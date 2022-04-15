The migration onto smartphones has resulted in a massive, never-ending selection of real money casino apps. In such a saturated market, how do you choose the best mobile casinos?

Well, you’ll need to track down the ones featuring high-quality casino games and generous bonuses — but it can be a minefield deciding on which mobile casino apps are really worth it.

Fortunately, we did some homework so you don’t have to. We reviewed and tested multiple top online casino apps to create a list of the best online casinos for mobile players. Ignition Casino took the crown, but some of the other top-rated mobile casinos may be a better fit for you.

We will analyze all online gambling sites along with their bonuses in detail, but also give you a heads-up for any drawbacks you might not like. Let’s get started.



1. Ignition Casino — Best Mobile Casino Overall

Pros

Games by 13+ leading software providers

24/7 customer support

Up to $3,000 combined poker and casino bonus

Daily poker tournaments

Exceptional mobile compatibility

State-of-the-art mobile poker platform

Cons

Could have more slots

Ignition Casino made it to the top of our list for a set number of reasons. It’s an all-around casino featuring the highest quality casino games, an impressive selection of progressive jackpots, and the best poker platform with high traffic levels to ensure you always find some opponents.

Simply put, if you are looking for an online casino that offers great mobile functionality — you cannot go wrong with Ignition.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Ignition Casino offers a solid selection of handpicked games to ensure that gamblers of all shapes and sizes find something to sweat.

This mobile casino offers everything from traditional real money online slots, a solid selection of table games, 30+ live dealer games and an awesome poker room.The real money games you’ll find here are powered by 13+ software developers, including industry leaders like Betsoft and Realtime Gaming.

You’ll come across some staggering progressives here, some of which feature over $100k in jackpots that stretch to six figures over time. Some of the most popular are 777 Deluxe, Shopping Spree, and A Night With Cleo.

Additionally, Ignition offers anonymous tables for newbie poker players to protect them from getting devoured by professionals. The range of live daily tournaments is broad enough for you to find a game at any time of the day or night.

So, whether you’re a low-stakes player or a high-roller, Ignition’s broad stake limits and versatile tournament entries will suit your needs. The one minor drawback is the fewer than average classic slots selection, which is something we would like to see improved in the future.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

The bonuses and rewards at Ignition Casino are some of the best you will find in the mobile online casino industry. The welcome bonus you’ll get by depositing a minimum of $20 is 100% up to $2,000 — $1,000 for the casino section with another $1,000 for poker.

On the cryptocurrency side, this mobile casino offers a fantastic 150% up to $1,500 casino welcome bonus plus a further 150% up to $1,500 poker welcome bonus.

The bonus funds you get are eligible to spend on all slots and table games (craps and live dealers excluded), so even though there are no free spins, Ignition’s welcome bonus is as good as they come. What’s more, the 25x wagering requirements the promos come with are some of the lowest you’ll ever find.

Once you become an active player, you will get to enjoy Ignition’s loyalty program, a referral program, weekly boosts, and more.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino may not have a dedicated downloadable mobile casino app, but it does have a fully adapted mobile version that does a fantastic job at bringing most of the games to your smaller screen.

The mobile platform is perfectly designed to ensure simple navigation and a flawless experience. The loading speed is world-class and you will encounter no lag whatsoever.

We tested the mobile compatibility on both Android and iOS devices and were impressed with the results.

Banking: 4.6/5

Ignition’s range of banking options is decent, considering the mobile casino accepts both traditional and a few cryptocurrency options. You can deposit via vouchers, credit and debit cards, as well as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Crypto transactions are fee-free, and withdrawals usually take less than 24 hours, which is a great feature as most mobile casinos make you wait for up to 72 hours to get your Bitcoin payout.

You can also initiate a withdrawal via check by courier or a bank transfer, but note that you’ll have to wait for up to 10 days, sometimes even more to get your money.

Misc: 4.7/5

Ignition is a fantastic all-around casino that takes what it does seriously and only delivers top quality. The mobile casino games are top-notch and we are certain players will never get bored with their amazing offering.

