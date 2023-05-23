Best Delta 8 Vape Disposables For 2023

The hemp-based THC industry has grown rapidly because of the explosive popularity of Delta 8 THC. There are so many different ways to enjoy this minor cannabinoid. One of the most popular ways to do Delta 8 is through vaping. When Delta 8 vape cartridges are attached to their appropriate vape batteries, individuals inhale the vapor created from heating up the oil inside the cart. Most people claim to have a controllable buzz that is much more functional than traditional marijuana after vaping Delta 8. But there are now a whole line of disposable vape pens available from reputable brands across the country. It can be hard to determine which vape pen to decide on.

About Delta 8 Disposable Vapes

But before we go into detail on the different brands and which disposable is the best of the best, let's establish what a Delta 8 disposable vape is. Inside each disposable is 1 mL of Delta 8 vape oil, similar to what is inside each individual vape cartridge you purchase and attach to a battery. Disposables have the oil inside and are their own battery, so they don't need to be attached to anything. However they can't be refilled, so once the oil runs out, the pen itself needs to be tossed. Hence, disposable.

How does a Disposable Delta 8 Vape Pen Work?

Each Delta 8 disposable pen can easily be used. No bigger than a standard cartridge, disposables are thinner and can easily fit in your pocket or inside a purse or bag. On typical batteries, there's a button to push to begin the heating process to turn the Delta 8 oil into a vapor to inhale. But with disposable vape pens, they are breath activated. All you need to do is inhale with the tip of the disposable in your mouth and inhale. This will activate the internal battery and create a vapor you can inhale.

Are Delta 8 Disposables Worth the Hype?

Absolutely! Delta 8 disposables are excellent under most conditions. The discreet design helps the vape to fit comfortably in your hand and slide into a pocket or a bag when not in use. Consumers across the country have begun to order and consume more and more disposable pens over standard cartridges because of the simplicity of the design and ease of use.

However, because Delta 8 THC is growing in popularity, there are some low-quality or even counterfeit products circulating the market that some companies make in an attempt to get money fast. It’s hard to know who’s doing things right without doing the research, so we’re doing the research for you! That's why we've thoroughly investigated the most popular brands available to build out this list. Without further ado - here is our list of the Best Delta 8 Vape Disposables by brand.

#1. 3CHI - A Known Leader in Delta 8 THC Quality

3CHI was the FIRST hemp producer to bring Delta 8 THC to the market and sell it at an affordable price. 3CHI has even been featured on ESPN, Rolling Stone Magazine, Barstool Sports, and ABC News. Most recently, they became the first hemp-derived THC brand to be a sponsor for a major sport. The No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet takes the stage in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Tyler Reddick behind the wheel.

The company was founded and is still led by a biochemist (and a lab team of natural science experts). 3CHI has always had its foundational basis in the science of hemp and hemp products. They use independent, third-party labs to ensure their products are the purest and best Delta 8 on the market. With their oil setting a gold standard, 3CHI’s oil is 95% Delta 8 and 5% Terpenes.

The purity of 3CHI Delta 8 THC products is unsurpassed on the market. These guys wrote the book on Delta 8 THC in all its forms. Their THC potency is practically unparalleled. Consumers usually report a quick, comfortable, and pleasant experience when using 3CHI Delta 8 disposable vapes, which keeps them coming back for more. What’s more, there are a dozen different flavors with strain-specific terpenes in their disposable offerings, as well as CDT blends.

Highlights:

3CHI continuously puts out some of the highest-quality Delta 8 products on the market and continues to be a top contender in purity and popularity. Delta 8 THC Vape Disposable offerings come in a dozen flavors with various effects to them. Pure Delta 8 THC gold oil (vape juice), free of vitamin e acetate can be found inside every disposable. 3CHI also combines cannabis-derived terpenes (CDTs) like Blue Dream with their lab-tested oil, ensuring the user has the safest and best experience.

3CHI uses independent, third-party laboratories to test their Delta 8 THC oils and full-spectrum batch testing to make sure they are the purest in the market. These oils are also federally compliant, meaning they contain no more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill.

