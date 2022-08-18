Best Psychics [Review] Top Psychic Reading Sites, Platforms & Services

Seeing the future is a powerful skill. Some of today's best psychics are just a few clicks away.

An excellent psychic tells you if you're heading down the right path.

Some psychics specialize in financial and career matters. Others specialize in romance.

However, the quality of online psychics varies. Some online psychic readers are cash grabs seeking to make a quick buck. Others are genuine, experienced, and trustworthy services that really provide genuine and accurate readings that you simply won't find anywhere else online.

We did the hard work, so you don't have to. We tested, tried, ranked, and rated the best psychics of 2022. Here's what we found. This is the most updated and in-depth review of the best psychics online.

The Best Psychics of 2022: Top Psychic Reading Sites, Platforms, and Services Online

Every psychic claims to help you see your future. However, not all psychics provide the same quality service.

After hundreds of hours of research and personal testing, here's how our editorial team ranked the best psychic reading sites, platforms, and services available today:

Before we begin reviewing the best psychic reading sites online, it is important caveat to understand just what a psychic actually is. Wikipedia for example, opens up by stating "A psychic is a person who claims to use extrasensory perception (ESP) to identify information hidden from the normal senses, particularly involving telepathy or clairvoyance, or who performs acts that are apparently inexplicable by natural laws, such as psychokinesis or teleportation. Although many people believe in psychic abilities, the scientific consensus is that there is no proof of the existence of such powers, and describes the practice as pseudoscience." However, anyone who has spent any amount of time inside this emerging industry knows there is more to this than meet's the eye. And while it is very easy to fall victim to fake psychics online and get swindled out of time and money without proper due diligence, it is not that hard to avoid psychic reader scams. The following are the top-rated psychic reading websites and platforms that offer the very best services in the industry, bar none. Let's begin our journey down the rabbit hole of the most popular, top-performing psychic services online.

Purple Garden

Purple Garden is one of the internet's best-known psychic reading advisor services. The platform emphasizes honest and non-judgmental services across a range of specializations.

Purple Garden is a community of psychics across different areas. You can view, sort, and rank psychics based on their price, number of reviews, and specializations. For example, if you want to see the platform's best and most experienced Tarot reader, you can do that with a few clicks.

The Purple Garden community has thousands of members worldwide, providing all types of online psychic services. You can instantly view the psychics you need for Tarot readings, psychic readings, love readings, palm readings, astrology, dream analysis, and more.

Overall, Purple Garden aims to provide the clarity you need for a fulfilling life by connecting you with the best psychic for your unique needs.

Kasamba

Kasamba, like Purple Garden, makes accessing the psychic services you need easy based on reviews, specializations, and experience.

For example, if you want to view the platform's best dream analyst, you can do that with a few clicks through Kasamba's convenient online form.

Kasamba also offers three free chat minutes with each new psychic you try, making it easy to determine if a psychic is suitable for you before you pay for an entire session.

With a satisfaction guarantee, an extensive range of psychics and specializations, and transparent pricing, Kasamba is one of the internet's best online psychic platforms.

Keen

Keen, like Purple Garden and Kasamba, is a psychic aggregator platform. You can easily find psychics who can help answer your questions today.

Backed by 20+ years of experience, Keen offers psychics across multiple areas and specializations. You can easily find conventional psychics, for example, spirit readings, financial outlook readings, and more.

Keen has served over 35 million clients since 1999. Along with Kasamba, it's one of the oldest, most experienced, and longest-running psychic platforms on our list. With thousands of happy reviews from previous customers, Keen makes it easy to get the answers you need for life questions, spirituality, and overall psychic readings.

Psychic Source (Psychic Tree)

Psychic Source makes it easy to access psychics from any internet-connected device. The platform has one of the best mobile apps on our list, and Psychic Source is particularly popular for phone and tablet users.

Another perk of Psychic Source is its competitive pricing. The company offers several specialists for just $1 per minute, making it easy to get a powerful reading without paying a fortune.

And, like other top-ranked companies on our list, Psychic Source has decades of experience: the company has offered online readings for over 30 years. Backed by thousands of reviews from happy customers, Psychic Source continues to be one of the most prevalent psychic websites and apps available today.

Mysticsense

Mysticsense is an online psychic platform that makes it easy to access the psychics you need in minutes.

With other online psychic services, you request an appointment from a psychic and hear back within a few hours. With Mysticsense, however, you can get the best advisors within minutes from anywhere in the world.

