Best International Dating Sites & Apps Of 2022: Top 5 Websites To Find A Perfect Match Online

Online International dating sites has gotten a bad reputation in the last few years. Not to sugarcoat anything, there are a lot of really bad dating sites with insufferable ads, catfish, bots, and a bunch of other internet red flags, but don't let that discourage you.

2022 has been a busy year, and there's no sign it's slowing down any time soon. With a nine-to-five job, packed schedules, social obligations, and otherworldly commitments, who even has the time to sit at a bar and wait for the right person to show up? That cliché only ever happens in the movies anyway.

Now, here is the good news. You can be proactive about your dating life, and online dating sites are the best way to go about it! The only thing you need is a reliable dating site. We are talking about a site where you are sure to find a match with no hassle, no interruption, no bots, or catfish. Not as easy as it sounds, we know. Therefore, we've put together this list of some of the best dating sites of 2022. Keep reading to find a site that suits your situation, age group, needs, and all.

Top 5 International Dating Sites To Meet People Online

Ashley Madison : Overall Best International Dating Site To Find A Perfect Match, Editor’s Pick AdultFriendFinder: Most Popular Dating Site For Singles To Find Love Online With Free Trial eHarmony : Recommended Platform For International Dating & To Meet Singles Online Seeking : Highly Trusted Dating Website For Singles With Personality Test Options What’s Your Price : Best Online Dating Site With Video Chat & Live Chat Options

#1. Ashley Madison : Overall Best International Dating Site To Find A Perfect Match, Editor’s Pick

This site was famously launched in 2001 as a discrete online international dating site catering to married people. The idea was to help married people find like-minded individuals for casual dating outside their marriage.

While a little on the immoral side, the site has grown to be more inclusive of actually single people as well.

The site is accessible via an app and is perfect for people looking for a short-term, no-strings-attached relationship.

Ashley Madison is another site that puts the power in the woman's hands. The basic app is completely free for women. However, men seeking women must buy credits to message and communicate with women. Despite this, there is a healthy men-to-women ratio and over 60 million app users.

Men can purchase three different credit bundles for $59, $169, and $289, making Ashley Madison more expensive than its competitors.

The best thing about the site is its top-notch safety features that promise a discreet dating experience.

Highlights

Best for anyone looking for short-term, casual dating

Free and paid plans

The basic plan offers free membership to women

Quick and easy signup

Attractive and easy-to-use website

Pros

Free for women

Discreet dating app

Excellent security protocols

Good women to men ratio

Cons

Not suitable for long-term relationships

Men have to pay for credits

#2. AdultFriendFinder: Most Popular Dating Site For Singles To Find Love Online With Free Trial

AdultFriendFinder is one of the most used online international dating sites of 2022, with over 55 million monthly visits, mostly from the US, UK, and Canada. The site stays true to its name and is a great place to meet people who aren't looking for serious commitments.

The website offers a simple and quick signup process and is built more like a social media app with 'like' and 'comment' options. A more convenient option, the site is also available in-app form.

Since it is a dating site, there is no extensive questionnaire regarding the participants, their ideas about relationships, or what they want in a partner. However, users can specify the kind of person they are looking for when setting up their profile.

While the exact user ratio is difficult to pin, there is an abundance of single males on the site in a 2-to-1 ratio of straight men and women, queer women, and queer men combined. This is a major con since most of the latter individuals have a harder time finding a match.

The site is known to be non-LGBTQ friendly. The site, in general, is very easy to navigate and offers both free and paid plans.

Highlights

Free and paid packages

Similar to social media apps

Pros

Built like a social media app, so it's easy to use

Offers direct messaging, virtual meetings, chatrooms, and live streams

Quick and easy signup process

Detailed profiles

Cons

Not LGBTQ friendly

Too many ads

#3. eHarmony: Recommended Platform For International Dating & To Meet Singles Online

eHarmony is a company based in Los Angeles, California, and has been in the run for the best online dating app for the past 20 years.

This website is perfect for people looking for something beyond a fling. The creators behind eHarmony work to ensure participants find long-term matches based on extensive compatibility tests.