Additionally, Ignition is one of those online mobile casinos that also believe in great customer support. Should you wish to contact them, you can do so 24/7 via email and live chat. You can also communicate with other members on the dedicated Ignition forum.

Pros

14 video poker games

All games are offered in free-play mode

Stellar website design

235% welcome bonus + free spins

Easy to use UI

Cons

Limited blackjack games selection

Red Dog is a great online casino that offers different types of quality mobile games. It’s one of those mobile casinos that likes to keep things simple yet comprehensive when it comes to their overall offering.

If you’re looking for the best mobile casino for video poker — you’ve found it.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

The number of games at Red Dog stretches to just above 150, but don’t let it fool you — all major real money mobile slots categories and table games are available, and all games are carefully picked to ensure they’re of the highest quality. They’re also free-to-play, which is super helpful for newer players.

The focal point is on mobile slots here, and you’ll uncover smash-hit progressive titles like Aztec’s Millions, with some viral classics like Bubble Bubble by RTG.

Red Dog does have a slightly limited selection of table games but while they may be fewer in number when compared to other online casinos, they more than make up for it in terms of quality.

The video poker selection is especially varied, with 14 titles to choose from. We suggest you try your luck, or maybe even skills on All American Poker and Loose Deuces.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

Red Dog welcomes new players with a fantastic 235% match deposit bonus and 55 free spins for the game Paddy’s Lucky Forest if you use the code LEPRECHAUN when depositing.

Additionally, this mobile casino also offers several reload bonuses such as 120% up to $30, 135% up to $75, and 160% up to $150.

There’s also a New Game bonus that allows you to claim 100+ free spins when the casino introduces a new slot in its selection.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Red Dog Casino has a simple, easy-to-use layout and design that translates well into small screens. As with Ignition, Red Dog does not have a mobile casino app; however, the fully mobile adapted website is so good, it gives off the impression you are playing via an app.

The visuals are excellent and automatically adjust according to the size of your screen. We tested their mobile casino on both Android and iOS mobile devices of varying sizes for any glitches or lag, but we only found a good-working website.

Banking: 4.5/5

The range of deposit options at Red Dog is pretty standard; you can top up your account via BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, Discover, Flexepin, and Deposit by Phone. Regarding payouts, you can choose between credit cards, bank wire, and Bitcoin.

Best of all, all transactions at Red Dog Casino are completely free of all fees; however, you’ll need to wait up to 3 days for your Bitcoin payout to hit your digital wallet, which is a bit longer than other mobile casinos.

Misc: 4.7/5

Red Dog’s whole casino offering is excellent, especially the attractive welcome bonus that you can spend on some of the highest quality slots and video poker games.

It’s a relatively young casino, having opened its doors only in 2019; however, they have done a great job in the few short years to build up a great reputation.

Additionally, they offer excellent customer support and are available 24/7 via email, phone, and live chat.

3. Everygame — Best for Progressive Jackpot Mobile Casino Games

Pros

Amazing jackpot slots selection

Excellent 24/7 customer support

Decent range of banking options

125% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

Cons

Lacks baccarat options

Everygame (formerly Intertops) has a long illustrious history of delivering excellent gameplay for its players, dating back to 1996. This real money mobile casino was recently rebranded, so it’s now back with an even stronger offer than before.

With so many different mobile games on hand along with excellent banking options and great mobile functionality — Everygame remains a firm fan favorite amongst players of all shapes and sizes.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Everygame’s offering is divided into 3 sections; Classic Casino, Red Casino, and poker room. You will find a fantastic selection of games in both casino sections as well as a good range of ring games and tournaments with versatile entries and stake sizes in their poker room.

The total number of slots exceeds 200 at both Red and Classic Casino, with a good range of classic 3-reelers and modern 5-reels, but the thing we liked the most was the availability of progressive jackpots.

Mega Money Line, Mine All Mine, and Aztec’s Millions are but a few progressives you’ll uncover at Everygame; the three of which feature staggering jackpots exceeding the $100k mark.

