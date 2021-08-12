Sugar daddy websites have made sugar dating and finding a mutually beneficial relationship easier than ever before. However, not all sugar dating sites are made equal. This article covers the most popular sugar daddy sites for 2022 to help you avoid sites with fake profiles, scammers, low success rates, and expensive premium plans. Avoid wasting time and money on sugar sites that don't work or don't offer the type of sugar daddy dating you are looking for. We've tried all of the top sugar daddy sites for you, so you don't have to!

10 Best Sugar Daddy Dating Sites (2022):

Best Overall Website - SugarDaddy.com

Richest Sugar Daddies - SecretBenefits.com

Best for Long-Term Relationships - EstablishedMen.com

Best for No Strings Attached Relationships - AshleyMadison.com

Safest - RichMeetBeautiful.com

Best Sugar Dating App - Seeking.com

Best No Meet Sugar Dating App - Sudy.App

Best Site/App that Allows Sending Money - WhatsYourPrice.com

Best Online-Only Sugar Dating Site - SugarDaddyForMe.com

Best for Sugar Mommas - CougarLife.com

SugarDaddy is considered the granddaddy sugar daddy website. Not only has Sugar Daddy been around for over 16 years making it the oldest sugar dating website, but it's also considered the most reliable platform in the space to find a real sugar relationship online.

The Sugar Daddy dating site has also been given a fresh new look to compliment this site's ongoing strides to provide the best sugar dating website to wealthy men and younger women searching for real mutually beneficial long-term relationships.

One of the best features of this sugar baby site is its fast new and sleek interface which allows users to quickly navigate and search for their perfect match. This no-nonsense approach results in happier users and faster real results.

Another unique feature is its credit system. Sugar babies will be thrilled to know that they get to use all of the site's features for free. Sugar daddies get to create a profile and search for free. There are no monthly membership fees. Sugar daddies only need to pay for credits to open messaging with another member or view sugar babies' secret photos once given permission by the sugar baby he's in contact with.

Not only do we believe SugarDaddy.com is one of the best sugar daddy sites, but their users also do. With over a million members and a gender ratio of about 50/50, SD boasts itself to be the world's largest sugar daddy dating website with members in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

Don't take our word for it, sign up on SugarDaddy.com and try the best sugar daddy site today!

SecretBenefits.com - Richest Sugar Daddies

If you want to increase your odds of finding a rich sugar daddy to pamper you check out Secret Benefits. According to SB, most of their male members that disclose their annual income and net worth are making over $250,000 with net worth's over $500,000. SB does not require members to disclose this information

It's also hard to miss the raving user reviews about SB being one of the best sugar daddy sites. Many reviews mention the ease of using the site as well as how they were able to find their perfect match in a relatively short amount of time.

This sugar dating site does encourage its members to be verified via video, and we did notice plenty of verified sugar daddies and sugar babies as well as new and online members while testing the site. There are over one million members found mostly in North America as well as a fairly large membership in the UK and Australia as well.

The member support was also very quick to respond to our inquiry via email and was very polite and professional in the correspondence. Their small but mighty team works around the clock to keep user's needs taken care of as well as moderates profiles to assure quality and safety.

Keeping in the sugar dating spirit, sugar babies get to use the site completely for free, so they can keep those credit cards in their Gucci bags. Other members are encouraged to check out the site first to see if there are women of interest in their search area. Creating a profile and searching are free for daddies who only need credits to open unlimited messaging with sugar babies.

If you're looking for mutually beneficial relationships with rich daddies, check out SecretBenefits.com!

EstablishedMen.com - Best for Long-Term Relationships

Established Men is one of the sites that's been around for a while but seems to escape the online sugar radar. Wealthy men may find this fact very appealing if they would rather avoid the traditional sugar daddy stigma.

This premium dating site has over 200,000 members in the USA with a ratio of 70/30 women to men. Successful men should be thrilled about this but be prepared for your inbox to be busy as women can also message for free. Premium membership starts at $79 per month and goes up to 12 months for $300. Premium features include an elite badge, the ability to unlock private photos, see female member's messages, and flirting back.

Rich men who sign up will have to provide proof of income when signing up which may or may not be a turn-off for some. The vetting process is reportedly tedious but once you get through it you will find beautiful women that may have otherwise been cautious are much more open to chat.

Ambitious career-oriented babies might find luck here if they are looking for more of a mentor daddy. Wealthy established men are often entrepreneurs or C-suite executives that are often very open to helping younger women climb the career ladder of their choice including helping with schooling and making professional connections.

Other dating sites may be larger and more in the spotlight within the sugar dating space, so if you are interested in playing the numbers game or being in the limelight this may not be the site for you. If you rather meet a wealthy man or hot young woman without all of the stigma and expectations that come with sugaring this may be a great option for you.