The site offers users a unique personality assessment test that can take up to 30 minutes to complete. The goal is to understand each person's likes, dislikes, behavior, lifestyle, how they think, and most importantly, what they are looking for in a long-term partner.

eHarmony has already garnered quite a strong reputation among individuals from all walks of life. It is easily one of the best international dating sites online right now.

The site has an outstanding success rate, and one reason for that is the dedicated IT and security team backing up the website. You can rest assured the site is safe, as can be since eHarmony follows very efficient methods of removing any false or inactive accounts.

That said, eHarmony is pretty pricey. With a starter plan of $35.90, it is easily one of the more expensive international dating sites.

Highlights

High-quality active participants

Signup time takes around 20-30 minutes

The lowest standard plan starts at $35.90

The women to men ratio is 49% to 51%

Pros

The matching system offers a high success rate

Clean and easy user interface on both desktop and phone app

Offers a video dating platform

Cons

More costly than other online dating apps

The signup process is much longer than other dating apps

#4. Seeking: Highly Trusted Dating Website For Singles With Personality Test Options

Another controversial but extremely popular international dating site, Seeking, offers females to search for middle-aged or older, well-settled men that can show them a good time.

The site has a higher women-to-men ratio, with women dominating the site. Communication on the app is free for women, and while men can send up to 10 messages for free, they do have to pay to send and read messages. Premium memberships start at 90$ for a three-month and 99$ for a one-month plan.

The signup process is pretty simple. After a quick profile setup, females can start looking for matches. College students with a student email can further benefit from free premium membership. As for males, they need to undergo a background checkup while signing up; however, there is no need to disclose income.

The biggest con of the site is the quality of members. Because the site is essentially built for sugar dating, you can find a lot of professional prostitutes. So, if you plan on looking for a somewhat meaningful short-term relationship with an attractive young woman, this might not be your site. It is, however, perfect for casual dating and mutually beneficial relationships.

That said Seeking is certainly one of the best international dating sites for sugar dating.

Highlights

Sugar dating site

Free membership for women

Free signup for men, but they have to upgrade to use the site properly

Multiple partners permitted

User-friendly interface

High female to male ratio

Pros

Offers free premium membership to students

Offers a free trial

Men can send the first 10 messages for free

The nature of the site offers no misunderstood intentions

Cons

Controversial

A high number of professional prostitutes on the site

Men have to pay to send and read messages

#5. Whats Your Price: Best Online Dating Site With Video Chat & Live Chat Options

Stop wasting time trying to find the right person. To meet your better half, use Whats Your Price. Whats Your Price was created to test the hypothesis that allowing Generous Participants to send Date Offers to Appealing Members would increase the rate at which sparks fly. The What's Your Price Date Offer communicates genuine interest while increasing the likelihood that the date will take place, much like a captivating opening line.

Making use of Whats Your Price is simple and easy. To register for free and fill out your profile, go to the official website. Give some interesting information and your finest picture. The best outcomes come from complete profiles. You can start one yourself or keep an eye out for What's Your Price Date offers from helpful members. You have three options after receiving an offer: accept, reject, or make a counteroffer. The Generous Member starts the conversation when a Whats Your Price Date Offer is made, at which point data preparation can start. It's great to connect with a new person. You can get paid while enjoying all the good vibes and emotions of a great first date thanks to Whats Your Price.

The majority of Whats Your Price user reviews are favorable, and many users praise the site's free signup and the variety of member interaction options. According to some testimonials, it is the best dating service they have ever used and helped them locate the person they were looking for. Others have said it's simple to use and a great way to meet new people. A few users had complaints about Whats Your Price, but there are only so many connections that a dating app can make.

Highlight

You can enter your partner preferences into the app.

There won't be any ads in your talks.

It's simple to conceal the app icon.

Pros

Credit is not necessary for women to obtain.

The app is appropriate for males because it has more ladies than men.

Cons

Men on the website must pay a fee to communicate with one another via messaging.

How To Stay Safe On The International Dating Sites?

Online International dating sites have been around for a long time; chances are they're never going away. We've heard plenty of cute stories of people finding their soulmates through these apps, but we've also heard about many trainwrecks.

The sites we’ve mentioned are some of the best international dating sites you can find. Still, dating apps can be pretty hit or miss, but with a little attention to detail, you can up your chances of finding a good match safely without any risks. Here's what you need to look out for.