There are also 5 live games available at Casino Red, alongside a decent selection of blackjack and roulette titles. However, there’s not a single baccarat variant here, so if you’re looking to lay down some Banker Bets, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

Everygame likes to reward new and existing players alike. On the welcome bonus front, they offer a fantastic 125% up to $1,000 for new players.

Once you’re all out of bonus funds, you’ll get to enjoy a massive range of reload promotions like Daily Deposit Bonuses at Casino Classic, the Free Blackjack Challenge, Daily Free Spins, and much more.

Casino Red features around 10 mobile casino bonuses for new and active players alive, most of them being free spins, with a loyalty program and deposit bonuses to top it all off.

Checking out Everygame’s website to see all available promotions is a good idea considering they constantly feature new ones.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Regarding smartphone functionality, Everygame is one of the best mobile casinos — no doubt about it. We loved the golden-black combination at Casino Classic, as it really gives you a feeling that you’ve arrived at an elite gambling destination. Casino Red, naturally, features a red and black combination.

But it’s not all in the looks, as the easy-to-navigate layout and design make it one of the best mobile casino sites out there. You’ll get to use multiple filtering options and categories to easily narrow down the games you’re looking for.

Banking: 4.5/5

Most of you looking to play mobile casino games on the go will need a decent range of payment options — and Everygame delivers. You can deposit and withdraw cash via multiple options, including Discover, MasterCard, Visa, AMEX, Diners, MoneyGlobal, BTC, BCH, LTC, and P2P transfers.

Note that not all methods are available to withdraw, so you’ll need to settle with a bank transfer, cryptocurrencies, and check when you’re ready to request a payout.

Misc: 4.7/5

Every Game may have been around for ages but they act as a new casino in terms of being proactive about keeping their offering fresh and exciting. They have built a solid reputation over the years and it isn't hard to see why they remain a favorite among many players.

They also scored very highly on our customer support front as they answered our email within the hour and were friendly and courteous during the entire exchange. Should you need to contact them, you can do so 24/7 via email and live chat.

4. Slots.lv — Best Mobile Casino Site for Online Slots

Pros

200+ high-quality slots

Speedy withdrawals

Up to $7,500 Bitcoin welcome package

24/7 customer support

Cons

Certain withdrawal fees

With its quirky theme and easy-to-use layout and design, Slots.lv is a great online casino that has a lot to offer, especially when it comes to the best selection of slots among mobile casinos.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

It’s not all about the volume of games Slots.lv has in its stable, but they also seem to have upped the ante regarding quality.

This mobile casino offers everything from real money online slots, video poker, jackpot games, and a decent live casino. We’re talking about 10+ game studios here, with Betsoft, Rival, and RTG taking the spotlight, so you can expect to find some of the most popular slots with stunning visuals and sound effects.

Our personal favorites were Instant Inferno and the latest Raving Wildz, but feel free to search among the broad selection yourself — we’re sure you’ll find a classic three-reeler or a progressive to spend some time on.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

On the fiat currency side, Slots.lv offers an amazing 200% up to $1,000 when you use the code HELLOSLOTS200, followed by an additional 100% up to $500 on your next 8 deposits.

They also offer an even better cryptocurrency promo of 300% up to $1,500 plus an additional 150% up to $750 on the next 8 deposits.

Besides these two mobile casino bonuses, you will earn points as you play games that you can later exchange for rewards, and you can also benefit from the referral program.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Slots.lv is a fantastic online casino that features seamless gameplay on smartphones.

The mobile games on the browser are all exceptional and you never have to worry about website responsiveness or freezing. The display self-optimizes no matter the mobile device and screen size you are using.

If you are looking to play casino games without encountering any trouble, then Slots.lv is the site for you.

Banking: 4/5

Slots.lv features a decent selection of banking options, albeit a bit limited compared to our higher-ranked mobile casino sites.

You can fund your account via MasterCard, AMEX, and Visa, as well as a few cryptocurrency options such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Crypto payouts are fee-free, but you will need to pay a $75 fee on withdrawal via check by courier. Credit card payouts are also a thing, and you’ll get 1 fee-free transaction every month; for every subsequent payout you request, you will need to pay $50.