Pros:

Purest Delta 8 oil on the market

Excellent customer service

Third-party testing

A dozen flavors and combinations

No artificial flavors or ingredients

Vegan

Cons:

One of the few companies with phone support, but can be difficult to reach

#2. Reefer’s Bay - Quickly Growing with Super Strong Disposables

The Reefer’s Bay motto is “Live The Island Way.” Reefer’s Bay set out on a great voyage to create their own liquid gold with their affordable and pure Delta 8 Vape Disposables, after finding that others in the market were offering poor-quality products. Even with modest offerings, Reefer’s Bay is consistently putting quality over quantity. They just want you to, “Show you their booty,” as the brand likes to say.

The team at Reefer’s Bay knows cannabis. And U.S. sourced hemp means everything to Reefer’s Bay, keeping everything as local and within the country as possible to support other businesses as well. Third-party testing shows the purity of Reefer’s Bay Vape disposables as well as their federal compliance. Each disposable contains no more than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC and falls under the hemp definition.

Highlight:

Each Delta 8 Vape disposable contains 95% pure Delta 8 oil and 5% terpenes, some of which are derived from cannabis. These make for an overall improved experience because of the natural additives from the cannabis plant itself. Reefer’s Bay also never uses any cutting agents or artificial flavors to keep their Vape Disposables the very best.

There are seven different Delta 8 vape disposables flavors including Collins Ave, Lions Mane, Londonchello, Medellin, Mellow Runtz, Ocean Beach, and Snow Montana. Each offers unique, tasty flavors that Delta 8 vape newbies and connoisseurs alike will love.

Pros:

All-natural flavors

Third-party tested

Great value

Cons:

Limited flavors

#3 . Skyhio - Great Products at Midwest Prices

Skyhio is a Midwest-based company aiming for super high-quality Delta 8 Vape Disposables at super low prices. These are real Delta 8 THC perfectionists, and they believe everyone deserves to experience Delta 8 in its purest form without going broke. Plus, Skyhio continues to innovate its Delta 8 products to help them stand out from the competition.

Skyhio solely derives its products from U.S. sourced hemp to make their quality Delta 8 products. Additionally, they have their Delta 8 Vape disposables tested for purity and quality by a third-party lab. They proudly provide their lab results for consumers to see on their website so they can be as transparent with the public as possible.

The best part of Skyhio? Their already affordable Delta 8 THC Disposable Vapes go on sale occasionally - but the sales often happen randomly and don’t last long, so you have to follow closely (Tip: follow Twitter @skyhio_ for announcements). A great quality brand at super manageable prices?. Yes, please! Needless to say, consumers always come back to Skyhio for good deals.

Highlight:

Skyhio offers Delta 8 THC Disposable Vapes in only a few flavors, each with its own great taste. Each one has also gotten some amazing reviews from consumers. Skyhio also offers free shipping on all their products with orders over $99. And with each vape averaging under $30, someone can get five different flavors and free shipping without going broke.

Pros:

High-Quality Delta 8 THC

Quick shipping

Third-Party lab testing

Great taste

Cons:

No returns and limited exchanges

Online customer service forum only currently

How Did We Choose These Products?

With this complete list, these are our top three brands for Delta 8 Vape disposables. But how did we come up with this list? There are several factors actually. For example, during our lengthy investigation, several brands were removed during the manufacturing stages simply because they don’t meet our high-quality standards. Let’s take a look at several other factors that led to our top five list.

Hemp Source

Knowing where each company gets its hemp sourced form was a high priority for us. We wanted to make sure it was American-grown hemp from suppliers who don’t use pesticides or other harsh chemical sprays on their crops. The soil was also a factor as it needed to be nutritious and meet the demands of even a hearty crop like hemp.

Production Method

How a hemp manufacturer produces hemp-derived products like Delta 8 THC and other cannabinoids from the hemp plant is also important to look at. According to our research, CO2 is the preferred method in the hemp industry. This process uses CO2 liquid as a solvent. The liquid then turns to vapor at high pressure, leaving the cannabinoids behind. It's a gentle process that leaves each cannabinoid in its purest form. Using CO2 also makes sure that no toxic residues are left behind in the cannabinoids, guaranteeing the purity of each batch.