Do your research

Before anything, it is important to pick a safe, certified site when dating online. There are a lot of sketchy platforms with unfavorable people, scams, and catfishers. The best way to avoid them is to research an authentic and safe international dating site.

Meet in person

How much you speak to someone online, you have to meet in person before you can decide if they're worthwhile or not, especially for the long term.

We strongly urge you to meet up with any matches you like before sharing too much personal information about yourself.

When you meet up, pick an open, public space so you can easily call for help if you need to get out of an uncomfortable situation.

Inform your family and friends

This is another good way to ensure your safety, especially if you've decided to meet a date in person for the first time.

When planning a date, be sure to inform your friends or family where you're going. That way, if you can't be reached via phone, they can quickly get in touch with you in case of emergencies.

Travel by yourself

When meeting someone from a dating app for the first time, it's important not to rely on them immediately. If your date offers to pick you up or drop you off, we suggest you politely decline and travel on your own.

This is important, at least for the first few dates, until you've gotten to know the person better.

Use an alias

In case you're someone using international dating sites to look for a long-term relationship, feel free to ignore this one. Naturally, the only way you can make it work long-term is by being completely honest and upfront from the beginning.

However, using an alias can be pretty helpful if you are using international dating sites for casual dating and especially for sugar dating. It can safeguard you against scammers and fake accounts, and other unsavory interactions with people on these sites.

Keep personal information hidden

This goes without saying. Be sure to keep any personal information out of your online dating profile. Anyone with bad intentions can misuse your information and create a lot of trouble for you.

Take care to leave out your bank account details, social security number, and address. You can never tell when a seemingly innocent match might turn around and con you. Better to be safe than sorry.

FAQs On The Online International Dating Sites & Apps

Q1. What dating sites are completely free?

There are a lot of dating sites and apps that offer both free and paid options. The free version tends to have very basic features, which you can jazz up by paying for a membership. Some apps offer a really good free version, so a paid membership isn't especially needed.

Tinder and Bumble are two sites that offer really good free versions so you won't be missing out on much without a paid membership.

Q2. Are paid dating sites better than free dating sites?

Not necessarily. When it comes to paid vs. free dating apps it will depend on your end goal. Certain long-term relationship sites like eHarmony require payment as a way to safeguard their community. They make it clear via payment that you have to take it seriously or you're wasting other users' time.

That said, there are plenty of free dating sites like Tinder that also have a high success rate. It all depends on what you make of it.

There is a bit of a difference in user experience depending on whether you're a man or a woman. Many sites require men to pay to interact, while they are free for women. This is another way to safeguard interactions and make sure most men know what site is for serious relationships and what sites are for casual dating.

Q3. How do I choose the right dating site for myself?

You should look into a few things when choosing a dating site. For starters, figure out what kind of relationship you are looking for. Do you want a serious relationship or just a casual dating?

You can further narrow your search for a site based on gender and sexuality. While most sites are LGBTQ-inclusive, several sites focus on specific demographics like Weather and Grindr.

The final thing you should consider is safety. Take the time to research reviews of the site you're considering trying. While we can vouch for the list we've put together, there's no harm in doing your research to find the best site that fits your needs.

Q4. Are dating apps worth it?

It depends on who you ask. International Dating sites can be incredibly helpful depending on what kind of relationship you're looking for. Most busy professionals find them to be extremely useful since they help cut down the time it takes to find the right partner.

There are tons of people that were able to find a great partner using dating sites so it certainly works for lots of people.

Lots of individuals claim these sites are perfect for landing a quick date. There are also many individuals that don't find any success on dating apps. So it can be quite hit or miss.

Concluding About The International Dating Apps & Sites For Users Online

International Dating sites are a Godsend for anyone looking for a quick and easy date or a long-term serious relationship. There are a variety of sites you can take advantage of to meet just the right person that fits your ideals and is compatible.

They are far more convenient than sitting around at a bar night after night hoping to find the right person and they are certainly far more helpful if you’re not looking for anything permanent.

Sure, they can be a bit hit or miss. The trick to success, at least in our opinion, lies in managing expectations. So long as you log on to one of the best dating sites mentioned in the article with realistic expectations and follow some of the advice we've given, you're bound to find a great match.