When you visit Mysticsense, you can instantly view the dozens of psychics online today. For example, you can view each psychic's rating, specialization, and customer reviews. Plus, you get 5 minutes free after your first session.

Backed by 28,000+ reviews from happy customers, Mysticsense makes it easy to access the psychic services you need in minutes quickly.

Oranum

Oranum is one of the few psychics on our list offering free psychic services. You can register for Oranum for free, then join live reading sessions from top psychics on the app – similar to how Twitch offers free streaming services.

To get personalized readings, however, you'll need to enter your credit card information. Then, you can get a session from the psychic you like. Upon entering your credit card information, Oranum gives you $10 in free credit to spend on any psychic you want.

Oranum's specialists cover love, Tarot readings, astrology, dream analysis, family, career, numerology, and fortune telling.

Many customers like Oranum because they can interact with psychics for free and feel their "vibe" before they signup for an entire session. If you want to get a feel for how a psychic operates before you spend money, then Oranum can help.

AskNow

AskNow offers online psychic readings and free psychic chat. Like Oranum, AskNow is one of the few online psychics offering genuinely free psychic services.

You can interact with AskNow's experts through their website, mobile app, or phone number. You can view and sort psychics by their pricing, experience, and quality.

With AskNow, connecting with a psychic is as easy as calling the AskNow hotline and typing in your desired psychic's extension. You can view each psychic's availability, ask free questions, and enjoy a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Founded in 2005, AskNow has provided top-quality psychic services for decades. Today, the company continues to offer some of the best and highest-rated online psychic services available.

Life Reader

Life Reader offers a range of clairvoyant and psychic readings from psychics worldwide. Like other psychic aggregator platforms, Life Reader makes it easy to sort psychics by their areas of specialization, their pricing, and their experience.

Life Reader lets you see the number of readings each psychic has performed, for example. You can also view each psychic's areas of specialization.

Plus, you can chat or call psychics with Life Reader. Some people want a chat session, while others want an audio or video call. From horoscope readings and love forecasts to Tarot readings, breakup advice, soulmate readings, and more, Life Reader can help you make informed choices about your present and future.

California Psychics

California Psychics offers psychic readings and Tarot readings online by chat or call. The platform functions like other leading psychic platforms available today: you view each psychic's star rating, number of reviews, and overall experience. Then, you can choose the one that best matches your needs.

California Psychics is available on the iOS and Apple app store, and the company has one of the best mobile apps available today.

California Psychics also has transparent pricing. You pay $1 per minute for the "Affordable Package," $2 per minute for the "Popular Package," or $4 per minute for the "Premium Package," changing the psychics and services you receive.

Each California Psychics spiritual advisor can perform a variety of online psychic readings, including Tarot readings, love readings, astrology readings, and dream analyses. Whether looking for career analysis or romance advice, California Psychics can help you.

Herastro

Herastro is a network of talented psychic readers and spiritual advisors. Offering the best psychic services from the most trusted psychics, Herastro lets you easily view qualified psychics available to work with you today.

Sort psychics by their number of readings, average price, or star rating, then interact with the specialists you need for insight into your present and future.

Herastro isn't as well-known as the established psychic platforms above. However, the company offers free first readings, an international team of psychics, and other unique perks.

One of the most significant advantages of Herastro is the ability to source psychics by location. Herastro has different services for customers from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. If you want to talk to a psychic from a specific area – like your own – then you can do that easily with Herastro.

How We Ranked The Top Psychic Reading Sites, Platforms, and Services

Every online psychic claims to provide accurate readings. However, psychics vary widely by quality and accuracy. We used the following metrics to separate the best online psychics from the average ones:

Subjective Experiences & Customer Reviews

It's impossible to assess each psychic based on accuracy. Some people find psychics to be 100% accurate, while others find psychics 0% exact. Instead of individually ranking each psychic based on our subjective experiences, we considered our personal experiences and customer reviews to get a complete picture. It's not a perfect ranking model, but the best psychics tend to rise to the top regardless.

Perceived Accuracy From Previous Customers

Psychics are not 100% accurate. Instead, they use unique connections and insight to inform you of your past, present, and future. We considered the accuracy of each psychic based on customer ratings. Purple Garden, the top-rated psychic on our list, claims to have a 91.5% accuracy rating based on customer reviews.

Pricing & Transparency

Most online psychic platforms are transparent with their pricing. For example, they disclose per-minute pricing upfront and make it easy to see how much you're paying for each psychic service.