Ingredients

With so many artificial ingredients on the market, we wanted to make sure that these brands didn’t add artificial flavoring or colors to their vapes. We made sure that no cutting agents were added to any vapes. Each brand listed doesn’t add MCT, VG, PG, or PEG oils to the disposables. Each also uses natural terpenes (think pineapple express), including cannabis-derived terpenes, to make for the smoothest and most authentic vape possible.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Any brand that didn’t use third-party testing facilities was automatically thrown out. It’s crucial that an outside lab can verify the potency of each individual product. Delta 8 THC products must contain no more than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC in order to be legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. Delta 9 THC is federally illegal above 0.3% and beyond that, only a handful of states have legalized its recreational use and sales of it. Brands that do not test their products at all, or fail to use an outside facility, are failing to ensure the quality and consistency of their products.

Brand Reputation

Reputation is also a huge factor in this list. How a company presents itself online can be important. If the brand has a favorable reputation, it has public support. Customer service is also a huge factor in a brand’s reputation. If customer service is nonexistent or doesn’t treat their customers fairly, then they did not qualify for this list.

What to Look for When Purchasing Your Delta 8 Vape Disposables

Even with narrowing down to our top three Delta 8 Vape disposable brands, it can still be intimidating to determine which vape you should try. Fear not, we also break down what to look for in a Delta 8 vape disposable and what would be best suited for what you are looking for.

Ingredients

When you look at Delta 8 THC disposables, it's important to see what ingredients are included in each. It's best to avoid artificial flavoring and preservatives. Artificial flavoring can add to the taste and flavor of a disposable, but it tends to be very intense and may not taste great. It’s also important to not consume GMO hemp, which all of the brands mentioned in our above list do not use.

You should also be aware of the vape disposable ingredients and cannabis strains if you have any special dietary preferences. Anyone with a gluten allergy should make sure there are no gluten products in vape pens. The same applies to anyone looking for vegan products - make sure all ingredients meet vegan standards.

Third-Party Lab Testing

As we mentioned early when using concentrated cannabinoid products, making sure a brand uses third-party lab testing is crucial to make sure you are using products that are free from residual solvents or any other artificial additives. Any brand that doesn’t use an independent lab for testing or one that doesn’t readily show its lab results is a brand to be skeptical of. They are unable to guarantee the good quality of their product which is a huge contributing factor for untrustworthy brands.

If you see reports on websites, but they are outdated or you have concerns, feel free to ask questions or ask for a current report. Reputable brands with high-quality products will ensure that customers get the best products and will back up their claims with data.

Potency

If you are researching Delta 8 THC disposables for the first time, potency may not make much sense to you. The best thing to do is start your own trial and error experiment to see what works best for you and what you can comfortably tolerate. It’s best to start with a low dose, such as one puff on a vape disposable, and then increase from there after you get used to how your body feels.

Color

Previously, any Delta 8 Vape disposable that wasn’t a clear color was considered bad. Now with more advanced lab testing, Gold and amber are acceptable Delta 8 oil colors. However, if your Delta 8 disposable appears cloudy or you can’t easily see through it, then it is best to find a different disposable. These strange appearances could be a sign of inadequate filtering or other concern.

Cost

This is the biggest factor to look at when you are deciding on your Delta 8 Vape disposable. It’s best to set a budget and stick to it as some brands can be much more expensive than others. However, Delta 8 Vape disposables shouldn’t break the bank. Most of the brands on the above list offer competitive prices with the best quality. Additionally, brands do offer discounts multiple times a year for various reasons. Finding deals is the cherry on top of the Delta 8 vape disposable sundae that makes a purchase that much sweeter.

Customer Service

It’s important to look at the customer policies, such as shipping and returns. Most brands will make sure you are satisfied with your purchase and will help with any issues or concerns you bring to them in a timely manner. There are refund policies in place with limited days available, so make sure to contact customer service within the policy days to make sure you get taken care of.

Lastly, take a look at shipping. Some brands offer free shipping on all products or over a certain purchase amount. Make sure you know what a brand offers when purchasing your Delta 8 vape disposables.

Common Delta 8 THC Questions

What is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid found in the cannabis and hemp plants. Delta 8 THC became federally legal in 2018 under the 2018 Farm Bill. A cousin to Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 offers a similar euphoric feeling after consumption, but in a more controlled fashion according to users. Several have said they consistently use Delta 8 for anxiety, depression, and continued pain or swelling. Delta 8 products are commonly available but not limited to: vape disposables, tinctures, gummies, drinks, edibles, and concentrates.

Is Delta 8 Legal?