Misc: 4.8/5

Slots.lv delivered in every single category; that’s one thing we can’t take away. We love the simple yet funky theme that blends well in terms of layout and design.

They also have a solid reputation when it comes to their customer support and you can find them available 24/7 via email or live chat.

5. BetOnline — Best Blackjack Selection of all Mobile Casinos

Pros

20+ blackjack varieties

Excellent no-fee banking options

Amazing layout and design

Well-established brand

Cons

Credit card deposit fees

BetOnline is another old name in the online gambling industry that does everything it can to remain among the best. They offer an excellent selection of casino games.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

BetOnline features just above 360 casino games, with 200+ slots, a good selection of table games, specialty games, live casino games, and more.

You visit this online casino if you like to play blackjack; it’s that simple. You’ll come across 17 online blackjack variants, including Super 7 Blackjack, Blackjack Switch, Rolling Stack, and of course — all the classics. If you prefer racing to 21 against a real croupier, you can give the Early Payout Blackjack and a few more variants a shot.

The slot games range is pretty broad as well, but we especially loved the “New Game” menu with the latest slots the industry has to offer. Here, you can find some of Betsoft’s latest like Primal Wilderness.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

BetOnline offers many different kinds of welcome bonuses for new players. They have a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus for those who use the code BOL1000 and a further 100% up to $1,000 casino welcome bonus if you use the code BOLCASINO.

This mobile casino also has a poker welcome bonus of 100% up to $1,000 as well as a cryptocurrency bonus of 100% up to $1,000.

Additionally, they also run a number of reload bonuses alongside other promotions, so it is best to check their website for a full breakdown.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

If you wish to play BetOnline’s casino games via mobile, you will have to stick to the web-based version of the site, considering they only offer a poker app.

This mobile casino’s website was recently rebranded, but they left the old one live as well for those who prefer an old-school site. Both versions are fully compatible with mobile phones and tablets, and you won’t face an issue loading any of the games and claiming a bonus straight through your browser.

Simply add a shortcut to your screen; you won’t even notice that you’re actually using a browser to play.

Banking: 4/5

We absolutely love the 19 available banking options at BetOnline. They offer credit and debit card options, Person 2 Person, Money Orders, Wire Transfer, and a number of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, Tether, and more.

Better yet, cryptocurrencies are free of all fees and they have really great withdrawal processing times ranging from 1 hour to 2 days.

On the downside, BetOnline levies a 7.5% fee for credit card deposits.

Misc: 4.7/5

BetOnline has been around for some time and they continually prove to their players why they deserve the accolades they have earned in the business.

Additionally, they have an excellent customer support service that is accessible via email, phone, and a 24/7 live chat.

Runners-up:

How We Selected the Best Mobile Online Casinos

When choosing the best mobile casinos, we pay the utmost attention to the number and quality of games to make sure the gameplay is up to standards and prevent you from becoming bored.

Bonuses & Rewards

Bonuses and rewards go a long way in welcoming new players and building customer loyalty. That said, all of our casinos feature valuable bonuses with fair rules that’ll give you a real chance of meeting the terms and getting a payout.

Mobile Compatibility

Considering today’s article is all about playing online casinos games on mobile phones — excellent mobile functionality was our primary criteria. Many online casinos still run on outdated web-based mobile versions, so we tested each gambling site before featuring it in this article.

That said, each mobile casino you see here is fully optimized to play straight through your mobile browser.

Banking

Besides favoring mobile casino apps that feature both traditional payment options and cryptocurrencies, we also assessed the withdrawal speed and fees. All of our featured online casinos offer swift withdrawals — probably the quickest in the industry overall.



The Top Mobile Casinos - FAQ

What Is the Legal Gambling Age?

The legal gambling age is 18 in most cases; however, some jurisdictions require players to be over the age of 21. It is important to check with your local online gambling laws to ensure you are legally allowed to gamble online.