If this sugar daddy website sounds like what you were looking for, try EstablishedMen.com.

AshleyMadison.com - Best for NSA

Many familiar with the online dating scene may best know Ashley Madison as an affair dating site, yet when discretion is key among the many married and spoken-for members on this site you will also find people open to the idea of being sugar mommas and sugar daddies.

Despite its somewhat notorious reputation over the years, Ashley Madison continues to be a very active website as there are not many other decent options out there for affair sites. Members are often looking for low-key relationships with no strings attached and are willing to pay to assure this which is why it's often lumped in as a sugar daddy website alternative.

Signing up on Ashley Madison is surprisingly easy and members can opt-in for an anonymous profile (with fake user info), discreet payment methods/billing, and discreet desktop and mobile app access. In order to find sugar daddies, a sugar momma, or sugar babies you may need to tiptoe into the subject, yet many user reviews have reported having found a sugar relationship here.

Ashley Madison is another site that has found members are more active and happier with a credit system. Women should be happy to hear that messaging is free but men will need to purchase credits to do just about anything on this site.

We should mention that since the 2015 data breach, this site has done everything it can to assure this doesn't happen again, but we do recommend that you keep your personal information safe and off of the site as much as possible.

If you're looking for a great alternative to a traditional sugar site check out AshleyMadison.com.

RichMeetBeautiful.com - Safety

When it comes down to privacy and safety, RichMeetBeautilful.com takes the cake compared to other sugar baby sites that we tested. It's understood that safety is and should be a primary concern for anyone using a dating website, but most would agree that both sugar daddies and sugar babies especially value their privacy and safety.

While no sugar daddy site is guaranteed to be completely safe, we have to give credit to Rich Meet Beautiful as being the safest sugar daddy dating site on our list. Not only are new profiles manually verified, but sugar babies can also link their Facebook account, or chat with other sugar babies for free.

It’s also the safest sugar daddy website because it uses SSL encryption security. Many members also enjoy that you may join this site anonymously.

The site has special features such as a “private keys” request, where a baby can ask for specific gifts. There’s also a blog full of informative and insightful posts about the sugar baby-sugar daddy dynamic and how to best navigate it for success.

If your top priority is peace of mind try RichMeetBeautiful.com.

Seeking.com - Best Sugar Dating App

We found Seeking has the most active and smooth-running sugar daddy app. Formerly known as Seeking Arrangement, as well as their sister site, Miss Travel, are two of the most used and to find sugar arrangements.

What we like about Seeking Arrangement and Miss Travel as a sugar site and app is its excellent user ratio. This sugar daddy website claims to have far more female sugar babies than sugar daddies using their service, and from what we can tell, this is true especially due to the promotion of their Sugar Baby University.

Seeking is operating in over 139 countries and provides different languages which might make the app an excellent option for rich sugar daddies who are seeking partners from another country. Seeking and Miss Travel also offer a new video chat which is great especially for long-distance relationships.

We should also note that Seeking has gone through its share of bad press, and has had its share of celebrity scandals, so beware if you are looking for more of a discreet sugar daddy site.

Since Seeking is considered one of the best sugar daddy sites with an app for Androids expect to pay for it. The monthly membership starts at $99.99 per month for a premium subscription and goes up to $249.99 for a Diamond subscription for 30 days. Sugar babies can join and use the site for free.

If you are a mobile app user and want exposure on the largest sugar daddy website, try Seeking.com.

Sudy.app - Best No Meet Sugar Dating App

For those digital sugar babies out there looking for the perfect virtual sugar daddy you may have your work cut out for you, but since more people than ever are isolating themselves, you may be in luck.

Sudy is fairly new to the sugar dating scene but users are already liking what they’re seeing. The app is well designed, attractive, interactive, and easy to use. There's also an entertaining social aspect to Sudy with a great interactive blog and community forum that shares various real sugar dating experiences, which gives newbies the chance to get a taste for sugaring before arranging anything in real life.

This sugar daddy app does charge $14.99 for premium sugar babies and 69.99 for premium sugar daddies. You can also earn sugar coins by doing various things that you can use to buy sugars. These coins can be earned through completing tasks on the app like logging in for a certain number of days, sharing about Sudy.app on your social media, etc.

If you're the sugar baby type wondering how much money does he make? Not to worry, Sudy also verifies income which makes sure that sugar babies aren’t wasting their time.

We also recommend taking advantage of the free search filters. There are well over 100,000 users on Sudy so far, so it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.

So if you’re looking to dip your toe in the sugar bowl without committing to a meet up try Sudy.app.

