Best Over the Counter Phentermine Alternatives 2022: 5 Top Natural OTC Phentermine Diet Pills to Buy

If you're doing everything you can to lose weight but aren't seeing the results you want, Phentermine over the counter alternatives might be the solution you need to kickstart your weight loss journey. Millions of people struggle to make the necessary changes required to slim down. Despite their best efforts, many folks end up hitting a plateau, leading to tons of frustration.

Sound family? Imagine what it would be like if you could trick your body into working in your favor. Instead of fawning over your favorite snacks, you could walk away and still feel satiated. With best over the counter Phentermine alternatives, you finally can.

Phentermine is no stranger to the weight loss industry, but it's a prescription-strength pill marred in controversy. Luckily, you can easily get a natural Phentermine alternative supplement without a prescription. Not only are they safe to take, but they don't come with any of the nasty side effects!

We've scoured the market to find the best weight loss supplements that mimic the effects of Phentermine. Check out our favorite picks for 2022 down below!

Our Picks for 5 Best OTC Phentermine Alternative Pills

PhenQ : The Best Choice for Overall Weight Loss PhenGold : Most Effective Appetite Suppressant Phen24 : The Best for Boosting Your Metabolism PrimeShred : Our Choice for the Best Men's Fat Burner Trimtone : Ideal for Active Women

1. PhenQ - The Best Choice for Overall Weight Loss

It's not hard to see why PhenQ is one of the most popular Phentermine over the counter (OTC) alternatives on the market. Made by trusted supplement manufacturer Wolfson Berg, PhenQ is a good all-around choice for weight loss. Not only does it help suppress your appetite, but it boosts your metabolism and stops fat accumulation at its source.

How PhenQ Works?

The makers of PhenQ say that the supplement can help you reduce body fat by up to 7.24 percent. It does this in a couple of different ways. First, it naturally increases your metabolism through thermogenesis. Then, it improves your mood and gives you the energy to complete your workout routine.

PhenQ works to block body cells from storing fat as it's in your system. All the while, it makes you feel satiated, stopping your cravings.

Formula Overview

There are many unique ingredients in this natural over the counter Phentermine pill substitute, but some of the most impactful are as follows:

α-Lacys Reset: It is PhenQ's proprietary compound of magnesium, cysteine, and a-lipoic acid. It increases your body temperature for thermogenesis, enhancing your natural metabolism levels. Capsimax: It is another proprietary blend of ingredients to trigger thermogenesis. It contains things like caffeine, capsicum, piperine, and more. Nopal Extract: It is a type of fiber that promotes fullness without creating extra fluid retention. L-Carnitine Fumarate: This ingredient encourages the body to convert stored fat into energy.

Who Will Benefit Most from Using PhenQ?

PhenQ is a worthy Phentermine HCl alternative that most people can use. Its benefits are universal, and the many benefits are like taking multiple supplements in one convenient pill.

Pros:

Effective appetite suppressant

Increases metabolism levels naturally

Encourages body to burn existing fat stores

May improve your mood

Vegan and vegetarian-friendly

Cons:

Not good for pregnant or nursing women

Click Here for the Lowest Price on PhenQ

2. PhenGold - Most Effective Appetite Suppressant

PhenGold is another one of our top Phentermine alternative supplement. This one is a potent appetite suppressant that improves your body's natural fat-burning processes. It comes to you from Swiss Research Labs LTD, which is another trusted supplement maker.

How PhenGold Works?

At its core, PhenGold is about curbing your hunger cravings. The over the counter Phentermine product uses a natural ingredients cocktail that makes it easy to prevent overeating and unnecessary snacking between meals. Not only that, but it helps your body utilize carbohydrates more effectively. As a result, you'll feel fuller for much longer.

Formula Overview

Some of the most effective active ingredients in PhenGold include:

Green Tea and Green Coffee: Both of these ingredients are natural stimulants. They increase your metabolism, provide energy, and encourage fat-burning.

Cayenne Pepper: The capsaicin compounds in cayenne pepper encourage thermogenesis to burn more fat. Plus, it acts as a natural appetite suppressant.

Caffeine: It provides energy and curbs hunger.

Vitamin B Blend: Vitamins B3, B6, and B12 can control cravings and elevate your mood to prevent stress eating.

Who Will Benefit Most from Using PhenGold?

PhenGold is ideal for those who struggle with cravings between meals. It effectively suppresses your appetite, but the effects aren't so over-the-top that you starve yourself. It's a good choice for most ages and lifestyles.