Do I Have to Download an App to Play at Mobile Casinos?

No, you do not have to download any software in order to enjoy playing online casino games; however, some gambling sites do offer a dedicated downloadable mobile app.

Are Mobile Casinos Fair?

All reputable casinos use Random Number Generators (RNGs) which are programs that randomly generate outcome numbers to ensure fairness. These programs are certified by third parties such as Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and e-Commerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA).

Can I Play For Free at Mobile Casinos?

Most casinos offer a free-play mode that you can use to test the game, but you won’t get to win any real money. To start playing for real, you will have to deposit.

How Do I Know If I Have a Gambling Problem?

It is always important to remember that you should never gamble with more money than you can afford to lose nor should you ever spend more time online than what is considered healthy. If you think you have a problem, you should contact your local responsible gambling authority.

How Do I Choose the Best Mobile Casino for me?

Choosing the best mobile casino for you comes down to a question of personal choice. You’ll need to ask yourself what you want or expect from the casino in question.

If you want the best overall experience with a great selection of progressives and a dedicated poker section available in instant-play, you should consider Ignition.

If you’re more of a blackjack player seeking some high-octane card action, BetOnline might be your perfect choice. So, think about what you want exactly and refer to our “best for” list to select the best mobile casino for your particular needs.

If none of our featured gambling sites suits you, stick to reputable casinos, and you shouldn’t face any issues.



Comparing the Best Mobile Casinos

Let’s look at a brief recap of all the main features that make the mobile casinos in this article stand out:

Ignition Casino: Ignition is a great all-around mobile casino that offers generous welcome bonuses such as 100% up to $2,000 or 150% up to $3,000 for crypto players. You go with Ignition if you’re looking for a stellar selection of progressive jackpots slots and poker tournaments.

Red Dog Casino: Red Dog Casino is an excellent choice if you enjoy playing old-school video poker games. Additionally, you will find great welcome bonuses on offer such as their 235% match deposit bonus plus 55 free spins on Paddy”s Lucky Forest if you use the code LEPRECHAUN.

Everygame: If you are looking for a mobile casino that excels at jackpot games, then Every Game is the choice for you. You will also find a great mobile casino bonus of 125% up to $1,000 on your first deposit.

Slots.lv: This casino has so many fantastic features to offer over and above their amazing selection of online slots. This mobile casino has a good number of welcome bonuses such as the 200% up to $1,000 plus 100% up to $500 on the next 8 deposits.

BetOnline: BetOnline is an amazing mobile casino that will especially suit your needs if you’re a blackjack fan. Their welcome bonuses include a 50% up to $1,000 bonus if you use the code BOL1000 and a great casino welcome bonus of 100% up to $1,000 if you use the code BOLCASINO.

How to Get Started at Mobile Casinos & Casino Apps

Getting started at mobile casinos is fairly straightforward, but supposing you’re a first-time player, we have prepared a step-by-step guide using Ignition to help you.

1. Sign up for a new account

Open Ignition and click “Join” in the top right-hand corner

Fill in your personal information and click “Register”

2. Verify your phone number and create a pin

Ignition will send you a code via SMS

Enter the code you received on your phone in the box that pops up

A new window will pop up asking you to enter a PIN; come up with something you’ll remember

3. Deposit funds and play

Access the deposit section

Choose your preferred payment option

Choose a bonus and enter your payment details along with your preferred deposit amount

Click Deposit; start playing once your funds arrive

Our Final Verdict on the Best Mobile Casinos

We hope our grind for the best mobile casinos helped you choose a gambling site for your needs.

Whether you prefer the all-around excellence of Ignition or the video poker selection of Red Dog Casino, you won’t go wrong by depositing with either of them; you won’t go wrong with any other casino on our list, for that matter.

All of the listed mobile casinos offer high-quality casino games, generous bonuses, and most importantly — they’re all licensed and fully optimized for mobile devices.

Finally, we recommend you spend a bit of time at each casino to get a feel for which you think best suits your needs.

Always remember, online gambling should always be approached with caution.

