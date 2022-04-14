Narrowing down the best new casino sites is not a walk in the park — but you already knew this, so you came looking for a definitive list of the newest online casinos.

Fortunately, you’ve found it. We took it upon ourselves to research and rank the best new online casinos. Each casino site you find here is thoroughly vetted for security, quality and quantity of casino games, fair bonuses, and mobile experience.

Let’s dive in and discover what the newest online casinos have in store for you.

Best New Casino Sites

1. Las Atlantis - Best New Casino Site Overall

Pros:

Up to $14,000 welcome bonus

Great slots selection

New game reload offers

Unique, magic-city design

Top-notch mobile compatibility

Cons:

Slower verification process

Only 1 software provider

Although active only for two years, Las Atlantis offers almost everything you would find in an ideal online casino. From a huge welcome bonus to a perfect selection of online casino games — it’s no surprise this online gambling site topped our list of the best online casinos.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Las Atlantis rewards new players with a 280% first deposit bonus of up to $14,000. The bonus funds come with a 35x wagering requirement, which is a mid-to-low rollover, making this one of the most valuable incentives among online gambling sites.

You can claim this bonus by depositing as little as $10 with Neosurf, $20 with crypto, or $30 with credit cards.

Players can wager this welcome bonus on scratch cards, board games, Real-Series video slots & keno. In addition, the casino has unique game-specific bonuses so that players always have an option to add a few bucks to their bankroll.

User Interface: 4.8/5

Las Atlantis has a modern design that most casino players will love. Navigating from one page to another is smooth — a tab at the screen's top-left corner displays the website's key pages.

Players can locate anything they want with just a few clicks, such as promotions and games. Apart from having small fonts in some sections such as on the “Promotions” page, everything else on the UI is perfect.

Mobile Experience: 5/5

As a new casino, Las Atlantis has paid the utmost attention to mobile gaming. The site's layout is the same on both Android and iOS devices.

However, the lobby has been slightly adjusted to give players a better experience. It features large, visible icons for all categories.

Although the casino lacks downloadable apps, it doesn't take much from the overall experience, thanks to the highly optimized site.

Variety of Games: 4.5/5

We were astounded by the variants and the quality of games that Las Atlantis offers. You have 200+ online slot games to choose from, with some of the most popular like Achilles, Cash Bandits 3, and Eternal Love available for some high-octane gaming sessions.

If you seek more traditional games, you can try roulette, craps, video poker, and a few blackjack variants. The logic is pretty simple here — include as many games as possible so that players will never run out of options.

However, the slight downside we’ve noticed is that all games are single-handedly powered by RTG. We can all agree that RTG’s slots are some of the best there are, but having names like Betsoft and Nucleus on board would definitely come in handy for this casino.

2. Wild Casino - Best Live Dealer Games out of all New Online Casinos

Pros:

$5,000 welcome package

20+ high-quality specialty games

Understated user interface

$9,000 crypto-deposit offer

Excellent mobile experience

Cons:

Few video poker options

Limited customer support channels

Wild Casino features valuable promotions, a simplistic layout, and a variety of progressive jackpot games. But the most prominent feature is the quality and number of specialty games that players have access to.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

Wild Casino knows the value of having a large customer base, and that's why it doesn't disappoint in the promotions section — new customers will get a 250% deposit bonus up to $1,000, extending to $5,000 over the new few deposits. The crypto deposit bonus is 300% up to $3,000, hitting the $9,000 mark in 8 subsequent deposits.

The 35x rollover requirement for the bonus is pretty standard, but you won’t be able to use it in the live dealer casino.

A minimum first deposit of $20 is required to qualify for the bonus. Also, players should use the bonus code WILD250 code when making the first deposit.

But no, the promotions don't end here — the casino has many ongoing offers, including free spins and reload bonuses. In addition, there are regular slot and blackjack tournaments where players stand a chance to win decent rewards.

User Interface: 5/5

Wild Casino features a fantastic color scheme that constitutes orange, black, yellow, and green colors, with a dense olive-green jungle in some parts of the background. The theme and blend of colors represent a casino that's wild in nature. There is a list of the latest and most trending games on the homepage just beneath the main navigation bar — everything is neatly organized for ease of access.

We also tested the site on our Android and iOS devices; no surprises there — the site loaded quickly, displaying heavy graphics with a rich visual appeal.

Mobile Experience: 4.7/5

The full list of games available on the desktop version can also be accessed through Wild’s mobile platform.