WhatsYourPrice.com - Best Site/App that Allows Sending Money

WhatsYourPrice.com is another great option for sugar babies to earn income from their admirers. This is one of the few sugar daddy sites that allow you to receive payments through the site. Whatsyourprice.com offers an auction-style dating website where Sugar Daddies can send offers for a date, and Sugar Babies can accept offers for a first date to cover the cost of dressing up, putting on makeup, and taking time for the date. Once an offer is accepted, a Sugar Daddy can communicate with the Sugar Baby and set up a date.





Membership and browsing are free.





So, if you're looking for a sugar site that allows sending money, check out WhatsYourPrice.com.

SugarDaddyForMe.com - Best Online Only Sugar Dating Site

SugarDaddyForMe is one of the largest online-only sugar daddy websites. They don't offer an app; however, their current 4 million registered members are very active and the site works great on all mobile devices.

Sugar daddies should be pleased to hear that the young women to rich men ratio is 70/30. The majority of users are based in the USA with many long-term relationships having been reported by their members which also contributes to Sugar DaddyForMe being the best sugar daddy site without an app.

Signing up is easy and the site, although dated-looking, flows nicely. There are also many real sugar dates reported by the site’s wealthy men and younger women, which is another reason why this is one of the best sugar daddy websites.

Other sugar sites don't normally offer a seven-day free trial but SugarDaddyMe has been confident enough to offer a free trial for a few days to their new members. This is a great opportunity for new members to dip their toes in the sugar bowl and see if this site would be a good option for you.

If you're looking for a sugar relationship and don't mind not having an app, try SugarDaddyForMe.com.

CougarLife.com - Best for Sugar Mommas

Rounding up our best sugar dating sites is for the sugar mommas out there. CougarLife.com is not a sugar website per se, but it does draw in rich older women looking for hot younger men to pamper and enjoy life with. Most sugar dating websites do not focus on the sugar mama, so this site is really the best for this type of online dating.

Cougar Life is known as a reputable and active dating site with over 500,000 registered users mostly based in North America. The age ranges for men are 20-40 and women 30-50.

The site is modern, clean, and has an upbeat vibe to it. Signing up to Cougar Life on a desktop is a breeze, and there is also an android and iPhone application available for IOS and Android users.

Whether you are a refined cougar or a young male sugar baby this site is about making real connections that often turn into lasting sugar relationships. Some members are just looking for a fling with no strings attached, but other members report having real sugar dates that turn into relationships within the 1st month of joining.

It is free to sign up, browse, and send flirts. Most sugar dating sites offer free membership to sugar babes, but membership for both cougars and cubs starts at $40 per month. The best deal is the annual membership at only $144. You can also send electronic gifts to your matches.

So, if you're a sugar momma or male sugar baby looking for a connection check out CougarLife.com.



Sugar Daddy Dating FAQ

Conclusion



Sugar daddy dating, which is also called sugaring, is a dating practice typically characterized by older wealthy or successful men dating younger attractive women that want to be taken care of in a mutually beneficial relationshipThere are all kinds of sugar relationships. The couple normally establishes boundaries and a consensual agreement as to expectations early in the relationship often making this type of dating a very healthy and happy experience for the sugar daddy and sugar baby.Sugar daddy sites work like other sites that facilitate online dating.Most reputable sugar daddy sites will offer free membership to a sugar baby. A sugar daddy should expect to pay at least $40 per month. There is not a completely free sugar daddy site that we could find.Being the best sugar daddy you can does not mean you need to be wealthy or older. The best sugar daddies can support what their sugar baby needs from the relationship which often doesn't mean you need to be Daddy Warbucks.You don't need to be a model in your 20's. There are all kinds of sugar babies from all backgrounds and ages. If you have needs in life that you want assistance with from an older wealthy person you might love being a sugar baby.The main thing when meeting on a daddy site is to keep your safety in mind at all times especially at the start. Don't share your address, banking info, or personal information until you have fully vetted your sugar daddy is the best practice.When the timing is right you should always discuss what you need to be happy in the relationship. You don't want to come off as a gold digger but you need to be realistic with your sugar daddy from the start to avoid future misunderstanding.Your sugar daddy should not need that info to send you funds. Banks can send alternate transaction methods. Don't give anyone your bank account number or password.The world of sugaring has come a long way over the years, and so have sugar daddy websites, and after testing the above 10 best sugar daddy websites we feel confident this is a great start in your search to find the best sugar daddy or sugar baby for you.Out of the 10 listed above, we found that the best sugar daddy sites on the list are SugarDaddy.com and SecretBenefits.com due to their stellar online reputation with users as well the usability, member activity, and real success reported from their members which clearly stood out among the rest.It's always recommended to do your own due diligence with any new sugar daddy site you are considering. Check out their online reviews and take the time to use the free signup and search that nearly every sugar daddy site will offer.Whichever sugar daddy site you choose we wish you the best of luck in your sugaring adventures!