Pros:

Reduces cravings

May provide long-term metabolism improvement

Provides energy

Cons:



Uses multiple stimulants that could overwhelm some

Click Here for the Lowest Price on PhenGold

3. Phen24 - The Best for Boosting Your Metabolism

Here's a unique supplement worth trying out. Phen24 is the best Phentermine alternative supplement for those wanting to improve the body's fat-burning potential around the clock. It increases your metabolism levels day and night, allowing you to take full advantage of your body's natural processes even when you're sleeping. On top of that, it curbs cravings, provides energy during the day, and enhances sleep at night.

How Phen24 Works?

The cool thing about Phen24 is that it's a two-pill system. The first supplement addresses daytime cravings and your unique metabolic needs as you're awake. Before bedtime, you take the night supplement. It can stop those dreaded late-night cravings and improve your circadian rhythm. All the while, the ingredients work to keep metabolism levels high when they would typically wane.

Formula Overview

Phen24 is a two-pill system, and each capsule contains unique ingredients. Here are some of the most useful.



L-Phenylalalnine: This compound helps to keep your cravings under control. But, it doesn't lead to fatigue. Guarana Extract: The natural plant extract reduces fatigue to keep you energized throughout the day. Glucomannan: It is a dietary fiber that makes you feel full. Cayenne Pepper: The common weight loss supplement ingredient induces thermogenesis and curbs cravings.

Who Will Benefit Most from Using Phen24?

Phen24 is a great Phentermine over the counter diet pill that suppresses your appetite and encourages round-the-clock weight loss. It's particularly effective for those trying to get rid of stubborn fat. By increasing your metabolism during the day and night, you can improve your body even as you sleep.

Pros:



Increases metabolism levels around the clock

Unique formula for day and night pill

Might improve sleeping habits

Controls cravings throughout the day

Cons:

The two-pill system could be hard to keep track of for some

Click Here for the Lowest Price on Phen24

4. PrimeShred - Our Choice for the Best Men's Fat Burner

PrimeShred is a Phentermine substitute that caters to men that want muscle definition. It's a powerful metabolism enhancer that pushes your body's fat-burning potential to the limit!

How PrimeShred Works?

When you take PrimeShred, you're introducing several potent ingredients into your system. Most of them are metabolism boosters that trigger thermogenesis. It increases your body temperature to help you burn more calories and shave off those extra unwanted pounds. Many ingredients also increase your energy, improve mental focus, and keep your cravings under control.

Formula Overview

The makers of PrimeShred are very transparent about the ingredients and what they do. The most impactful ingredients in the formula are:

Green Tea and Coffee Extracts: These extracts start thermogenesis to turn your body into fat-burning machine! They also provide energy and curb your appetite. Rhodiola Rosea Root: This ingredient activates a powerful enzyme that triggers fat-burning processes in the body. L-Theanine: It increases metabolism levels and reduces the amount of fat your body absorbs. Bioperine: This is a unique ingredient that improves how your body absorbs the supplement. It aims to make the other active ingredients more bioavailable, helping you get the most out of PrimeShred.

Who Will Benefit Most from Using PrimeShred?

PrimeShred is one of the best Phentermine over the counter alternatives for men. This product isn't going to serve women very well or even those struggling to lose a lot of weight. The supplement can help you cut back on your body fat, but it's best for building muscle mass and getting definition. It can overcome tough plateaus and help you shed those last few pounds to lose absolutely shredded!

Pros:

Good for cutting and reducing body fat

May help build muscle mass

Overcomes weight loss plateaus

Triggers fat-burning hormones

Improves mental focus and energy

Cons:

Not suitable for women

May not be the best choice for obese users

Click Here for the Lowest Price on PrimeShred

5. Trimtone - Ideal for Active Women

Trimtone is a must-try for women on the go! This Phentermine over the counter alternative makes your current weight-loss efforts more effective. It helps increase your metabolism to help you burn more calories and get rid of stubborn fat once and for all!

How Trimtone Works?

This supplement works like many other popular metabolism boosters. It focuses on triggering thermogenesis for more effective fat-burning. However, it caters to a woman's unique needs. Women hold fat differently, and this Phentermine diet pill alternative works to improve fat-burning potential in those hard-to-improve places. On top of all that, it keeps your cravings under control so that your weight loss journey stays on track.

Formula Overview

Trimtone is primarily a metabolism booster. However, it also has ingredients to control your appetite in the same way as Phentermine.

Grains of Paradise: This OTC Phentermine ingredient is a type of herb that encourages thermogenesis. Once your metabolism increases, it reportedly targets brown adipose tissue. Glucomannan: It is a dietary fiber that expands in your stomach to make you feel full and control cravings. Caffeine: This is another ingredient that trigger thermogenesis for enhanced metabolism levels. It also naturally suppresses your appetite. Green Tea and Green Coffee Extracts: The extracts are a fat-burning staple. In addition to curbing cravings, they increase your metabolism, give you an energy boost, and elevate your mood. These are also some of the most important ingredients in the best belly fat burners on the market .