Absolutely! In 2018, Congress passed the Farm Bill, which federally legalized industrial hemp l. As long as a product contains less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC, it's defined as industrial hemp. Because Delta 8 and Delta 9 are structurally different from each other on the molecular level, Delta 8 naturally contains less than 0.3% Delta 9. This makes Delta 8 products federally legal across the states.

However, there are some states which have banned or now regulate Delta 8 products. Make sure to research the laws in your state before purchasing any Delta 8 products. Laws change frequently, so check back often to make sure you are following your state’s laws.

How Much Delta 8 Vape Can I Take?

How much Delta 8 you can use depends on your age, weight, previous usage, and any medical conditions you may have. It’s different for every person. That’s why we recommend starting low, like with a small puff, to figure out what best works for you.

The potency of a vape disposable is also something to make note of. If a disposable has a potency of 900mg of Delta 8 or more, one to two puffs is the typical dosage. This will allow you to feel the effects of Delta 8 quickly without feeling overwhelmed. If you are looking into Delta 8 vapes for any medicinal reasons,talk to your healthcare provider first to make sure vaping is a good option for you.

Can I Overdose on Delta 8 THC?

You Can’t! Delta 8 THC is a safe cannabinoid, so even if you want to have some extra fun, you won’t die. There are still some consequences. You may feel an increase in anxiety and your heartbeat if you vape an excessive amount of Delta 8 THC. These side effects may seem overwhelming at first, but do fade as you hydrate yourself and eventually fall asleep.

Keep in mind, the more puffs you vape and the more frequently you vape, the more your body will build up a tolerance. Once you have an increased tolerance built up, you won’t feel the same buzz as before. If that happens, it’s recommended to take a tolerance break. This means no Delta 8 THC consumption for a few weeks. This lets the tolerance fade away. Once you’ve completed your break, you can consume Delta 8 again and feel the same euphoric effects as before with a smaller amount of Delta 8, like when you first started.

Will I Pass a Drug Test?

The simple answer is no. Drug screening, also called drug tests, detect traces of any THC. Delta 8 is a THC cannabinoid, so it will show up as positive on a drug test searching for THC. The drug tests currently in use can’t determine the subtle difference between the THC cannabinoids. So Delta 8, Delta 10, THCv, and more, will show up positive on a drug test.

If you are planning on taking a drug test, make sure to not vape or consume THC at least three weeks before the test. This will help make sure you are less likely to test positive. If you consume a large amount of THC, or THC frequently, you may need to stop consuming THC for a longer period of time as the longer you consume or the more you consume, the more THC is built up in your system and the longer it will take to filter out.

My Delta 8 Vape Disposable Keeps Clogging. What Should I do?

Clogging is a common occurrence in both vape disposables and vape cartridges. It happens when not all of the vapor leaves the mouthpiece before it cools back down. The best way to fight this is to take light, quick puffs without overheating the oil. If you do find your disposable is clogged, rub it in your hands for a minute to warm up the oil, then heat it for a second to loosen the oil. After that, take a puff and make sure you are able to vape again.

How Do I Store Delta 8 Vape Disposables?

The best way to store your Delta 8 disposable is keeping them upright, away from extreme heat or sunlight, and at room temperature. Standing them upright will help prevent any clogging or leakage. Keeping your vape disposables away from heat or sunlight will guarantee they last longer. Heat affects the potency of your disposable, making it less effective as time goes on the more and more it gets heated up outside of the pen itself.

Delta 8 THC Vape Disposable Verdict

With that, this concludes our list of the Best Delta 8 THC Vape disposables you can find on the market. We’ve also provided information on what to look for when purchasing disposables and answered common questions about Delta 8 THC. Even if you don’t agree with our recommendations, it's still important to know what to look for when you buy any Delta 8 vape disposables. It should be made of quality hemp and tested at an independent third-party lab to ensure the best quality of products.

For us, we highly recommend purchasing your Delta 8 vape disposables from 3CHI. The brand offers the purest Delta 8 vape disposables on the market at affordable prices. There are a dozen different flavors, all with 95% pure Delta 8 and 5% terpenes to create the best vaping experience possible.

The best part? They continue to innovate the hemp industry, not just with their Delta 8 products, but with other cannabinoids like HHC and THCv. 3CHI is definitely the way to go when it comes to Delta 8 THC.