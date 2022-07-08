Best Muscle Building Supplements In 2022: Top 5 Dietary Supplements for Bodybuilding

Building muscle and hitting a new personal best in the gym is the ultimate feel-good goal. But, the truth is, it's really hard to elevate your performance using a strict diet and exercise regime alone.

With our hectic schedules and the precarious balance between work and life, finding the time to learn about proper nutrition for muscle gain isn’t always easy.

Fortunately, there are amino acid supplements on the market today that promise to boost your energy, give you a few extra reps and help you get the body of your dreams using safe and legal substances.

To make sure you know exactly how supplements can help, we have reviewed the best muscle building supplements for you. In this list, you will find testosterone boosters, protein powders, and fat-burning capsules- so whatever your goal, we have something for you!



Top Supplements for Muscle Growth

TestoPrime : Overall Best Muscle Building Supplements On The Market Tri-Protein : Highly Effective Muscle Booster for Lean Muscle Mass Intensive Pre-Train : Most Popular Protein Supplements for Muscle Strength PhenQ : Top Shelf Brand for Bodybuilding Supplements and Muscle Builder Creatine : Well Known Brand to Boost Muscle Growth and Recovery

#1. TestoPrime: Overall Best Muscle Building Supplements On The Market

TestoPrime is a testosterone booster, using all-natural ingredients that are key in naturally increasing your levels in a handy daily capsule. Testosterone is a big player in making sure you’re increasing muscle mass and strength.

Using natural ingredients, TestoPrime has created a unique formula to support testosterone production. Many ingredients help directly with controlling stress levels, which can wreak havoc on your testosterone levels. By doing this, TestoPrime can boost your physical and mental energy and turbo-charge your motivation and confidence.

So, whether you need to boost your mood, take charge of any mental fatigue, or plan on taking your new energy boost to the gym, TestoPrime offers the perfect all-around solution for you.

Ingredients

D-Aspartic Acid

Panax

Ginseng

Ginseng may help the body cope better with stress. Stress can hinder testosterone production, so using ginseng can lead to higher testosterone levels. Testosterone can boost your gym performance, leading to the muscle gains you want.

Ashwagandha Extract

Fenugreek

Green Tea Extract

Green Tea might be involved with stopping a hormone known for turning testosterone into estrogen, keeping testosterone levels higher.

Pomegranate Extract

Vitamin D, Vitamin B5 & Vitamin B6

Zinc

Garlic Extract

Black Pepper Extract

Sometimes seen as piperine, black pepper extract can increase bioavailability in the body. This means your body has more time to absorb the vitamins and minerals it needs to provide results.

Pricing

Via the TestoPrime website, 120 capsules cost $59.99 for roughly one month’s supply.

However, the more you buy, the more you save!

Two bottles will cost $119.99, and you get an additional bottle for free

Three bottles will cost £179.99, and you get an extra three bottles for free, saving an exceptional $275.95.

There is a lifetime money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied

Shipping is free for all orders

Highlights

100% satisfaction guaranteed for a lifetime!

Real customer testimonials have seen a real difference in their energy levels and confidence

Pros

Manufactured in the US & UK in FDA approved facilities

24-hour customer service

All ingredients are clinically studied

No hidden fees or automatic subscription

Cons

TestoPrime can support achieving your goals in the gym but is not used specifically to build muscle.

#2. Tri-Protein: Highly Effective Muscle Booster for Lean Muscle Mass

Tri-protein is a must-have for hitting your protein goals and upgrading your workouts to build your muscles. CrazyBulk also offers advice on other products to stack Tri-Protein with so you can intensify your gym session and optimize the benefits.

Using DigeZyme, a special ingredient, CrazyBulk Tri-Protein supports muscle recovery. This means you can safely train hard and increase muscle growth without the pain of recovery for days afterward!

CrazyBulk is trusted and loved by its existing customers, boasting a 4.3/5-star rating on Trustpilot.

Ingredients

By using six different protein sources, Tri-protein is designed to be released in three stages, maximizing the benefits to your body.