Who Will Benefit Most from Using Trimtone?

Trimtone is a safe Phentermine substitute for women who want to push their weight loss endeavors even further. It's not a good choice for ladies who live a sedentary lifestyle. To get the best results, you must pair Trimtone with regular exercise. Trimtone caters to a woman's biological needs, encouraging those stubborn areas to lose fat over time.

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Promotes fat-burning 24 hours a day

Reduces hunger cravings

Only requires a single capsule a day

Targets a woman's unique weight loss needs

Cons:

Not suitable for men

Requires regular exercise for best results

Click Here for the Lowest Price on Trimtone

What's the Deal with Phentermine, and How Does It Facilitate Weight Loss?

You might have heard of Phentermine at some point. There's a good chance that it came with some cautionary tales!

You see, Phentermine used to be a part of a drug combination called "Fen-Phen." The prescription drugs were widely used together in the 1970s and 1980s as an "anti-obesity" treatment. Millions took Fen-Phen, but trouble started in the 1990s.

The other drug in Fen-Phen, Fenfluramine, was found to cause potentially fatal hypertension and heart valve problems. Long story short: Fed-Phen became the topic of a massive lawsuit before the FDA pulled Fenfluramine from the market. The drug is no longer widely available for weight loss.

While Fenfluramine was the main issue with Fed-Phen, Phentermine isn't without its risks. Many doctors prescribe today, but the potential adverse effects on the body have many people rightfully worried.

Phentermine is an anorectic, which is a type of appetite suppressant. It's an amphetamine-like prescription drug that stimulates the central nervous system. It binds to the receptors on the hypothalamus. Without getting too deep into the science, the hypothalamus has nerve cells that produce the sensation of hunger. Phentermine manipulates the nerve cells to take away your appetite.

Sounds great, right? Before you start Googling "Phentermine near me" or trying to buy Phentermine online, keep reading for some not-so-great facts.

Phentermine has a lot of risks. It's a Schedule IV controlled substance with the potential for abuse. The drug can be addictive. Plus, it's known to increase your heart rate and blood pressure. Considering all of those factors, it's no surprise that Phentermine has fallen out of favor. Even when physicians prescribe it, it's done with great caution to avoid potential problems.

Our Method for Ranking the Best Phentermine Alternatives

Luckily, there are plenty of good OTC Phentermine alternatives out there. Do a quick search, and you'll find tons of options. But here's the thing: Phentermine substitutes are all considered dietary supplements.

Supplements don't require FDA approval, so sifting through a market of diet pills is no easy task. To separate the most effective Phentermine alternatives from the bad, we look at the following factors.

- Potential Benefits

Any supplement manufacturer can make tall claims about a product's capabilities. We look past all that and scrutinize what a supplement can genuinely do for you. Our goal is to find the best alternative to Phentermine that we can.

At their core, the top Phentermine alternatives are appetite suppressants. But, many of the supplements on the market today can help you lose weight in other ways, too. Products that boost your metabolism, curb your hunger, increase your energy levels, and block your body from storing extra fat are all a plus!

- Active Ingredients

Another thing we look into is the ingredients list. If you don't know what you're looking for, it's easy to buy products that do nothing for your health. We know better and understand the types of ingredients that provide actual results.

We'll get into some common ingredients here in a bit. But we always pay attention to elements that facilitate thermogenesis, control cravings, and stimulate your body for more energy production.

- Pricing

There's a fine line between getting a supplement that's crazy expensive and supplements that are super cheap. Low-cost supplements look appealing at first. But when you dig deep and scrutinize the product, you realize there's nothing but filler and ineffective ingredients to cut costs.

We try to find supplements that are reasonably priced. More importantly, we look for products that offer money-back guarantees for your peace of mind.

- Reviews and Customer Testimonials

There's no better way to understand what a Phentermine over-the-counter diet pill can do than by reading honest reviews. We look for trends and do our best to get a consensus on what others think about the product. With that information, we can find universally appealing supplements capable enough to provide results for anyone.

10 Common Ingredients in the Most Popular Phentermine Over the Counter (OTC) Supplements

There's no shortage of natural appetite suppressants that provide similar results to Phentermine. Many of the natural Phentermine alternatives for weight loss contain:

Fenugreek: A fiber-rich herb that helps you feel fuller faster. Glucomannan: A water-soluble fiber with bulking properties. Green Tea Extract: A stimulant that increases metabolism and curbs your cravings. Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA): A natural trans-fat that blocks fat production, boosts metabolism, and decreases appetite. Garcinia Cambogia: A fruit extract that triggers brain receptors to make you feel full. Caralluma Fimbriata: An herb that suppresses your appetite by tricking your brain into thinking you're full. 5-hydroxytryptophan: A compound that influences the brain to suppress your appetite. Gymnema Sylvestre: An anti-diabetic herb that fights sugar cravings. Yerba Mate: A plant that boosts energy levels and decreases your appetite over time. Caffeine: Caffeine can take many forms, but it increases your energy, boosts metabolism through thermogenesis , and suppresses your appetite.