The only drawback — too much scrolling to see the entire content. We feel that the games could be redistributed to more pages, but there’s a search button and game categories to help you find the games nonetheless. It’s just that it would be great to have more filtering options like Jackpots or 5-reelers, for example.

Games Variety: 5/5

Wild Casino has over 350 games from a short but eclectic list of software providers, including Nucleus Gaming and Betsoft. The casino divides the gaming menu into classic table games, live games, video poker, blackjack, and slots.

Slot games make up the bigger part of the menu. And — courtesy of Betsoft — players are guaranteed access to high-quality slot games. They even come with 3D effects on games like the Fruity Way and Kraken Deep.

But the area where Wild Casino truly excels and outperforms every other gambling site is specialty games. You'll find plenty of themed, cinematic, fantasy, and ancient mythology games with titles such as American Keno, Space Invasion, Lucky Night, Lucky Nugget, and many more.

3. Cafe Casino - Best Customer Support of any New Online Casino Site

Pros:

Instant customer assistance through live chat

Decent games selection

350% BTC welcome offer

Dedicated jackpot tab

Cons:

The white background can be annoying

Cafe Casino's main selling point is the flawless customer assistance team — with a 24/7 quick and responsive live chat, it's the perfect online casino site for players who seek customer assistance regularly.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

New players at Cafe Casino are rewarded with a generous welcome bonus that is divided into two categories — a 350% up to $2,500 for BTC deposit, and a 250% up to $1,500 for regular deposits.

Sounds great, right?

The 40x rollover requirement for this offer is industry-standard, albeit slightly higher than the 35x of Las Atlantis. Super Diamond Mine, craps, and live dealer casino games don’t contribute towards the rollover requirements, so watch out not to spend your bonus funds in vain.

The casino neutralizes this slight drawback by offering several other bonuses such as the $100 referral bonus, the weekly mystery bonus, and the valuable cafe casino perks that allow you to earn points and get cashback rewards.

User Interface: 4.5/5

Cafe casino guarantees a crisp experience with a fairly organized website interface. Players can quickly access the games they like using the main navigation bar on the homepage.

One unique thing about Cafe Casino is that it provides players with information on how they can play and win specific games.

For example, in the "Table Games" section, there are several guides on playing games such as craps, baccarat, blackjack, and more — you can find this info by scrolling to the bottom. This is super helpful for newcomers when deciding which games to play.

That aside, we think the overly white background is a little bit annoying and pretty unpleasant during longer sessions.

Mobile Experience: 4.4/5

Although the casino doesn't offer a dedicated mobile app, players can load the site using their mobile browser.

As you would expect, the mobile version is similar to the PC counterpart in terms of colors and theme.

That said, the number of casino games is not as diverse as what you'll find in the desktop version. However, the graphics are top-notch, the gameplay is trouble-free and connecting to the live chat is effortless.

Games Variety: 4.8/5

Cafe Casino offers around 160 casino games, including blackjack, video poker, and slots. As with most real money gambling sites, slots dominate the lobby, with over 120 on offer. We especially liked the dedicated jackpot section where you can find over 35 slots with huge prizes.

Also, the casino boasts several top-quality blackjack variants, with Zappit and Perfect Pairs as the most sought-after variants.

Other table games include craps, baccarat, and some versions of roulette such as European. You'll also come across a handful of video poker games — but not live poker, which is a minor drawback.

4. Super Slots - Best Bonuses & Promotions out of all New Casinos

Pros:

400% crypto welcome bonus

15 deposit methods

$1 Wild Diamond 7's progressive jackpot

Several recurring bonuses & promos

Cons:

Unreliable phone support

Super Slots is yet another new online casino established in 2020, managing to build a rock-solid customer base with its no-nonsense welcome bonuses and high-quality games repertoire.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

This new casino offers exceptional offers to entice new players to sign up. In fact, at the time of writing this review, there were 13 generous offers up for grabs, with the 400% up to $4,000 crypto bonus and the 250% up to $1,000 regular offer as the most valuable ones.

We were particularly impressed by the 250% welcome offer, as it extends to $6,000 over your next 5 deposits. The minimum deposit required to claim it is $20, which is fair, while the rollover requirement for each bonus is 35x, which is a norm in the online gambling industry.

You’ll also get to enjoy a 10% crypto boost on your Bitcoin deposits, a 10% weekly rebate, $1 million in monthly prizes, and other promos that get constantly updated.

User Interface: 4.6/5

Super Slots has an eye-catching yet simple user interface. The purple background dominates the screen, with games having a colorful appearance that makes them stick out.

The layout is extremely user-friendly. A drop-down menu at the top-right of the screen enables players to access the key sections of the website, such as the "Table Games," "Slots," and "Blackjack" pages.