Whey Protein Isolate

Derived from milk, whey protein isolate is the purest form of whey and the most complete. It is easily digested and contains all of the essential amino acids to aid muscle recovery and growth.

Whey Protein Concentrate

Micellar Casein

Milk Protein Concentrate

Calcium Caseinate

Whey Protein Hydrolysate

DigeZyme

DigeZyme aids the absorption of vitamins and minerals in your diet, meaning more of the good stuff goes to where it’s supposed to! It is also used to ease the pain in your muscles after a tough gym session- ideal for leg day!

Cocoa Powder

Using cocoa powder to flavor tri-protein means a beautiful chocolate taste without the added sugar and fat.

Pricing

For a single bottle of Tri-Protein, it is $55.99

If you add three CrazyBulk products to your cart, you get the cheapest free. Meaning you can buy three bottles of Tri-Protein for the price of two, saving you $55.99

You get a free download containing 10 training and nutrition e-guides to maximize your benefits, which retails at $97.00

All shipping is free, worldwide

Highlights

Free shipping on all orders

60-day satisfaction guarantee. You will get a full refund if you are unhappy at all, with no questions asked or complicated questionnaires to complete

Frequent flash deals to save more money

Pros

24/7 expert customer support via webchat

Fast delivery- delivered within 24-48 hours!

Norton shopping guarantee promises security when shopping online, plus a guarantee of the lowest price.

Cons

No alternative flavors

Unsuitable for vegans

#3. Intensive Pre-Train: Most Popular Protein Supplements for Muscle Strength

The secret to ultimate workout success is a pre-training supplement. Getting the most from your time in the gym is easy with Intensive Pre-Train, tapping into seemingly endless energy supplies and pushing you through the barriers holding you back.

We have all arrived at the gym begrudgingly, watching the clock and aimlessly counting the reps until home time. Using a pre-train supplement can put the focus and fun back into your gym session, giving you more energy and stamina to smash your personal best and leave you feeling full of endorphins and ready for the next workout!

Intensive Pre-Train comes in an amazing blue raspberry flavor and enhances your energy and stamina levels while giving a razor-sharp edge to your focus so you can train better than ever.

Ingredients

The formula is focused on stimulation and energy, with ingredients including the following.

Vitamin c, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1 and Vitamin B12

Iron

Caffeine

Caffeine helps stimulate your brain and improves your focus. Exercise caution if you are sensitive to caffeine

Taurine

Citrulline Malate

This is an amino acid found in protein and can help support growth and maintain muscle. It is commonly used by people who regularly take high-intensity exercise.

Glucuronolactone

The primary function of glucuronolactone is to give energy and stimulation. It is a naturally occurring substance and can be found in some energy drinks.

En-Xtra

En-Xtra boosts caffeine and extends the energy it gives you, meaning you are less likely to have a caffeine crash after your workout. It also speeds your metabolism.

KSM-66

KSM-66 is an Ashwagandha extract that promotes muscle recovery, strength, endurance and can help increase muscle size.

Pricing

One tub of Intensive Pre-Workout is $57.99

By adding three things to your basket, CrazyBulk will give you the cheapest item for free

Free shipping

Highlights

Protected by the Norton Shopping Guarantee

60-day money-back guarantee

Frequent flash sales and discount codes

Pros

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Free downloadable workout and nutrition guide with every purchase

A very responsive customer service team

Cons

The full ingredients list is not easy to find on the website

Strong formula, which isn’t usually negative, but risks of adverse side-effects if the recommended dose is exceeded

#4. PhenQ: Top Shelf Brand for Bodybuilding Supplements and Muscle Builder

PhenQ has taken the weight loss industry by storm, attacking fat burn with a 360-degree technique to target stored fat, suppress the appetite, block fat production, and boost energy levels to increase motivation and stamina in the gym.

Using natural ingredients to approach weight loss from all sides, PhenQ is perfect for those who want to replace stored fat with lean muscle.

With its energy-boosting ingredients, it can amplify your performance in the gym and turbo boost your fat burning. It even claims to improve your mood, making the fat-burning experience less of a chore and increasing your chances of long-term success.

Although PhenQ is primarily used as a fat burner, it is ideal to shift those last few pounds or start your fitness journey safely and naturally. Both men and women have left glowing testimonials after burning fat with PhenQ and keeping it off!

Don’t forget, like all of the supplements on this list, to get the most out of PhenQ, it should be used to complement a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Ingredients

a-Lacys Reset

It accelerates your metabolism and promotes thermogenesis in the body. Thermogenesis raises your temperature, and your body burns calories keeping it cool.

Capsimax Powder

This is a blend of capsicum, which speeds up metabolism, piperine, to aid absorption, caffeine, and niacin. Together, these may have very beneficial fat-burning qualities.

Chromium Picolinate

Caffeine

Nopal

L-Carnitine Fumarate

L-Carnitine Fumarate is an amino acid that helps turn fat into energy. This may reduce your fat stores while giving your energy the boost it needs.

Pricing

One month’s worth of capsules costs $69.95

If you buy two bottles for $139.60, you receive a third bottle for free

Buying three bottles for $189.95 gets you an extra two bottles, plus a free Advana cleanses and saves you $209.80

Delivery is free worldwide

Highlights

60-day money-back guarantee

Several benefits in just one simple capsule.

Pros

High quality and clinically studied ingredients

Responsive and helpful customer service

100% vegan and vegetarian friendly

Huge multibuy savings

Cons

Quite expensive

#5. Creatine: Well Known Brand to Boost Muscle Growth and Recovery

Used by pro bodybuilders, Creatine is essential if you are experienced in working out regularly. It can be used to boost your performance during high-intensity exercise, allowing you to work with heavier weights or complete extra reps to push your muscles.

It is also used to help muscle recovery, allowing them to heal quicker and promoting muscle growth. However, creatine is best used while you're working to build muscle and is less effective and even redundant if you are just working out to maintain your progress.

Creatine is responsible for keeping your muscles hydrated, so they take longer to tire out, and recovering is quicker. Keeping water flowing to the muscles also makes them look a lot more pumped after an intense weight session.

In a lovely orange and mango flavor, just add water before your workout to see fast and impressive results in your performance.

Ingredients

Creatine Monohydrate

Creatine Hydrochloride

Creatine Ethyl Ester

Creatine Citrate Pyruvate

Tri-Creatine Malate

Aquamin Mg & Ag

This is used to elevate your gym performance by helping your muscles to function. It is also used to promote muscle protein synthesis, which is essential for your muscles to grow and mend after a hard session.

Potassium & Tri-sodium

These minerals help keep you hydrated and supply the muscles with the hydration they need to keep muscle fatigue at bay.

Pricing

A single tub costs $48.99 on the CrazyBulk website, which is $10.00 less than the recommended retail price.

Buying three items means you get the cheapest one for free

Free downloadable nutrition and fitness guide

Free shipping

Flash discount deals available to save even more

Highlights

Perfect for promoting muscle growth

Intensify your gym routine

It uses five different sources of creatine

Pros

Aids muscle recovery

Used by pro bodybuilders to promote muscle growth

Cons

Using more than directed can lead to bloating, flatulence and can cause problems with your liver and kidneys

Not useful for less intense workouts or muscle maintenance gym sessions

The flavoring means it cannot be added to a protein shake, but creatine is absorbed best with carbs

How We Made This List of Best Workout Supplements

Company Reputation

The internet is teeming with muscle-building supplements, so choosing the best one for you is always going to have its challenges. Fortunately, we have trawled the internet searching for the absolute best, so you don’t have to! We looked for brands and supplements that ticked all of the boxes based on our criteria below.

Company reputation is paramount in deciding where to make a purchase. Ensuring a brand delivers on the promises it makes, prioritizes customer satisfaction and safety, and charges honest prices for its products is essential in maintaining customer loyalty.

It also means you can shop safely without having to worry about online scams, elevated prices, or sub-standard products.

