this platform is free to use. In other words, you can use a lot of options without paying. However, MySpecialDates has a range of fee-based tools. To pay for these features, you need to purchase credits, which is the local currency of the site. Here are the options that require you to spend credits:

Sending messages to other members

Using the live chat with emojis and stickers

Viewing private photos of other members

Sending likes to the people on this site

Keep in mind that you get 10 free credits right after the registration. Moreover, as a one-time offer, you can buy 35 credits for only $2.99 instead of $13.

Pros

The database with beautiful Slavic singles is impressive. Every day, dozens of new accounts are created, so it won’t be difficult for you to find the right women to talk to!

The simplicity of the usage. This site is not difficult, so even if you have no online chatting experience, you can have the best time of your life and figure out how everything works in just a few minutes!

Decent balance of quality and cost. This site is not expensive but offers you great diversity and quality of communication tools.

Cons

No video communication. Unfortunately, there is only text-based communication on MySpecialDates.

Customer support

If you have any problems, you can contact customer services at [email protected], and they will help you with any issue you may have!

Benefits of chat rooms to find friends or love: Why should you consider them?

So should you meet and chat with singles instead of considering other communication methods? Here are the top 5 benefits of using online chat rooms to make friends that will make you want to try them ASAP:

Talking to random strangers allows you to let go of your inhibitions and chat about things you wouldn't normally talk about. It's a great opportunity to meet new friends you would never meet in real life — for example, from foreign countries. Chat online is a fun way to spend time when you're at home, work, or during your daily commute. It's a chance to get to know a foreign culture and maybe even learn a new language. In some cases, a private conversation in a chat room can lead to something more serious, like a real-life relationship.

Must-know tips on choosing a platform for chat with singles

So how to choose a platform for a successful online chat experience? Here are a few things recommended by datingcoachesnyc.com

Consider the audience of the online chatting site: where they are from, what they are interested in, and what their goals are.

Evaluate the design. You'll be spending hours on this site every day, so it needs to be both aesthetically pleasing and have a friendly user interface.

Find out if there's a mobile version. As a modern person, you shouldn't be glued to your computer if you want to meet and chat with strangers.

Research the online chats reputation. Most importantly, check out the popular review platforms like Sitejabber and Trustpilot, as well as look for other independent reviews online.

Watch out for red flags. The online chat sites shouldn't make any incredible promises or guarantee you anything. All you should expect is a fun chatting website experience, and anything beyond that is nothing but a nice bonus.

How to talk to singles online: 5 tips to succeed in chat rooms

How to start a chat with strangers online?

Don't go for something generic or send the same private message to 50 strangers. Tailor the message to what you see on their profile, such as their home city, favorite movie, or occupation.

How to make an interlocutor fall for you in a chat?

The key thing here is to make yourself stand out. You need to be funnier, wittier, more sincere, more attentive, and more romantic than other people who may chat to your interlocutor.

When to ask for a date?

Always get to know each other well before going on a real-life date. It can take you from three to six months of regular communication to decide whether you want to take it to real life.

What to chat about with strangers?

Some of the foolproof conversation topics include travel, food, popular culture, childhood and family, work, and dreams or aspirations.

What to avoid being successful in chat rooms?

Avoid being creepy or overly suggestive when your communication just begins with users. Also, avoid making it too serious — keeping things fun and lighthearted is always the best strategy.

Are online chat rooms dangerous?

The safety of online chat rooms has always been the subject of many debates. Generally speaking, there is nothing dangerous about chat with singles online, as long as you exercise the necessary precautions:

Don't share too much of your personal information.

Critically assess the stranger's profile to make sure it's not fake.

Be wary of users asking you to send money.

Always suggest the first meeting in a public location.

Don't hesitate to contact customer support in case of a suspicious situation.

Final thoughts

Even if you haven't tried to chat online in years, you should know that the online chat room industry is alive and well, and in fact growing at a rapid pace. Thousands of users have fascinating conversations, make new friends, or even meet romantic partners through online chat rooms, so if you decide to try them, you won't be disappointed either.

FAQ

Are chat rooms still a thing?

They sure are! People use popular messaging apps and chats for all kinds of purposes, from organizing discussion groups to creating engaging conversations with random strangers. However, the number one way to use live chat rooms is definitely to talk to singles.

How to find the right chat room to make friends for me?

The first thing you need to do is decide what exactly you want to achieve. Do you want to talk to interesting people, make new friends, or meet a single person for a romantic endeavor? Then research popular chatting sites and find the one that meets your expectations and budget. Our choice is Placetochat.com

What are the top platforms to chat with people?

When we are choosing the best dating chat room, we are paying attention to several factors: quality of the audience, usability, availability of an app or mobile site version, adequate pricing, and good customer support.

Right now, we consider Talkliv, Funchatt, PlaceToChat and MySpecialDate to be the top 4 platforms to chat with single people of the world online.

How do I start a conversation with a stranger in an online chat?

Starting a private conversation with random people, even when they are beautiful women or handsome men, is not hard: the best way to do it is to point out something in her profile that matches your own views. You can also think of a witty opening line — making an interlocutor laugh can go a long way.

Is it better to use free or paid chat rooms?

There are many free chat rooms on the internet, but the experience you get there is typically far from ideal. Free chat rooms are hardly moderated and there is little to no customer support. Moreover, a free chatroom can often look obsolete and feel old. Paid chat rooms online, on the other hand, try to maintain a good experience for every user and are a pleasure to use.