The Benefits of Using a Phentermine OTC Alternative

You may be wondering why you should even consider using safe Phentermine substitutes. Real Phentermine diet pills exist, so why not visit doctors to see if you can get Phentermine prescriptions?

Ultimately, premium Phentermine HCl alternatives can provide you with far more benefits and fewer potential side effects than the drug. There are many risks involved with taking any prescription-strength medication. But a Schedule IV drug like Phentermine? Good luck getting a reputable physician to prescribe it to you at all!

Doctors know the inherent risks and are often hesitant to provide a prescription. There's a genuine chance of developing an addiction. On top of that, you may encounter an elevated heart rate. Many people looking to lose weight already suffer from hypertension or other heart-related issues. Adding a drug like Phentermine into the mix is just asking for trouble.

When you take a Phentermine OTC alternative, none of those risks exist. These supplements provide a similar outcome to Phentermine. But, they do so with natural ingredients. You should always consult your doctor before adding a supplement to your daily routine, but these all-natural Phentermine substitutes are safe for most people.

They lack the potential adverse side-effects, so you get good results without the risks. It's a win-win all around!

How Do Natural Phentermine Substitutes Stack Up Against the Real Deal?

While effective, it's crucial to keep in mind that no natural Phentermine alternative supplement without a prescription will provide results that are as dramatic and quick as the real deal. We're talking about a Schedule IV controlled substance here!

But that's not to say that Phentermine substitutes don't provide similar results. It's just more subtle.

Think of natural supplements as an investment into the long game. Phentermine might provide quicker results, but it does so with addictive drugs. You could get off Phentermine and fall back into a cycle of unhealthy habits.

You're slowly changing your lifestyle when you take good OTC Phentermine alternatives. The best course of action is to combine the supplements with a healthy diet and exercise plan. These pills require you to put in the effort. It's much better for you in the long run instead of relying on quick and fleeting results.

The Potential Risks of Prescription Phentermine Diet Pills

Phentermine is a prescription drug, and prescription drugs come with potential risks. Some of the most common side effects include:

High blood pressure

Possible addiction

Nausea

Mood changes

Aggressive behavior

Unpredictable muscle movements

General irritability

Dizziness

Blurred vision

Dry mouth

Phentermine can also have dangerous interactions with other prescription medications. You shouldn't take the drug with SSRIs and MAO inhibitors.

While not everyone will encounter those adverse effects, there's always a chance that you will. The only way to prevent yourself from experiencing them is not to take Phentermine at all. Ditch the drug and go with the all-natural OTC alternative!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Can you buy authentic Phentermine pills over the counter?

The only way to get this drug is with Phentermine prescriptions.

Q. Is it possible to buy Phentermine online with Phentermine prescriptions?

While the rise of telemedicine is making it easier for physicians to prescribe drugs online, Phentermine is not one of them. Any reputable doctor will want to see you in person and perform tests to ensure that it's safe for you to take.

Buying Phentermine online from any illegitimate source is illegal. Plus, trying to buy it online could expose you to dangerous counterfeit products.

Q. Is Phentermine an effective solution to weight loss?

Phentermine is a legitimate weight loss drug that is FDA approved. However, the potential side effects could be severe. For this reason, physicians consider many factors when prescribing it. Typically, doctors will only recommend it for individuals with serious weight issues. Even then, they prescribe it on a short-term basis only.

Q. How much do the best over the counter Phentermine alternatives cost?

The average cost for over the counter Phentermine alternatives is about $60 for a 30-day supply. However, prices can vary pretty dramatically from one brand to the next.

Furthermore, many manufacturers offer significant discounts. You can save a lot when you buy in bulk in most cases. Purchasing several months' worth of supplements can be a cost-effective solution for continued results.

Final Thoughts on Top Phentermine Alternative Pills

Phentermine over the counter alternatives can do a lot to help people overcome their weight loss plateaus. It curbs your hunger and encourages you to adopt a much healthier lifestyle. Miracle weight loss pills don't exist, so even with a safe Phentermine substitute, you have to put in the work to see results.

The good news is that the best over the counter Phentermine alternative supplements can help you start your journey to better health on the right foot. Don't let the allure of quick results pull you in! The dangers of genuine Phentermine are no joke. But these natural Phentermine over the counter substitutes provide similar results without the worry.

Give one of our top picks a try and see what you think! With most of these products offering a money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose but unwanted pounds!