Prices

The price plays a massive role in whether we decide to buy a product, so we have made all of the pricing clear for you so you can compare easily. We have also looked for any discounts, savings, or multi-buy offers that could save you some pennies in the long run.

How Well The Product Works

Nobody wants to waste their money on a product that simply doesn’t work. So, we chose only the winning formulas for this list by looking at a combination of science and customer reviews,

We have also scoured reviews for any reports of notable side-effects to make sure you’re in the best position to make an informed choice.

The Small Print

We looked for the little things, such as hidden shipping charges, tracking ability, and delivery times to ensure you're truly getting the most from your money!

You will notice that not all of the products on this list do the same thing. They all support muscle building, but in different ways. We have included what they do and how to make sure you can easily select the right one for you and your health goals.



Buying Guide about Muscle Building Pills

There are a few things to keep in mind when you are choosing muscle-building supplements. Because the range is so diverse and they all specialize in different things, it is crucial to have a clear idea of your goal before starting any supplementation.

What Do You Want To Achieve?

Everyone’s goals and bodies are different, and, of course, what body type and frame you have to begin with will affect which product is right for you.

If you are looking to lose fat for more muscle definition, you may choose a weight loss or fat burning supplement to achieve your goal. If you have a naturally smaller frame, you might opt for something to aid growth hormone release or allow your muscles to recover faster so you can train in the gym more often.

Set realistic goals before you begin any new fitness regime. This is important if you do not want to feel disheartened, plus you’ll have a better idea of the nutritional supplementation you might need.

Make sure you thoroughly research the best exercise routines and optimum nutrition and have adequate rest to improve your progress and maintain motivation.

The Science

The science behind these various muscle-building supplements can get complicated, but the essentials behind muscle growth can be broken down.

You need protein, energy (calories), and proper hydration to gain muscle

A muscle recovery aid, such as creatine, will promote growth. Your muscles grow when they are resting, not when they’re being used

Keeping your stress levels low will elevate your mood and boost your performance

Customer Reviews

The customer reviews are usually a very good indicator of the quality of a product and whether it actually works. So, search for customer reviews before you make a purchase. This is an excellent habit to get into when you're buying anything online, and there are usually hundreds at the click of a button.

If a particular website only displays positive testimonials, searching on social media or Trustpilot will give you a plethora of positive and negative reviews from real customers.

All reviews are obviously personal experiences and do not necessarily reflect how the product works for you, so keep this in mind.

The Best Deals

It is no secret that some health supplements can come with a hefty price tag, especially when they are top-quality. This can add up over time, mainly when you are using them regularly.

It is a good idea to stock up a few months at a time because you will get the advantage of multibuy savings. These can add up to hundreds of dollars per purchase, and while the initial outlay might be significant, you do save money in the long run.

Take care to look for flash deals or promotions when ordering your supplements. You might find that signing up for an email newsletter will get you discounts sent directly to your inbox. It is easy to opt-out if you find sales promotions irritating, but every so often, you bag yourself a huge discount.



FAQs on Dietary Supplements for Building Muscle Mass

Do I Have To Go To The Gym, Or Can I Take The Supplements Alone?

You might see some changes taking these supplements on their own, such as weight gain or increased energy, but none of that is going to translate to muscle unless you work for it.

These supplements must be taken in conjunction with a healthy, protein-rich diet and regular, intense exercise and gym routines to gain muscle.

If you cannot get to a gym, you can do workouts with little to no equipment at home. Things like push-ups, planks, burpees, sit-ups, and squats can all be done in the comfort of your own home and work for the main muscle groups.

Can Girls Take Muscle Building Supplements?

Absolutely! Women can take muscle-building supplements for the exact same reason men do.

It is true that muscle-building supplements are marketed towards men, like weight loss supplements are marketed predominantly towards women. However, this is a prejudiced societal standard and is inconsequential. If you are a woman who wants to build muscle, don’t let anything stop you.

What Side Effects Are There?

As long as you are healthy and there are no medical reasons, you should avoid these supplements; taking them as directed should not lead to any negative side effects. However, if you have a medical condition, speak to your doctor before taking any supplementation or embarking on a new fitness regime.