Moneyback Guarantee or Free Trial Offer

Kasamba, the #2 best online psychic according to our list, offers a free 3-minute trial with each new psychic you try. Other online psychics have moneyback guarantees or other satisfaction promises. We liked online psychics that stood behind their services.

Proven Experience & Expertise

We weren't biased against new psychic platforms. However, we found some of the world's best psychics on the oldest sites. Kasamba, for example, has served 4 million customers since 1999, making it one of the longest-running online psychic platforms available today.

Types of Readings

Some online psychic platforms specialize in specific readings – like astrology or romance; others offer a diverse range across multiple specializations. Generally, the best psychic sites had diverse experts across numerous fields instead of one or two experts serving various.

Mobile App & Accessibility

Some online psychics have invested in mobile app development, while others have spent time making their websites as accessible as possible. We preferred online psychics that were accessible, available on top mobile platforms, and easy to use.

Multiple Types of Video Calls, Audio Calls, and More

Some people want to text a psychic. Others prefer video calls for the in-person experience and some like audio calls. The best online psychics make it easy to interact with psychic services however you like.

Overall Ease of Use

Some companies have invested in their UI and customer experience, while others appear to have invested little time in making their website easy to use. We liked psychic platforms that were accessible, easy to use, and convenient.

How Online Psychics Work

Today's online psychics offer virtually identical services to in-person psychics. Thanks to effective video calling technology, it's easy for psychics worldwide to offer similar services online as they do in person.

Most online psychics offer:

Text (chat) readings

Audio calls and phone readings

Video call readings

Some people like the experience of virtual face-to-face interaction, which is the most popular, while others like the anonymity of text readings or the stress-free approach of audio calls.

No matter how you like to interact with your psychics, you can find the online service you need.

Today's best online psychic websites are psychic aggregators: the world's best psychics advertise their services through these platforms – similar to any freelancing platform.

Psychics pay a commission fee to the platform for handling leads and charge a fixed rate per minute or session.

Online psychic platforms let you sort through psychics based on their specialization, number of customer reviews, average rating, and other factors. Some people want a cheap up-and-comer psychic, for example, while others want to pay a premium for an experienced psychic with thousands of reviews.

Overall, online psychic services offer all of the benefits of in-person psychic services with the convenience, accessibility, and affordability of online platforms.

What to Expect During Your First Online Psychic Session

Online psychics are designed to be stress-free, honest, and approachable. You're supposed to have a relaxing reading from the comfort of your own home, giving you further insight into your past, present, and future through the power of psychic specialists.

Generally, psychic services work like this:

Step 1) You visit an online psychic platform.

Step 2) You sort through the available psychics to find a psychic with the specialization, pricing, reviews, and experience you like.

Step 3) You sign up for an account, enter your credit card information, and agree to pay the psychic's hourly rate (typically between $2 and $6 per minute).

Step 4) The psychic sets up an appointment time with you. You attend the session, get the insight you like, and pay for the session.

That's it! Online psychic sessions are designed to be easy, affordable, and convenient. They're also designed to be stress-free.

Top 10 Benefits of Online Psychics

Psychics have been around for centuries. Today's technology, however, makes it easy to access unique advantages.

Here are some of the benefits of using today's top-rated online psychics:

Access the Best Psychics Around the World

Online psychics make it easy to access the best psychic services worldwide. Maybe you live in a remote area with no psychics nearby. Or, perhaps you're unhappy with the psychics near you. With online psychic services, geography isn't a limitation; you can get a reading from the world's best psychics anywhere.

Higher Prediction Accuracy

Purple Garden and other top-rated psychic services claim to offer prediction accuracies of 91.5% or higher, as rated by users. Few in-person psychic services offer similar prediction accuracy.

Access Via Any Internet-Connected Device

You don't need to leave your home to get a valuable psychic reading. Instead, you just need an internet-connected device. Most of today's top-rated psychic services have apps, for example, that make it as easy as possible to access the psychic services you need.

Get Readings On-The-Go Wherever You Are

Some people rely on psychics regularly to help them make crucial decisions. However, it can be tough to visit an in-person psychic if you're away from home. Online psychic services remove this limitation, making it easy to access the psychic services you need anywhere you go.

Anonymity

Some people believe in psychics, while others do not. That's okay. When you work with online psychics, you don't have to leave the house to access the psychic services you need; instead, you can anonymously get the help you need from trusted advisors.

Cheaper Prices

When you visit a psychic in person, you're paying for the psychic's overhead costs. That psychic pays for office space, for example, and all of the amenities that come with office space. That means higher prices. Online psychics conduct business entirely online, which lowers costs and lets them pass significant savings to customers.