Mobile Experience: 4.4/5

Since Super Slots uses the latest HTML5 technology, it wasn't surprising to find it running smoothly on all up-to-date smartphones and tablets. We didn't experience any problems launching any game from our smart devices.

Although this new casino doesn't have downloadable software, the website guarantees an almost equivalent experience. However, the number of games offered on the mobile version is slightly fewer than on the desktop platform.

Games Variety: 4/5

At first glance, players may be tempted to think that Super Slots Casino offers online slots only. However, this is not the case.

Indeed, online slots make up 255 of the 313 games on offer. But as you can see from that, this is an all-in-one gambling site with all of its online casino gaming categories covered.

So, besides being more of a slots powerhouse, players should expect to find a wide range of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat variants.

However, the bigger focus is on 5-reel slots, which leaves little to no room for old-school classic three-reelers.

5. Slots Empire - Best Slots Variety of all the Latest Online Casino Sites

Pros:

An extensive selection of top-quality slots

Unique design and theme

24/7 live chat support

24/7 reload bonus

Cons:

Could have more reload promotions

Founded in 2019, Slots Empire portrays an image of the ancient Roman Empire. The perfect display of 208 slots by RTG and Visionary iGaming makes it a superb choice for slot jockeys.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

The casino's infantry legion will welcome you with a 245% bonus plus 55 free spins on Caesar's Empire once you create an account and deposit $10 with Neosurf, $20 with crypto, or $30 with Visa or MasterCard. This offer comes with a 35x wagering requirement.

Once you exhaust the bonus funds and spins, you’ll gain access to a 24/7 matching bonus and a new game incentive. Besides that, there weren’t any other promotions at the time of writing this article.

User Interface: 4.7/5

Slot's Empire maintains the Ancient Roman empire look, featuring organized menus and straightforward navigation.

Switching to the accessibility part, the casino enables players to filter through games using pre-established categories. In addition, you can alter the thumbnail view and have a complete list of all casino games on offer.

That said, this new casino is a breeze to use.

Mobile Experience: 4.5/5

One of the most known historical facts was the ability of Ancient Roman soldiers to march long distances in formation. That said, it's not a surprise that Slots Empire allows players to roam from PCs to tablets and smartphones effortlessly.

Even though the casino doesn't have a dedicated mobile application, it has a fully optimized website that works on tablets and smartphones. You can access 120+ games on your pocket device.

Games Variety: 4.7/5

As you would expect by looking at the name, most of the gaming section is occupied by slots (208 out of 253) — they come with household names such as Stardust, Ancient Gods, and Asgard.

However, the casino is not all about slots. It also gives players access to many blackjack variants, craps, and roulette.

Additionally, there are many video poker and bingo variations and non-casino games such as Fish Catch. We fell in love with these games as they provide an out-of-the-ordinary gambling experience.

Besides, a couple of games had wonderful progressives, such as the Aztec's Millions, where users have the potential to win over a million dollars.

The only issue was the small number (5) of live-dealer games. However, if live games aren't your thing, this new casino is worthwhile.

How We Selected the Best New Online Casinos

Fairness:

The most efficient way to determine whether a new online casino is fair is to confirm whether it has a valid license. Additionally, we recommend sites powered by software from top iGaming companies such as RealTime Gaming and Betsoft.

This ensures that the selection of games is top-quality, and all types of casino players are assured of finding a game that suits their gambling needs.

Bonuses and Promotions:

The best way to entice new players and retain existing ones is by offering quality deposit bonuses. And by quality, we mean a reasonable rollover requirement, a variety of games to use it on, and sufficient time to wager it. We’ve ensured that the new online gambling sites we feature provide these fair incentives.

User Interface:

Players should be able to access games quickly. That said, we spent hours testing each new online casino before recommending it to ensure that their platform is intuitive and playing online casino games is smooth sailing.

Mobile Experience:

New casinos should guarantee a seamless mobile experience. This entails easy navigation, quick refreshing times, fun graphics, and attractive themes. Also, players should be able to access top-quality games on the mobile version. Therefore, we didn’t pay any attention whatsoever to new online casinos not compatible with mobile devices.

Guide to the Top Brand-New Online Casinos

What Should I Look for When Picking the Top New Online Casino Sites?

Players have varying needs when choosing top online casinos — what's good for one player may not impress the other. That's why it's essential to establish search criteria before embarking on the process.

However, there are specific focal points, especially for newbies. Notable mentions include the gaming collection, payment options, licensing, bonuses, and customer assistance. You’ll need to test each of these sections on your own.