Taking more than the recommended dose of things such as pre-workout and creatine will not give you a better performance in the gym. Instead, it may lead to flatulence, bloating, or even long-term problems.

If you are new to these supplements, consider starting on a smaller dose than recommended. Always listen to your body and pay attention to any changes, so you understand exactly how they work for you.

What Else Can I Do To Increase Muscle Mass?

Gaining Muscle Requires Calories

Don’t opt for sugary or fatty foods, an extra 300-500 calories per day can be eaten with protein-rich and healthy food. Things like Greek yogurt, boiled eggs, nuts, lentils, lean meat, and fish will help you hit your protein goal without ruining your macros.

Protein-Rich Diet

Protein is essential for muscle growth. Of course, it is possible to have enough in your diet, but many find that supplementing protein with shakes is a far easier way of ensuring you are getting enough.

Refuel

Make sure you eat after an intense workout so your body can adequately recover. Opting for protein and carbohydrate-filled foods will promote recovery and muscle growth.

Stay Hydrated!

Water will not only aid recovery and help with aching muscles, but it’s important to help you perform your best at the gym. Remember that when you're feeling thirsty, you're already dehydrated, so make sure you're regularly topping up your fluid levels.

Make Sleep A Priority

Sleep is essential for so many of our bodily functions. If you are not resting properly or getting too little or broken sleep, your body doesn’t have enough time to recover, hindering muscle growth and fat burning.

When you’re sleep-deprived, you are also more likely to skip the gym or choose sugary snacks to keep you going. Aim for 8 hours a night and use a regular sleep routine to train your body to drift off quickly.

Are Muscle Building Supplements Legal?

All of these products are 100% legal and safe. Not only are many derived from natural ingredients, but there are also no synthetic growth hormones or anything nasty that will enhance your performance.

Make sure you buy from reputable sources, from verified online vendors. Never purchase any supplements second-hand, and always make sure you know exactly what you're putting into your body.

Anything you have to inject requires a prescription from your doctor to be in line with the law. So, never inject anything without direction from your doctor.

How Long Does It Take To See Results?

This will vary depending on your body type, supplement stack, and how often and regularly you train. For some, you can see results in as little as three to four weeks. For others, it may take a few months to start seeing the changes to your body.

For success, do your research, train regularly to a plan, and eat properly. If you are nervous or confused about what to do in the gym, ask someone for a bit of advice. Everyone was new to this once.

Do I Have To Take Supplements To Maintain Muscle?

Not always! If you are regularly doing maintenance workouts and have continued to eat healthy food, you might find the need for muscle-building supplements redundant. Make sure you listen to your body and do not give it more than it needs.

If you choose to take a multivitamin, you can take it every day to promote overall health, as its uses are not limited to building muscle.

Why Is Recovery So Important?

Muscles do all of their growing while they’re resting, not while they are being worked. So allowing your muscles to recover fully will allow for better growth and a more visible muscle gain.

It’s also important to control the impact of DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness). This can usually occur a couple of days after your workout and can be especially painful if you have not warmed up or stretched properly.

DOMS will get better the more you train, and once you incorporate a proper warm-up and warm-down strategy, a recovery aid, such as creatine or high-protein, will help speed this up.



Conclusion: Best Supplements for Building Muscle and Shredding Fat

Regardless of your body type and frame, there is something here to help you build muscle.

If you want to turbo-charge your muscle gain, TestoPrime can increase your natural testosterone production. For an increase in protein, so you’re hitting your macros, Tri-Protein’s multi-protein release can give you what you need throughout the day to improve muscle mass.

To amplify your workout, Intensive Pre-Train or Creatine may give you the boost you need and push you to your limits. PhenQ is ideal for those who are looking to eradicate stubborn belly fat and transform it into lean muscle.

If you’re looking for serious growth, HyperGH 14x may be your answer by increasing your natural growth hormones. Or if you are looking for all-around health support to support your muscle building journey, Ritual Multivitamins have provided everything you need in their Essential for Men 18+ supplement.