Video Calls, Audio Calls, or Text Readings

Online psychics make it easy to customize your reading however you like. You can choose audio call, video call, or even text chat options, for example. Some people like the face-to-face experience, while others prefer audio calls or text chats. With in-person psychics, you only have one choice.

Different Specializations

Some people want tarot readings or romance readings, while some want advice on career or business decisions. With online psychics, choosing different specializations based on your current needs is easy.

Hundreds or Thousands of Reviews from Other Customers

It's impossible to assess the accuracy of each psychic. However, the best psychics have hundreds or thousands of online reviews verifying their authenticity, accuracy, and overall experience. Some of the best online psychic platforms, for example, make it easy to sort psychics by their customer rating. The best psychics rise to the top and have a consistent reputation for making accurate predictions, while other psychics get sorted out to the bottom.

Effortlessly Rank & View the Best Psychics

When you visit a psychic in your local area, you don't know their track record; sure, you might see some reviews online, but it's hard to truly gauge their accuracy and honesty. With online psychic platforms, you can instantly view thousands of reviews, separate psychics by specialization, and immediately find the world's best psychic in your specific field.

For these reasons and more, people are increasingly turning to online psychic services for further insight into their past, present, and future.

How Much Do Online Psychics Cost?

Most online psychics charge by the minute or by the session.

Generally, you can expect to pay $1 to $10 per minute for an online psychic based on their experience. Most online psychics charge $4 to $6 per minute.

Or, you can expect to pay $30 to $200 per session.

Some online psychics charge different rates for texts, video, and audio calls. You might pay $1 to $2 per minute for text readings, for example, $3 to $5 per minute for audio calls and $5 to $15 per minute for video calls.

Types of Online Psychic Readings

You can get all kinds of psychic readings through today's top online services. Some of the most popular types of online psychic readings include:

Tarot Readings

The divined wisdom of the Tarot can give you deeper personal understanding and clarity. Many people use Tarot readings to make the best love, career, relationships, and family decisions. Typically, Tarot readings involve a video call with an online Tarot card reader who unveils the Tarot cards and explains their meaning.

Psychic Readings

Psychic readings are the traditional online psychic service. The specialist uses their abilities to read your future, giving you a deeper understanding of the journey ahead. Many people depend on regular online psychic readings for clarity and answers.

Love Readings

Need readings about romantic relationships? Are you looking for further insight into how someone else feels about you? Many online psychics specialize in love readings, making it easy to make the most informed choice about your romantic questions.

Palm Readings

Some online psychics specialize in palm readings. Your palm holds the key to successful life choices. An excellent online palm reader analyzes the intricate lines of your hands to get an idea of your past, present, and future. You might send a photo of your hands to the psychic in advance, or you might show your hands to the psychic on a live video call.

Astrology & Horoscopes

Some online psychics specialize in astrology. They harness the power of the heavens to give clarity and insight into your life. Astrologers may work off your birthday and Zodiac sign; they could help you make past, present, and future decisions based on the current astrological conditions.

Oracle Guidance

Oracles have provided specific predictions for centuries. Today, online clairvoyants help you navigate an uncertain future. They provide insightful wisdom and higher counsel through sensing energy and communication with spirits.

Angel Insights

An angel reading is a niche area of online psychic services. Angel readers specialize in reading insights from heavenly messengers. Some specialize in specific regions or religions, while others take a more all-encompassing spiritual approach to help you find your path in life.

Spirit Readings

Spirit readings may be the right choice if you have lost a loved one. Spirit readings are similar to angel insights: the specialist uses a special connection to interpret messages from a spirit, guides, or a departed loved one.

Dream Analysis

What do your dreams mean? How should you interpret your good and bad dreams? Many online psychics offer dream analysis. They explore the symbols and patterns in your dreams to give you valuable life perspectives.

Numerology

Online numerologists use your birthdate to provide deep insights into your destiny and life path. They can interpret the numbers in your life to help inform your past, present, and future.

The Top Psychic Reading Sites, Platforms, and Services in 2022 Final Word

Today's best online psychic platforms use proven techniques to give you further insight into your health, wellness, past, present, and future.

Today's top psychic platforms have 20 to 30 years of experience providing thousands of readings to customers worldwide.

Other psychic platforms are new startups with slick mobile apps, convenient online experiences, and other perks.

To learn more about the best psychic services available today or to get a reading yourself, check our list of the best psychic services above.