If you’re not ready to do it yourself, refer to our list of best online casinos and choose a suitable option.

What Should I Expect from a New Online Casino?

As the newest online casinos try to impress players, they invest a lot to offer lucrative bonuses and promos — a win-win for players of all shapes and sizes.

Besides, with the intense growth of cryptocurrency payments in the last few years, it's no surprise that most new online real money casinos are embracing digital currencies.

Are New Real Money Online Casinos Safe?

This depends on many factors — first off, you have to ensure that reputable regulatory bodies license the online casinos you select. One perfect example is Curacao eGaming — the gambling commission behind our top pick Las Atlantis.

Also, you should ensure that the site features the latest SSL encryption — you can confirm this by checking whether it has a padlock icon at the beginning of the URL. With this in place, it's practically impossible for fraudsters to access your private details.

Do New Online Casinos have Mobile Apps?

Although many new online casinos have a dedicated mobile application, a good number don't offer this add-on. Instead, they've optimized their sites to work flawlessly on mobile devices, saving customers the hustle of having to download apps that consume memory.

Can I Use a Tablet to Join a New Online Casino?

Absolutely! However, you have to ensure that your preferred online casino supports that tablet device. The good thing is that most new online casino operators support Windows, Android, macOS, and iOS devices. All new online casinos that you see on our list support tablet devices.

Does Playing at Online Casinos Have Any Advantages?

Online casinos offer a wide range of games, much more than what you’d find at a brick-and-mortar casino. Also, they provide new customers with excellent bonuses that they can claim from the comfort of their homes. And the best part, you can carry your online casino with you to any location.

Do Online Casinos Accept Cryptocurrency Payments?

Yes. Nowadays, most new online casinos accept crypto payments. For example, our #1 recommendation (Las Atlantis) allows players to make payments using Bitcoin, Licecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

To determine whether a casino accepts crypto payments, proceed to the cashier and check the available payment options.

Comparing the Top 5 New Casino Sites

Below is a quick summary of our top five new online casino sites and their key features:

Las Atlantis: Known for its 150+ high-quality slots and impeccable website design. More importantly, new players can take advantage of the 280% matching offer up to $14,000 that comes with a 35x wagering requirement.

Wild Casino: Popular for offering top-notch specialty games and flawless user interface. What’s more, the 250% match-up casino welcome offer with a 35x rollover requirement is far better than what most other new online casinos have to offer

Cafe Casino: The 24/7 instant live chat support is not the only thing that stands out at this casino. In addition, it has a 350% match-up Bitcoin deposits bonus and a 250% match-up credit card deposits bonus to get new players started on the platform quickly.

Super Slots: If bonuses were the only thing to go by, Super Slots would top the list. Notable offers on the site include the 250% match-up fiat currency offer up to $1,000 and the 400% up to $4,000 crypto welcome offer. The site is also a great choice for slot jockeys, with 250+ slots.

Slots Empire: Known for offering one of the best selection of slots in the industry. Also, it offers a 245% plus 55 free spins welcome offer with 35x wagering requirements. You’ll love the Roman-themed design of the site — that’s for sure.

How to Register & Play Real Money Games at New Casinos Online

Getting started at a new online gambling site is a straightforward process. Since Las Atlantis is our top recommendation in this category, we'll give a concise guide on how to create an account and start playing real money casino games on the platform.

Step 1: Visit Las Atlantis

Click on the Las Atlantis link on this page to open the casino

Select "Sign Up" and enter all the required personal information

Once done with the accounts, personal, and address information steps, click Complete.

Step 2: Verify your email address

Open the email you used to register on Las Atlantis

Find the message by the casino (check your spam folder, too)

Click on the link inside to verify your email

Step 3: Deposit

Log back into your account and proceed to the Cashier section

Select your preferred payment option and follow the instructions

Enter the code LASATLANTIS to claim the welcome bonus

Click Deposit and start playing games

So, What Are the Best New Online Casinos?

When selecting online casinos you must be careful; when selecting the best new casino sites you need to be meticulous. There’s no room for mistakes here, so making this list came out to be a serious grind.

Las Atlantis won for its perfect combination of welcome bonuses and high-quality games, in addition to its fantastic reputation and spotless mobile and desktop platform.

However, every new casino we recommend has a unique feature that makes it stand out — we're sure that whichever you select list will be worth your time.

Your only job is to remember that results can go either way when gambling. Therefore, whatever you do, ensure you play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only. We may receive compensation from the sites we recommended in our guides, but our reviews remain independent and reader-supported.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: